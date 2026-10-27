KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in soon: Check Exam Schedule And More Details

KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KEA Principal Admit Hall Ticket 2026 for the Group-A Principal posts in the Department of School Education (Pre-University). The authority will be conducting the written exam for 216 Group-A Principal posts on November 24, 2026. The exam will be held on November 20, 2026 (Friday) and November 22, 2026 (Sunday) across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Group-A Principal posts can download their admit card online on the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, once uploaded.

KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026 Date

However, the authority has not confirmed any specific date to release of the admit card. As per general practice, the exam authority releases the Hall Ticket much before the exam date for the convenience of the candidates. To download the KEA Principal Admit Hall Ticket 2026, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link at the official website. Alternatively, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given in the article.