SSC CPO Expected Cut Off 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the SSC CPO Cut Off for Male, Female, and Delhi Police Departmental categories including UR, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM). For the SI of Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination 2026, aspirants have to qualify the minimum qualifying percentage (UR-30%, OBC/EWS-25%, others-20%) and SSC CPO category-wise Paper 1 cut off to progress to the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) stages.

Since the number of posts reserved for female in Delhi Police and CAPFs is much lesser than the posts offered to male candidates, the Female cut-offs tend to remain 8 to 15 marks higher than that of Male cut-offs in almost all categories. Reviewing the SSC CPO Expected Cut Off 2026 along with the past years qualifying marks gives aspirants an idea about the competition level, sets safe target marks in mock tests, and helps in preparing themselves accordingly for the physical and medical stages.