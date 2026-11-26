SSC CPO Expected Cut-Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks & Previous Year Trends
Check out your eligibility for SI posts in Delhi Police & CAPFs Recruitment through this full analysis of SSC CPO Expected Cut Off 2026. Check out the expected cut-off marks category-wise for Paper 1 & Final Exams for both Males and Females along with minimum qualifying percentages.
SSC CPO Expected Cut Off 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the SSC CPO Cut Off for Male, Female, and Delhi Police Departmental categories including UR, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM). For the SI of Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination 2026, aspirants have to qualify the minimum qualifying percentage (UR-30%, OBC/EWS-25%, others-20%) and SSC CPO category-wise Paper 1 cut off to progress to the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) stages.
Since the number of posts reserved for female in Delhi Police and CAPFs is much lesser than the posts offered to male candidates, the Female cut-offs tend to remain 8 to 15 marks higher than that of Male cut-offs in almost all categories. Reviewing the SSC CPO Expected Cut Off 2026 along with the past years qualifying marks gives aspirants an idea about the competition level, sets safe target marks in mock tests, and helps in preparing themselves accordingly for the physical and medical stages.
Also Check- SSC CPO SI Vacancy 2026
SSC CPO 2026 Expected Cut-Off Category Wise:
Cutoff marks for SSC CPO 2026 paper 1 for Males are 117-125 (UR), 111-120 (OBC/EWS), and 84-96 (SC/ST) (safe target 128+), whereas cutoff marks for females are 124-134 (UR), 120-131 (OBC/EWS), and 91-107 (SC/ST) (safe target 137+).
Male candidates (Paper 1)
For Male Paper 1, expected cutoffs span 117–125 (UR), 112–120 (OBC/EWS), and 84–96 (SC/ST), with safe targets up to 128+.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Range
|
Safe target
|
UR
|
117 - 125
|
128+
|
OBC
|
112 - 120
|
123+
|
EWS
|
111 - 120
|
122+
|
SC
|
86 - 95
|
98+
|
ST
|
84 - 96
|
100+
|
ESM
|
40
|
40+
Female candidates (Paper 1)
For Female Paper 1, expected cutoffs span 124–134 (UR), 120–131 (OBC/EWS), and 91–107 (SC/ST), with safe targets reaching 137+.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Range
|
Safe target
|
UR
|
124 -134
|
137+
|
OBC
|
120 -130
|
133+
|
EWS
|
122 -131
|
134+
|
SC
|
97 -107
|
110+
|
ST
|
91 -101
|
105+
|
ESM
|
40
|
40+
SSC CPO 2026 Cut Off Category Wise: Previous Year
Below are the previous year cutoff for the SSC CPO 2026 category wise:
Male Candidates (Paper 1)
Regarding male candidates (Paper 1), the UR cut-off is down from 138.99 (2023) to 119.48 (2025-26), OBC stands at 115.03, EWS is 114.6, while SC/ST would be 89, and ESM would remain 40.
|
Category
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025-26 (Dec 2025 exam)
|
UR
|
138.99
|
119.8
|
119.48
|
OBC
|
131.91
|
113.51
|
115.03
|
EWS
|
133.92
|
111.44
|
114.6
|
SC
|
110.86
|
89.86
|
88.95
|
ST
|
109.53
|
82.66
|
89.06
|
ESM
|
40
|
40.07
|
40
Female Candidates (Paper 1)
The female category (Paper 1) saw a constant decline in the UR cut-off score from 143.83 (2023) to 128.02 (2025-26). The OBC cut-off remained unchanged at 124.22, EWS 126.56, SC 100.92, and ST 95.2.
|
Category
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025-26
|
UR
|
143.83
|
135.27
|
128.02
|
OBC
|
137.19
|
128.64
|
124.22
|
EWS
|
138.99
|
127.4
|
126.56
|
SC
|
115.23
|
106.75
|
100.92
|
ST
|
109.99
|
98.11
|
95.2
Key Factors Influencing SSC CPO 2026 Cut Off
-
Total Reported Vacancies: More vacancies of the SI post among Delhi Police, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB tend to reduce cut-offs, while less number of vacancies tends to increase the cut-off levels.
-
Shift-wise Level of Difficulty & Normalization: The raw scores of SSC in Paper 1 are normalized through an equi-percentile formula of SSC, considering various shifts because SSC holds Paper 1 in various shifts.
-
PET/PST Shortlisted Ratio: Usually, the ratio of SSC’s shortlisting of candidates for Physical Endurance & Standard Test is 12-15 times that of total vacancies since many candidates are disqualified during running and height/chest test and medical examination.
-
Bonus Incentive Marks for NCC: Those candidates who possess NCC 'C', 'B', or 'A' certificates get 5%, 3%, and 2% incentive bonus marks each in both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Also Read: SSC CPO Syllabus 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.