Barkatullah University Result 2026 OUT at bubhopal.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
BU Result 2026 OUT: Barkatullah University has released the semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can view the Barkatullah University results 2026 through the direct link provided below.
Key Points
- Barkatullah University released UG/PG results for 2026 exams on bubhopal.ac.in.
- Results for June 2026 exams, including MEd/BEd 2nd sem, were released in Oct 2026.
- Students can check and download results using their registration number on bubhopal.ac.in.
Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2026:Barkatullah Universityhas released the annual/semester results of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses on its official website- bubhopal.ac.in. The university recently released the 2nd year results of courses like BA, BSc Plain, 1st year results of BCom Plain and 2nd semester results of MEd, BEd. Barkatullah University Results 2026 have been released online for the exams held in June 2026. Students who participated in these exams can check and download their BU results using their registered number.
Barkatullah University Result 2026
Barkatullah University released the semester results for UG and PG programs online on its official exam portal- bubhopal.ac.in. To check the BU results, students need to enter their registration number. The direct link to check the Barkatullah University result is provided below.
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Bhopal University Result 2026
Steps to Check Barkatullah University Results 2026.
Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Barkatullah University results.
Step 1: Visit the official website- bubhopal.ac.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Online Results’ provided under the ‘Useful Information’ section.
Step 3: A new window will open containing the list of declared results.
Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details, like roll number, date of birth, security code and click on ‘Search Result’
Step 5: The result PDF will open; check the result and download it.
Direct Links to Check Barkatullah University Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the Barkatullah University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Barkatullah University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Dates
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Result Links
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BA NEP YEAR II APRIL 2026
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October 26, 2026
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BCom PLAIN Year 1 DECEMBER 2025 EX ATKT
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October 26, 2026
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BSC PLAIN REGULAR YEAR II APRIL 2026
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October 25, 2026
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MEd Sp ID SEMESTER ll June 2026
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October 25, 2026
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BEd Sp ID SEMESTER ll June 2026 ATKT
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October 25, 2026
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BBA NEP YEAR 2 APRIL 2026
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October 23, 2026
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BBA NEP YEAR 4 HONOURS JUNE 2026
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October 23, 2026
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BCOM NEP Year 2 APRIL 2026
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October 23, 2026
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MSC MICROBIOLOGY CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 23, 2026
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MSC Human Cons Yogic Sci SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 23, 2026
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BA HONS UTD SEMESTER VIII June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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BA HONS UTD SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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BA HONS UTD SEMESTER VI June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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MSC PHYSICS CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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MSC IT UTD Semester 4 June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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MSC GEOINFORMATICS UTD SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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MSC ELECTRONICS CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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MSC COMPUTER SCIENCE CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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MSC BOTANY CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 22, 2026
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MSC APPLIED GEOLOGY CBCS SEMESTER IV June 2026
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October 22, 2026
Barkatullah University Result 2026 Marksheet
Barkatullah University has released the Barkatullah University result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. Students are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The Barkatullah University marksheet will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Barkatullah University: Highlights
Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, formerly the University of Bhopal, situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university was established in 1970. It was named after the former Bhopal.
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Barkatullah University: Highlights
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University Name
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Barkatullah University
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Established
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1970
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Location
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Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
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Barkatullah University Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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