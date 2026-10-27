CISF Tradesman & Constable Driver Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Trade Test Schedule & Admit Card Details
CISF has announced the exam dates for 2026 for the recruitment exam for the Constable Tradesman and Constable Driver/DCPO trade tests. The exam is set to be conducted on December 1, 2026. Check the latest updates in the article below.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced the exam and trade test schedules for the candidates who qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) stages for the Constable (Tradesman) and Constable (Driver/DCPO). Across both the recruitment drives, the force will fill over 2000 vacancies for Tradesman posts and 1124 Driver and DCPO posts. The CISF Tradesman, Constable Driver Exam 2026 will be conducted on December 1, 2026, in multiple shifts. Qualified candidates will be able to download their trade test admit cards directly from the official CISF recruitment website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in once the link is activated.
CISF Tradesman and Constable Driver Exam Date 2026 Notice
The CISF released the exam dates for the CISF Tradesman and Constable Driver recruitment 2026 through an official notice in both Hindi and English. The exam date notice mentions the tentative schedule of the exam. The notice is available on the official website of CISF.
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CISF Tradesman and Constable Driver Exam Date 2026
CISF Tradesman and Constable Driver Exam 2026 Highlights
Given below are the CISF Tradesman and Constable Driver exam 2026 key highlights:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting body
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Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
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Total Vacancies
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More than 2000
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Official Website
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cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
How to Download CISF Tradesman and Driver Admit Card 2026?
There is no mention of the release of the admit card for the CISF Tradesman and Driver recruitment exam 2026, but it is expected that the admit card will be released soon on the official website. The exam is tentatively scheduled for December 1, 2026. Once the admit card link is activated, candidates can use the simple steps given below to download their admit card from the official website:-
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Go to the official website, i.e., cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
- In the Notification or the What’s New section on the homepage, look for the link related to the download of the CISF Tradesman and Constable Driver Admit Card 2026.
- Enter the registration number and password used while filling the initial application, along with the CAPTCHA Code.
- Once the details are submitted, the admit card will be displayed on the screen, and the candidates will be able to download their admit card.
- Download the PDF, take a clear printout, and keep it safe for future use.
Also check, RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Rises to 1,265, No GK/GS in New Single-Stage CBT
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.