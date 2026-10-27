FMGE October 2026 Admit Card Released, Download PDF at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued the FMGE October 2026 Admit Card on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the upcoming examination must visit the official website to download their individual admit card.

The link to download the FMGE 2026 admit card is available on the official website. To download, students need to login with their FMGE Login Credentials. The FMGE October 2026 session admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. FMGE 2026 will be conducted on October 31, 2026 across designated exam centres. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the FMGE October 2026 Admit Card.

Candidates can click on the admit card link available at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in and download a copy. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the FMGE October 2026 Admit Card