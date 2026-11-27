UGC-NET December 2026: Exam City Change Opportunity Candidates who have been allotted an Examination City outside their four preferred choices can now select another available Examination City. How to Choose: Visit https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ Log in using your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth. Select another Examination City from the available options. Important Dates & Instructions: Last Date: 29 November 2026 (11:55 PM) Selection is subject to seat availability. Allotment will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Once submitted, the choice will be final and cannot be changed. Helpdesk: ugcnet@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 UGC-NET दिसंबर 2026: परीक्षा शहर (Exam City) बदलने का अवसर जिन उम्मीदवारों को उनकी चार पसंदीदा विकल्पों (preferred choices) के बाहर कोई परीक्षा शहर आवंटित किया गया है, वे अब उपलब्ध विकल्पों में से दूसरा परीक्षा शहर चुन सकते हैं। कैसे चुनें: आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/Y7NeernoHZ पर जाएं। अपने एप्लिकेशन नंबर (Application Number) और पासवर्ड/जन्मतिथि (Password/Date of Birth) से लॉग इन करें। उपलब्ध विकल्पों में से दूसरा परीक्षा शहर चुनें। महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां और निर्देश: अंतिम तिथि: 29 नवंबर 2026 (रात 11:55 बजे तक) शहर का चयन सीटों की उपलब्धता के अधीन होगा। आवंटन 'पहले आओ, पहले पाओ' (first-come, first-served) के आधार पर किया जाएगा। एक बार सबमिट करने के बाद, चुना गया विकल्प अंतिम होगा और उसमें कोई बदलाव नहीं किया जा सकेगा। सहायता केंद्र: ugcnet@nta.ac.in | 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #UGCNET #UGCNETDec2026 #NTA #UGC #ExamUpdate

As per the details provided of the 9,76,008 candidates who were allotted examination cities, 8,74,121 candidates (89.56%) were allotted their first preferred city, 9,53,958 candidates (97.74%) were allotted a city from among their four preferred cities; and 22,050 candidates (2.26%) were allotted a city outside their four preferred cities.

UGC NET December 2026: Exam City Choice

In some cities, more candidates applied than there were available computer-based test seats. In cases where none of a candidate's four preferred cities had a seat left, the candidate was allotted the nearest city with available capacity, based on the address given in the application form. This was done so that every candidate gets an examination seat within the schedule. NTA has, however, opened a facility where candidates can choose an exam city still available. The options may be more convenient for candidates as compared to the city allotted to them at the moment.

NTA has decided to let these 22,050 candidates choose another Examination City from the cities where capacity is available. It must, however, be noted that only candidates who were allotted an Examination City outside the four preferences in their online application form are eligible to make the choice. Candidates who were allotted one of their four preferred cities do not need to do anything. This option is not open to them, and requests from them will not be considered.