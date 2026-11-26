Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026 (OUT): How to Correct a Mistake in the Admit Card? Check Steps Here
RSSB CET Admit Card 2026: Check your Rajasthan CET 2026 admit card carefully after downloading it from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. If you find an error, contact the board and use the online correction if available. Otherwise, take your documents to the exam centre and tell the officer.
Key Points
- RSSB released Rajasthan CET 2026 admit card for 12th Level exam candidates.
- Candidates must carefully check all details on the admit card immediately after downloading.
- Report any errors on the Rajasthan CET 2026 admit card via online facility or contact RSSB.
Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan CET 2026 admit card on November 26, 2026, for candidates who applied for the 12th Level exam on its official website. The admit card is a must-carry document for the exam centre. It shows the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift and centre address. Sometimes, a candidate may find a mistake in these details, such as a wrong name, photo, signature or date of birth. Candidates should check the admit card carefully right after downloading it. In this article, we explain what to do if there is any error in the CET admit card 2026 and how to fix it.
Details to Check in Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026
After downloading the admit card from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates should read every detail on it. Even a small mistake can cause trouble at the exam centre. The table below shows what to check.
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Detail
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What to Check
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Candidate name
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Matches your ID proof and application form
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Date of birth
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Same as in your application form
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Roll number
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Printed clearly on the admit card
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Exam date
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Matches the official exam schedule
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Shift time
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Morning or afternoon shift is mentioned
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Exam centre
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Full address and venue name are correct
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Photo and signature
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Clear and belong to you
Also Check: Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 OUT
What Happens If There Is an Error in Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026?
A small mistake on the admit card can cause problems on exam day, because the admit card is the main document for entry. The result depends on the type of error.
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Wrong name or date of birth: The exam officer may not match it with your ID proof. You may need to show documents at the entry desk to prove your correct details.
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Photo does not match: If the photo is old or does not match your ID, you may be stopped at the centre. In the worst case, you may miss the exam.
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Wrong exam centre, date or shift: You may go to the wrong place or time. Check these details first, and contact the board at once if they are wrong.
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Missing details or unclear print: Download the admit card again. If the problem stays, contact the board.
Do not wait for the exam day. Download the admit card early, check every detail and report the error to the board as soon as you find it.
How to Correct a Mistake in Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026?
If you find a mistake in your admit card, do not ignore it. Act quickly and follow the steps below.
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Check the details carefully and note the exact mistake.
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Visit the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, and check if an online correction facility is open. If it is open, make the change online.
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If the online correction date is over, call the contact number given on the official RSSB website and explain the problem.
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Keep your documents ready, such as a valid photo ID proof and educational certificates, to prove your correct details.
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Reach the exam centre early, go to the entry desk, and tell the exam officer about the error.
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Submit your documents to the exam officer when asked.
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Carry a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID, and two passport-size photos.
Also Check: RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com