Gold Rate Today: Why Is Gold More Expensive in Chennai Than Delhi? Compare 24K, 22K and 18K Prices Across 20 Cities, Including Hyderabad, Bengaluru And Mumbai
Gold Rate Today, November 27:Gold Rates vary across Indian cities, but why does Chennai charge more than Delhi for the same precious metal? Check the latest 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates in 20 cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and understand the regional factors driving these price differences.
Gold Rate Today: The whole world is watching gold prices very closely. A slight change in market sentiment can push the precious metal in either direction. Currently, gold prices are witnessing a sharp correction across global markets and remain under pressure. Investors are waiting for the US Federal Reserve to clarify its stance on interest rates.
Meanwhile, in India, gold prices may look similar across the country, but a closer look at city-wise rates reveals an interesting difference.
On November 27, 2026, buying 24K gold in Chennai costs more than in Delhi, even though both cities follow the same broader domestic and international market trends.
So, why does geography matter when gold is a globally traded commodity?
From local demand and transportation costs to regional bullion pricing, several factors influence what buyers pay. Let us compare 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates across 20 Indian cities and understand why Chennai's gold is more expensive than Delhi's.
Delhi vs Chennai: Gold Price Difference (November 27, 2026)
|
Gold Purity
|
Delhi (1g)
|
Chennai (1g)
|
Difference
|
24K
|
₹12,496
|
₹12,590
|
₹94
|
22K
|
₹11,456
|
₹11,541
|
₹85
|
18K
|
₹9,376
|
₹9,446
|
₹70
On November 27, 24K gold was ₹94 per gram more expensive in Chennai than in Delhi. For 10 grams, the difference increases to ₹940.
Gold Rates In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Other Indian Cities (27 November 2026/Per Gram)
|
No.
|
City
|
24K Gold
|
22K Gold
|
18K Gold
|
1
|
Delhi
|
₹12,496
|
₹11,456
|
₹9,376
|
2
|
Mumbai
|
₹12,481
|
₹11,441
|
₹9,361
|
3
|
Chennai
|
₹12,590
|
₹11,541
|
₹9,446
|
4
|
Kerala
|
₹12,481
|
₹11,441
|
₹9,361
|
5
|
Pune
|
₹12,481
|
₹11,441
|
₹9,361
|
6
|
Hyderabad
|
₹12,481
|
₹11,441
|
₹9,361
|
7
|
Bengaluru
|
₹12,481
|
₹11,441
|
₹9,361
|
8
|
Kolkata
|
₹12,481
|
₹11,441
|
₹9,361
|
9
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹12,486
|
₹11,446
|
₹9,366
|
10
|
Vadodara
|
₹12,486
|
₹11,446
|
₹9,366
|
11
|
Noida
|
₹12,496
|
₹11,456
|
₹9,376
|
12
|
Gurugram
|
₹12,496
|
₹11,456
|
₹9,376
|
13
|
Ghaziabad
|
₹12,496
|
₹11,456
|
₹9,376
|
14
|
Chandigarh
|
₹12,496
|
₹11,456
|
₹9,376
|
15
|
Kanpur
|
₹12,496
|
₹11,456
|
₹9,376
|
16
|
Meerut
|
₹12,496
|
₹11,456
|
₹9,376
|
17
|
Prayagraj
|
₹12,495
|
₹11,455
|
₹9,375
|
18
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹12,481
|
₹11,441
|
₹9,361
|
19
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹12,481
|
₹11,441
|
₹9,361
|
20
|
Vijayawada
|
₹12,480
|
₹11,440
|
₹9,360
Source: Goodreturn
5 Reasons Why Gold Rates Differ Across Indian Cities
Gold may shine equally everywhere, but its price tag does not! The biggest reason is that international gold rates influence prices across India. However, local market conditions can also make the same precious metal cost differently from one city to another.
Here are five key reasons behind these differences:
1. Local Demand and Supply
Gold demand is not the same everywhere. Cities such as Chennai have a strong jewellery-buying culture, especially during weddings and festivals. When more buyers compete for limited local supply, gold premiums can rise.
2. Transportation and Logistics Costs
Gold does not reach every jewellery shop by magic! It must be transported between ports, bullion centres, warehouses and jewellery markets. Freight, insurance, security and handling costs can influence prices across cities.
3. Local Bullion Market Pricing
Every city has its own bullion market conditions. Local dealers consider supply, demand, trading activity and dealer premiums while setting daily rates. This can create small price differences even when international gold prices remain unchanged.
4. State Taxes and Regulatory Costs
Taxes also play a role in the final gold bill. However, GST on gold is uniform across India at 3%. Differences in transportation, compliance and other applicable local costs can still influence the final price.
5. Jeweller Margins and Making Charges
The price of gold is only one part of the jewellery bill. Different jewellers charge different margins and making charges depending on the design, craftsmanship, brand and operating costs. So, two identical-looking gold ornaments may not have identical price tags!
Remember: International gold prices, import duties and currency movements influence rates across India. However, local demand, supply conditions and retail costs can create differences between cities.
Also Read: Who Is Vardhaman Jain? Businessman Donates 121 Kg Gold To Tirumala Temple; Check Its Value at Today's Gold Rates
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.