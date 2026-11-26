Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2026: The Directorate of Education, Tamil Nadu has declared the a 9 day winter break starting December 24, 2026. Schools will remain closed in several districts and applicable to all government, government-aided, matriculation and recognised private schools (Primary to Higher Secondary) including districts such as Chennai, Madhurai, Trichy, Salem, Coimbatore, etc. Schools in Tamil Nadu will also remain closed on December 25, 2026, due to Christmas Day. The schools will further be closed on the occassion on Pongal from January 14, 2027 to January 18, 2027. Tamil Nadu announced 12-Day Half-Yearly school holidays from December 24, 2026 to January 4, 2027. The holiday break has been declared to allow students and teachers to enjoy the year-end and New Year period. Regular classes will resume after the holidays as per the academic calendar.

Apart from these holidays, students will also have their regular Saturdays and Sunday holidays in December. Parents and students should check the latest school circulars to confirm the monthly working-day schedule, particularly for private, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated institutions. Check| School Holidays in December 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates, Winter Vacations and Other Updates Tamil Nadu School Holiday List December 2026 According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department's 2026-27 academic calendar, December has nine scheduled holidays as the winter break, excluding weekly offs. Check the table below to get a complete list of Tamil Nadu School Holidays in December 2026: Date Day Occasion School Status December 5 Saturday Weekly Holiday As per school schedule December 6 Sunday Weekly Holiday Closed December 12 Saturday Weekly Holiday As per school schedule December 13 Sunday Weekly Holiday Closed December 19 Saturday Weekly Holiday As per school schedule December 20 Sunday Weekly Holiday Closed December 24 Thursday Winter Break Begins As per school schedule December 25 Friday Christmas Holiday Closed January 1 Friday New Year's Holiday Closed January 3 Sunday Last Date of Winter Break Closed