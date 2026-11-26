IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Call Letter 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the Pre Examination Training (PET) Admit Card 2026 today November 26, 2026. Candidates who have already applied and are eligible for the pre examination training can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS RRB office attendant exam would be conducted on December 6, 12 and 13 2026. The admit card for the exam is expected to be released 4 to 5 days before the exam.

The PET admit card contains crucial details related to the candidate name, roll number, training date, venue, reporting time and other instructions. Candidates are advised to cross check all the details after downloading the hall ticket.