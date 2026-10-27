UPESSC Principal Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary & Other Perks and Benefits
UPESSC Principal Salary 2026: The candidates going to apply for the UPESSC Principal recruitment 2026 should check the lucrative salary and other benefits associated with this position. This article provides you a glimpse into the salary structure, in-hand salary, and other details.
UPESSC Principal Salary 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Principal in the Non-Aided Government schools across the state. The application process is underway and the eligible candidates can apply through the official website. A total of 1475 vacancies have been announced. This presents a great opportunity for the candidates to upgrade themselves in terms of position as well as financially. The UPESSC provides a lucrative salary to the candidates appointed as Principals. The salary is in the Pay Level-12 in the range of ₹ 78,800-₹ 2,09,200 per month.
UPESSC Principal Salary 2026 Highlights
The candidates who are planning to apply for the UP Principal recruitment 2026 should know that this post offers a golden opportunity to take an increment in the salary as well as position. Check the highlights of the salary in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Post Name
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Principal
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Advertisement No.
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08/2026
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Pay Matrix Level
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Level-12
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Initial Basic Pay
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₹78,800 per month
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Maximum Basic Pay
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₹2,09,200 per month
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Pay Commission
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7th Pay Commission
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UP Principal In-Hand Salary 2026
The salary provided to a Principal in the government schools across UP state ranges between ₹ 78,800-₹ 2,09,200 per month. The initial per month in-hand salary i.e. the salary obtained when the candidate joins is around ₹ 78,800. This salary increases yearly and goes up to ₹ 2,09,200 per month.
UP Principal Salary 2026: Other Benefits & Allowances
The candidate appointed as a Principal will also get other benefits over and above the monthly salary which increases their salary to a very lucrative mark. The UP Principal gets other benefits such as dearness allowances (DA), house rent allowances (HRA), medical facilities, provident fund, etc.
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Dearness Allowance (DA): The dearness allowance is provided over and above the basic pay to meet the difference created due to inflation. This is usually provided at the rate of 9%.
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House Rent Allowance (HRA): The HRA is provided to meet the expenses of living in the city where they are posted. Either a government house is provided otherwise HRA is provided. The rate of HRA depends on the location of the posting i.e. in which level of city (Tier-1, Tier-2, & Tier-3) you are posted.
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Medical Facilities: The medical facilities are provided to the person working as Principal as well as to their family member as per the rules.
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Provident Fund: The provident fund benefits will be provided as per the rules applicable to this position.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.