UPESSC Principal Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary & Other Perks and Benefits

UPESSC Principal Salary 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Principal in the Non-Aided Government schools across the state. The application process is underway and the eligible candidates can apply through the official website. A total of 1475 vacancies have been announced. This presents a great opportunity for the candidates to upgrade themselves in terms of position as well as financially. The UPESSC provides a lucrative salary to the candidates appointed as Principals. The salary is in the Pay Level-12 in the range of ₹ 78,800-₹ 2,09,200 per month.

UPESSC Principal Salary 2026 Highlights

The candidates who are planning to apply for the UP Principal recruitment 2026 should know that this post offers a golden opportunity to take an increment in the salary as well as position. Check the highlights of the salary in the table below: