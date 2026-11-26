Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2026: Closure Due to Festivals, Winter Break and Christmas
Tamil Nadu School Holidays December 2026: Schools will remain closed in several districts due to various reasons like rains, Christmas holiday and Winter vacation dates. Check the complete list of school holidays in Tamil Nadu in the month of December 2026 here.
Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2026: The Directorate of Education, Tamil Nadu has declared the a 9 day winter break starting December 24, 2026. Schools will remain closed in several districts and applicable to all government, government-aided, matriculation and recognised private schools (Primary to Higher Secondary) including districts such as Chennai, Madhurai, Trichy, Salem, Coimbatore, etc.
Schools in Tamil Nadu will also remain closed on December 25, 2026, due to Christmas Day. The schools will further be closed on the occassion on Pongal from January 14, 2027 to January 18, 2027. Tamil Nadu announced 12-Day Half-Yearly school holidays from December 24, 2026 to January 4, 2027. The holiday break has been declared to allow students and teachers to enjoy the year-end and New Year period. Regular classes will resume after the holidays as per the academic calendar.
Apart from these holidays, students will also have their regular Saturdays and Sunday holidays in December. Parents and students should check the latest school circulars to confirm the monthly working-day schedule, particularly for private, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated institutions.
Check| School Holidays in December 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations and Other Updates
Tamil Nadu School Holiday List December 2026
According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department's 2026-27 academic calendar, December has nine scheduled holidays as the winter break, excluding weekly offs. Check the table below to get a complete list of Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2026:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
School Status
|
December 5
|Saturday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
As per school schedule
|
December 6
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Closed
|
December 12
|
Saturday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
As per school schedule
|
December 13
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Closed
|
December 19
|
Saturday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
As per school schedule
|
December 20
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Closed
|
December 24
|
Thursday
|
Winter Break Begins
|
As per school schedule
|
December 25
|
Friday
|
Christmas Holiday
|
Closed
|
January 1
|
Friday
|
New Year's Holiday
|
Closed
|
January 3
|
Sunday
|
Last Date of Winter Break
|
Closed
Will Schools Remain Close on Christmas Eve?
According to the official announcement by the Directorate of Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, schools in various districts will remain close on a day before Christmas, i.e. December 24, 2026. This also marks the starting of the winter break in the state which will continue for 9 days. The schools will reopen after January 3, 2026.
Schools & Colleges: What Students/Parents Should Do
Students and parents are requested to:
- Stay updated via school SMS / WhatsApp circulars
- Check new exam timetables released by colleges
- Keep study materials handy if online classes are conducted due to weather
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