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Most Centuries in T20 Internationals: Check Top 10 Batsmen Here!

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 15:51 IST

Most Centuries in T20 Internationals: Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma sit at the top of the rankings for most centuries in T20 internationals with 5 centuries each. Check the list of the top 10 batsmen with the most centuries in T20 internationals here! 

Most Hundreds in T20 Internationals
Most Hundreds in T20 Internationals

Most Centuries in T20: T20 is one of the most popular formats of cricket, providing thrills and excitement. T20s have become the most-played format of cricket worldwide. The ICC T20 World Cup will commence on 7th February 2026 and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. T20 is all about power hitting and ice-cool calmness to nail those yorkers in death overs. In this article, we are going to learn about players who left an indelible mark on the T20 landscape with their batting prowess.

Recently, in the ongoing T20 International Series between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored century in just 35 balls in the third T20 match, which is held on 27 October 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, which make the total 4 century in T20I format, and he only had to score one more century to come at top rank.

T20 World Cup Winners List (2007-2026)

Most Hundreds in T20 Internationals - Top 10 Batsmen

The list of batsmen with the most hundreds in T20 internationals includes players of the elite class, known for their power-hitting. The list is topped by Glenn Maxwell of Australia and Rohit Sharma of India with 5 centuries each. Check out the top 10 list below:

Player Country Span Matches Innings Runs Highest Score No. of Hundreds
Glenn Maxwell Australia 2012-2025 126 115 2,835 145* 5
Rohit Sharma India 2007-2024 159 151 4,231 121* 5
Abhishek Sharma India 2024-2026 70 69 2240 135 4
Phil Salt England 2022-2026 52 48 1,587 141* 4
Suryakumar Yadav India 2021-2026 104 98 3,030 117 4
Darius Visser Samoa 2024-2025 17 17 578 132 3
Mohammad Ihsan Spain 2022-2025 24 24 845 160 3
Sabawoon Davizi Czech Republic 2019-2025 38 37 1,210 115* 3
Sanju Samson India 2015-2026 57 49 1,078 111 3
Colin Munro New Zealand 2012-2020 65 62 1,724 109* 3
Dharma Kesuma Indonesia 2023-2025 68 63 1,162 117* 3

Source: ESPN Cricinfo

Notable Mentions: Babar Azam of Pakistan, a highly talented right-hand batsman, has also scored 3 centuries in the T20 format.

List of Fastest 50 in T20 International Cricket 

T20 Centurions stats

Source: Generated with the help of AI

Who has the most centuries in T20I?

Glenn Maxwell of Australia and Rohit Sharma of India hold the record for most centuries in T20 Internationals with 5 centuries each. Phil Salt of England and Suryakumar Yadav of India hold the second position with 4 centuries each. 

Who has scored the most runs in T20 Internationals?

Babar Azam of Pakistan holds the record for most runs in T20 internationals. He has scored 4505 runs, with 3 centuries and 39 half-centuries in the T20 format. Rohit Sharma of India holds the second position with 4231 runs and 5 centuries, while Virat Kohli, with 4188 runs and 1 century, completes the top 3 list.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 15:51 IST
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