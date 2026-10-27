Full List of Records Broken During India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Wellington
Check the complete list of records broken during the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Wellington, as Abhishek Sharma's sensational century powered India to a historic victory.
Abhishek Sharma’s sensational hundred led India to a record-shattering win over New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, October 27. With this win, India have not only won the series in the first 3 games also an inaccessible lead of 3-0 against the Kiwi side and also set several records.
Abhishek Sharma led the charge with the bat, scoring a memorable hundred on New Zealand soil, which came off 35 deliveries. India went on to chase down 199 runs with 40 balls to spare.
Check out every record India broke during the famous win at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.
India vs New Zealand T20I Match Highlights
After Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first, New Zealand batters put up a strong total on the board, powered by Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 89 runs in just 52 deliveries and Finn Allen and Devon Conway's handy 40 and 39-run innings, respectively.
Coming out to bat, it looked like a competitive total, but Indian openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma made a cakewalk of it. They put up an unbelievable 133-run partnership in just 7.1 overs, with Vaibhav leading the charge from the front. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out after scoring 45 runs off just 19 deliveries, including 4 fours and 4 sixes.
Meanwhile, Abhishek continued the assault and scored a jaw-dropping century. Earlier this year, he also scored a century against Afghanistan, recording the fastest T20I hundred among Full Member nations.
In the end, Sanju Samson and Namand Dhir finished the proceedings as India won by 8 wickets with 40 balls to spare.
1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ chased down in 13.2 overs 💥 📸 #TeamIndia take a 3️⃣-0️⃣ lead and seal the series with a run-chase for the ages 👏 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/zf4CnZQ8CD #NZvIND https://t.co/pP6zHBmuns— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026
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Team
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Score
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Top Scorer
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New Zealand
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198/3 (20 overs)
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Daryl Mitchell – 89* (52)
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India
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199/3 (13.2 overs)
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Abhishek Sharma – 113 (38)
Venue: Hnry Stadium, Wellington
Complete List of Records Made During India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I
1. Most Balls Remaining in a Successful Chase of 190 or More
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Estonia vs Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024 – 42 balls remaining (Target: 192)
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India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 40 balls remaining (Target: 199)
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Netherlands vs Ireland, Sylhet, T20 World Cup 2014 – 37 balls remaining (Target: 190)
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Serbia vs Slovenia, Belgrade, 2025 – 35 balls remaining (Target: 200)
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Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Sofia, 2025 – 34 balls remaining (Target: 244)
2. Fastest Team 100s in T20Is
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India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 5 overs
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Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 – 5.2 overs
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South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023 – 5.3 overs
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Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024 – 5.3 overs
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Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024 – 5.5 overs
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England vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2025 – 5.5 overs
3. Fastest 50s in T20Is in Matches Between 2 Full Member Teams
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Yuvraj Singh vs England, Durban, 2007 – 12 balls
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Colin Munro vs Sri Lanka, Auckland, 2016 – 14 balls
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Abhishek Sharma vs New Zealand, Guwahati, 2026 – 14 balls
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Quinton de Kock vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023 – 15 balls
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Shivam Dube vs New Zealand, Visakhapatnam, 2026 – 15 balls
4. Fastest Team 50s in T20Is (By Overs)
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Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu, Port Moresby, 2019 – 2.2 overs
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Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 – 2.2 overs
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India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 2.2 overs
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Philippines vs Indonesia, Bali, 2023 – 2.3 overs
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New Zealand vs Scotland, The Oval, 2009 – 2.4 overs
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New Zealand vs England, Auckland, 2019 – 2.4 overs
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South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023 – 2.4 overs
5. 100-Plus Totals in Overs 1–6 in Men's T20Is
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India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 – 118/0
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Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 – 116/0 (5.4 overs)
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Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024 – 113/1
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Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (RSC), 2024 – 103/1
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South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023 – 102/0
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England vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2025 – 100/0
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India vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026 – 100/0
Source: Cricbuzz
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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