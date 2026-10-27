Most Centuries in T20 Internationals: Check Top 10 Batsmen Here!
Most Centuries in T20 Internationals: Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma sit at the top of the rankings for most centuries in T20 internationals with 5 centuries each. Check the list of the top 10 batsmen with the most centuries in T20 internationals here!
Most Centuries in T20: T20 is one of the most popular formats of cricket, providing thrills and excitement. T20s have become the most-played format of cricket worldwide. The ICC T20 World Cup will commence on 7th February 2026 and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. T20 is all about power hitting and ice-cool calmness to nail those yorkers in death overs. In this article, we are going to learn about players who left an indelible mark on the T20 landscape with their batting prowess.
Recently, in the ongoing T20 International Series between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored century in just 35 balls in the third T20 match, which is held on 27 October 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, which make the total 4 century in T20I format, and he only had to score one more century to come at top rank.
Abhishek Sharma with a 3️⃣5️⃣ -ball 𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗! 💯🔥 One of the most incredible knocks to bring up his 4️⃣th T20I ton! 🤯 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/zf4CnZQ8CD #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @OfficialAbhi04 https://t.co/oHBBm9WmlN— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026
T20 World Cup Winners List (2007-2026)
Most Hundreds in T20 Internationals - Top 10 Batsmen
The list of batsmen with the most hundreds in T20 internationals includes players of the elite class, known for their power-hitting. The list is topped by Glenn Maxwell of Australia and Rohit Sharma of India with 5 centuries each. Check out the top 10 list below:
|Player
|Country
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|No. of Hundreds
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|2012-2025
|126
|115
|2,835
|145*
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|2007-2024
|159
|151
|4,231
|121*
|5
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|2024-2026
|70
|69
|2240
|135
|4
|Phil Salt
|England
|2022-2026
|52
|48
|1,587
|141*
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|2021-2026
|104
|98
|3,030
|117
|4
|Darius Visser
|Samoa
|2024-2025
|17
|17
|578
|132
|3
|Mohammad Ihsan
|Spain
|2022-2025
|24
|24
|845
|160
|3
|Sabawoon Davizi
|Czech Republic
|2019-2025
|38
|37
|1,210
|115*
|3
|Sanju Samson
|India
|2015-2026
|57
|49
|1,078
|111
|3
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|2012-2020
|65
|62
|1,724
|109*
|3
|Dharma Kesuma
|Indonesia
|2023-2025
|68
|63
|1,162
|117*
|3
Source: ESPN Cricinfo
Notable Mentions: Babar Azam of Pakistan, a highly talented right-hand batsman, has also scored 3 centuries in the T20 format.
List of Fastest 50 in T20 International Cricket
Source: Generated with the help of AI
Who has the most centuries in T20I?
Glenn Maxwell of Australia and Rohit Sharma of India hold the record for most centuries in T20 Internationals with 5 centuries each. Phil Salt of England and Suryakumar Yadav of India hold the second position with 4 centuries each.
Who has scored the most runs in T20 Internationals?
Babar Azam of Pakistan holds the record for most runs in T20 internationals. He has scored 4505 runs, with 3 centuries and 39 half-centuries in the T20 format. Rohit Sharma of India holds the second position with 4231 runs and 5 centuries, while Virat Kohli, with 4188 runs and 1 century, completes the top 3 list.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.