KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in soon: Check Exam Schedule And More Details
KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026 will be released soon by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)for the Group-A Principal posts in the Department of School Education (Pre-University). The written exam for 216 Group-A Principal posts will be held on November 20, 2026 (Friday) and November 22, 2026 (Sunday). Check all details here.
KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KEA Principal Admit Hall Ticket 2026 for the Group-A Principal posts in the Department of School Education (Pre-University). The authority will be conducting the written exam for 216 Group-A Principal posts on November 24, 2026. The exam will be held on November 20, 2026 (Friday) and November 22, 2026 (Sunday) across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Group-A Principal posts can download their admit card online on the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, once uploaded.
KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026 Date
However, the authority has not confirmed any specific date to release of the admit card. As per general practice, the exam authority releases the Hall Ticket much before the exam date for the convenience of the candidates. To download the KEA Principal Admit Hall Ticket 2026, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link at the official website. Alternatively, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given in the article.
KEA Principal Exam 2026 Pattern
The written exam for the Group-A Principal posts in the Department of School Education (Pre-University) is scheduled to be held on November 20, 2026 (Friday) and November 22, 2026 (Sunday). The exams will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks per paper, with standard sessions held in the morning (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). Candidates will have to report at the exam venue two hours early at test centers for frisking and facial verification procedures.
How to Download KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026?
Once released, candidates can download the KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026 after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘KEA Principal Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link’
Step 3: A new window will open; select the exam, fill in all the details like application number, applicant name, security captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 4: The Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the Hall Ticket PDF.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.