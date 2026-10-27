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Barkatullah University Result 2026 OUT at bubhopal.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 16:31 IST

BU Result 2026 OUT: Barkatullah University has released the semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can view the Barkatullah University results 2026 through the direct link provided below.

Barkatullah University Result 2026
Barkatullah University Result 2026

Key Points

  • Barkatullah University released UG/PG results for 2026 exams on bubhopal.ac.in.
  • Results for June 2026 exams, including MEd/BEd 2nd sem, were released in Oct 2026.
  • Students can check and download results using their registration number on bubhopal.ac.in.

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2026:Barkatullah Universityhas released the annual/semester results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses on its official website- bubhopal.ac.in. The university recently released the 2nd year results of courses like BA, BSc Plain, 1st year results of BCom Plain and 2nd semester results of MEd, BEd. Barkatullah University Results 2026 have been released online for the exams held in June 2026. Students who participated in these exams can check and download their BU results using their registered number.

Barkatullah University Result 2026

Barkatullah University released the semester results for UG and PG programs online on its official exam portal- bubhopal.ac.in. To check the BU results, students need to enter their registration number. The direct link to check the Barkatullah University result is provided below. 

Bhopal University Result 2026

Click here

Steps to Check Barkatullah University Results 2026.

Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Barkatullah University results. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bubhopal.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Online Results’ provided under the ‘Useful Information’ section.

Step 3: A new window will open containing the list of declared results. 

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details, like roll number, date of birth, security code and click on ‘Search Result’

Step 5: The result PDF will open; check the result and download it.

Direct Links to Check Barkatullah University Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the Barkatullah University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Barkatullah University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

BA NEP YEAR II APRIL 2026

October 26, 2026

Click here

BCom PLAIN Year 1 DECEMBER 2025 EX ATKT

October 26, 2026

Click here

BSC PLAIN REGULAR YEAR II APRIL 2026

October 25, 2026

Click here

MEd Sp ID SEMESTER ll June 2026

October 25, 2026

Click here

BEd Sp ID SEMESTER ll June 2026 ATKT

October 25, 2026

Click here

BBA NEP YEAR 2 APRIL 2026

October 23, 2026

Click here

BBA NEP YEAR 4 HONOURS JUNE 2026

October 23, 2026

Click here

BCOM NEP Year 2 APRIL 2026

October 23, 2026

Click here

MSC MICROBIOLOGY CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 23, 2026

Click here

MSC Human Cons Yogic Sci SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 23, 2026

Click here

BA HONS UTD SEMESTER VIII June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

BA HONS UTD SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

BA HONS UTD SEMESTER VI June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

MSC PHYSICS CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

MSC IT UTD Semester 4 June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

MSC GEOINFORMATICS UTD SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

MSC ELECTRONICS CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

MSC COMPUTER SCIENCE CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

MSC BOTANY CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

MSC APPLIED GEOLOGY CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026

October 22, 2026

Click here

Barkatullah University Result 2026 Marksheet

Barkatullah University has released the Barkatullah University result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. Students are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The Barkatullah University marksheet will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Barkatullah University: Highlights

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, formerly the University of Bhopal, situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university was established in 1970. It was named after the former Bhopal.

Barkatullah University: Highlights

University Name

Barkatullah University

Established

1970

Location

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Barkatullah University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 16:31 IST
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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the BU Result 2026?
    +
    The BU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the BU result. 
  • How do I check my Barkatullah University result 2026?
    +
    The Barkatullah University result 2026 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Barkatullah University results on this page.
  • Is BU Result 2026 Declared for BA 2nd year?
    +
    Yes, BU has released the results of BA 2nd year on its official website. The BU result 2026 has been released by the Controller of Examination. 

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