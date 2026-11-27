Gold Rate Today: The whole world is watching gold prices very closely. A slight change in market sentiment can push the precious metal in either direction. Currently, gold prices are witnessing a sharp correction across global markets and remain under pressure. Investors are waiting for the US Federal Reserve to clarify its stance on interest rates.

Meanwhile, in India, gold prices may look similar across the country, but a closer look at city-wise rates reveals an interesting difference.

On November 27, 2026, buying 24K gold in Chennai costs more than in Delhi, even though both cities follow the same broader domestic and international market trends.

So, why does geography matter when gold is a globally traded commodity?

From local demand and transportation costs to regional bullion pricing, several factors influence what buyers pay. Let us compare 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates across 20 Indian cities and understand why Chennai's gold is more expensive than Delhi's.