Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan CET 2026 admit card on November 26, 2026, for candidates who applied for the 12th Level exam on its official website. The admit card is a must-carry document for the exam centre. It shows the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift and centre address. Sometimes, a candidate may find a mistake in these details, such as a wrong name, photo, signature or date of birth. Candidates should check the admit card carefully right after downloading it. In this article, we explain what to do if there is any error in the CET admit card 2026 and how to fix it.

Details to Check in Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026

After downloading the admit card from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates should read every detail on it. Even a small mistake can cause trouble at the exam centre. The table below shows what to check.