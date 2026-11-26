JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board is all set to close the online applications process for Class IV Multi Tasking Posts (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts on November 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 2863 vacancies would be filled under Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026. The online application process has already commenced from October 14, 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms till now can submit their applications through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and many more details.

JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

Interested candidates who want to apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 can complete their applications through the official website. The recruitment includes various posts related to UT, divisional and district cadre posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB MTS Recruitment and official notification in the table below.