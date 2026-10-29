MP Police SI Exam Date 2026 Changed: Check Revised Schedule at esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police SI Exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has postponed the exam, which was to be conducted on October 28, 2026. Now, the exam will be held from October 30, 2026, to November 5, 2026. This update is available on the official website of the MPESB, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, MPESB aims to fill 507 vacancies across Subedar, Sub-Inspector (Special Branch), SI (District Force), and Technical wings. Those candidates who submitted their online applications are advised to check their revised timetable on the official website.

The MP Police Sub-Inspector and Subedar exam was to be conducted today, October 28, 2026, in two shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon. Now the exam has been postponed to a new date. Admit cards are also available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the admit card and plan their travel and stay accordingly.