Most Centuries in T20: T20 is one of the most popular formats of cricket, providing thrills and excitement. T20s have become the most-played format of cricket worldwide. The ICC T20 World Cup will commence on 7th February 2026 and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. T20 is all about power hitting and ice-cool calmness to nail those yorkers in death overs. In this article, we are going to learn about players who left an indelible mark on the T20 landscape with their batting prowess.

Recently, in the ongoing T20 International Series between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored century in just 35 balls in the third T20 match, which is held on 27 October 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, which make the total 4 century in T20I format, and he only had to score one more century to come at top rank.