New Delhi:- Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi chaired the first meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Education for 2026 on November 25, 2026, and also placed a strong emphasis on the internationalisation of Indian education and positioning India as a global knowledge hub. Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary, Higher Education Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, and School Education and Literacy Secretary T.K. Anil Kumar attended the session alongside the Members of Parliament. Addressing the committee, Pralhad Joshi highlighted that the Indian Knowledge System has a long history of global impact and also stressed the government’s commitment to expanding its international footprint.

Union Education Minister also informed the members that around 21 Foreign Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are currently operational in India, while 17 Letters of Intent (LoIs) have been issued under the UGC regulations to universities from the UK, USA, Australia, and Italy to set up new branch campuses in India.