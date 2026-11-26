JKSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 2863 Class 4 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board will close the registration process for 2,863 vacancies for Class IV MTS and Sanitation Worker posts. Check this article for information regarding the eligibility criteria, application process, important dates, steps to apply, application fees and other key details.
Key Points
- Online applications for JKSSB Class IV (MTS) & Sanitation Worker close on Nov 12, 2026.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2863 vacancies across various cadres.
- The application process for Advertisement No 09 of 2026 commenced on Oct 14, 2026.
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board is all set to close the online applications process for Class IV Multi Tasking Posts (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts on November 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 2863 vacancies would be filled under Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026. The online application process has already commenced from October 14, 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms till now can submit their applications through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and many more details.
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Interested candidates who want to apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 can complete their applications through the official website. The recruitment includes various posts related to UT, divisional and district cadre posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB MTS Recruitment and official notification in the table below.
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JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Link
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JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
JKSSB MTS Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights
The JKSSB has announced a total of 2863 posts that would be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these 105 posts are under the UT Cadre, 1093 under the Divisional Cadre – Jammu, 897 under the Divisional Cadre – Kashmir and 768 under the District Cadre. Check the important details related to the recruitment process below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Post Name
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Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker
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Advertisement Number
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09 of 2026
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No of Vacancies
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2,863
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Notification Release Date
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September 1, 2026
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Application Start Date
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October 14, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Application
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November 12, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must fulfill the prescribed eligibility condition as stated in the official notification. Check the important details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Class IV (MTS) posts: Candidates must have qualified minimum Matriculation (Class 10) and the maximum required qualification is 10+2.
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Sanitation Worker posts: Candidates must have passed at least Class 8 and the maximum educational qualification is 10+2.
2. Age Limit (As on January 1, 2026)
The category-wise maximum age limits are given below.
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Category
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Maximum Age
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Open Merit (OM)
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40 years
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SC, ST-1, ST-2, RBA, ALC/IB, EWS and OBC
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43 years
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Persons with Disabilities
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42 years
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Eligible Ex-Servicemen
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As per prescribed rules
3. Domicile Requirement
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Candidates must be domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and
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In addition they must also have as valid domicile certificate issued by the competent authority.
How to Apply Online for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple listed given below to complete the online application form-
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Go to the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the recruitment section and click on Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026.
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Complete the registration process using relevant details.
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Log in and fill the online application form as per the details asked.
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Upload the photograph, signature and other documents.
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Pay the application fees online as per the category.
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Check details once and submit the application form.
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Download or take a printout of the application form for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.