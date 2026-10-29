MP Police SI Exam Date 2026 Changed: Check Revised Schedule at esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB has released an update regarding the MP Police Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test 2026 exam for 507 vacancies. The exam was to be conducted on October 28, 2026, but it has now been shifted to new dates. Check the latest updates here.
MP Police SI Exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has postponed the exam, which was to be conducted on October 28, 2026. Now, the exam will be held from October 30, 2026, to November 5, 2026. This update is available on the official website of the MPESB, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, MPESB aims to fill 507 vacancies across Subedar, Sub-Inspector (Special Branch), SI (District Force), and Technical wings. Those candidates who submitted their online applications are advised to check their revised timetable on the official website.
The MP Police Sub-Inspector and Subedar exam was to be conducted today, October 28, 2026, in two shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon. Now the exam has been postponed to a new date. Admit cards are also available on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the admit card and plan their travel and stay accordingly.
MP Police SI and Subedar Recruitment Exam 2026: Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the MP Police SI and Subedar 2026 exam related key highlights:
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam conducting body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Recruitment Name
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Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test 2026
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Total Posts
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507 vacancies (Technical and Non-Technical)
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
How to Check the New Exam Dates for MP Police SI and Subedar Exam 2026?
Candidates should note that there is no official notice stating that the exam dates have been changed, but once the candidates open the DASHBOARD of the MPESB website and look for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector Notice 2026, they find the new exam dates mentioned there, along with the link to download the Admit Card:-
- Go to the official website of the MPESB, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in
- Once the page opens, select the preferred language, English or Hindi.
- Once redirected to the page, look for the DASHBOARD tab and click on it.
- A new page with all the upcoming exam dates will be listed there.
- Look for the Subedar & Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test For Police H.Q., Home (Police) -2026 notice. It will be available in the fifth row.
- The new exam dates will be mentioned there, along with the official link to download the admit card for the MP Police SI exam 2026.
Important Exam Day Guidelines and Checklist for MP Police SI Exam 2026
Candidates appearing for the MP Police SI and Subedar Exam 2026 will have to strictly follow the MPESB exam guidelines to avoid disqualification from the exam.
- Carry the original Photo ID card, such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport. Photocopies or digital copies on a mobile phone will not be accepted at the exam centre.
- MPESB also uses biometric fingerprint authentication at exam centres. Candidates should make sure Aadhaar biometric status is unlocked through the UIDAI portal before the exam day.
- Paste an original passport-size photograph (identical to the application form) in the designated space on the printed admit card.
- Bring a simple transparent ballpoint pen for signature and rough calculations.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.