IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026: Download Call Letter PDF at ibps.in
IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has officially released the PET Admit Card. Eligible candidates can download their pre examination training hall tickets using their login credentials. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- The IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Admit Card 2026 was released on November 26, 2026.
- The IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam is scheduled for December 6, 12, and 13, 2026.
- Candidates can download the PET Admit Card from ibps.in using login credentials.
IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Call Letter 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the Pre Examination Training (PET) Admit Card 2026 today November 26, 2026. Candidates who have already applied and are eligible for the pre examination training can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS RRB office attendant exam would be conducted on December 6, 12 and 13 2026. The admit card for the exam is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the exam.
The PET admit card contains crucial details related to the candidate name, roll number, training date, venue, reporting time and other instructions. Candidates are advised to cross check all the details after downloading the hall ticket.
IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The IBPS RRB PE Admit Card 2026 is now available on the official IBPS website. Candidates who have applied for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post and are eligible for pre examination training can now download their pet call letter. Candidates can now download the PET Admit Card using their registration number and password. Check the direct link to download the PET Admit Card in the table below.
|
IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026 Link
IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The important details related to the SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2026 are given in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Recruitment Name
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2026
|
Post Name
|
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Admit Card Name
|
IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
8222
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
November 26, 2026
|
Exam Date
|
December 6, 12 and 13 2026.
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
Steps to Download IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026
-
Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
-
On the homepage visit the career section
-
Click on the link titled IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026.
-
Click on the admit card download link.
-
Now enter login credentials such as registration number and password.
-
Submit the details to download the PET hall ticket.
-
The IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026 will open on your screen.
-
Download and save it for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.