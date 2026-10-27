CISF Tradesman & Constable Driver Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Trade Test Schedule & Admit Card Details

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced the exam and trade test schedules for the candidates who qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) stages for the Constable (Tradesman) and Constable (Driver/DCPO). Across both the recruitment drives, the force will fill over 2000 vacancies for Tradesman posts and 1124 Driver and DCPO posts. The CISF Tradesman, Constable Driver Exam 2026 will be conducted on December 1, 2026, in multiple shifts. Qualified candidates will be able to download their trade test admit cards directly from the official CISF recruitment website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in once the link is activated.

CISF Tradesman and Constable Driver Exam Date 2026 Notice

The CISF released the exam dates for the CISF Tradesman and Constable Driver recruitment 2026 through an official notice in both Hindi and English. The exam date notice mentions the tentative schedule of the exam. The notice is available on the official website of CISF.