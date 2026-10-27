Full List of Records Broken During India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Wellington

Abhishek Sharma’s sensational hundred led India to a record-shattering win over New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, October 27. With this win, India have not only won the series in the first 3 games also an inaccessible lead of 3-0 against the Kiwi side and also set several records.

Abhishek Sharma led the charge with the bat, scoring a memorable hundred on New Zealand soil, which came off 35 deliveries. India went on to chase down 199 runs with 40 balls to spare.

Check out every record India broke during the famous win at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand T20I Match Highlights

After Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first, New Zealand batters put up a strong total on the board, powered by Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 89 runs in just 52 deliveries and Finn Allen and Devon Conway's handy 40 and 39-run innings, respectively.