Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Leads Parliamentary Panel Meet on Globalising Indian Education & Foreign Campuses
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired the first Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of 2026, focusing on globalising Indian education, foreign university campuses, and CBSE schools abroad. Check the complete details below.
Key Points
- Pralhad Joshi chaired Consultative Committee on Nov 25, 2026, for education internationalisation.
- 21 foreign HEIs operate in India, 17 LoIs issued for new campuses under UGC rules.
- Deliberations covered expanding Indian universities globally and attracting international students.
New Delhi:- Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi chaired the first meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Education for 2026 on November 25, 2026, and also placed a strong emphasis on the internationalisation of Indian education and positioning India as a global knowledge hub. Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary, Higher Education Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, and School Education and Literacy Secretary T.K. Anil Kumar attended the session alongside the Members of Parliament. Addressing the committee, Pralhad Joshi highlighted that the Indian Knowledge System has a long history of global impact and also stressed the government’s commitment to expanding its international footprint.
Union Education Minister also informed the members that around 21 Foreign Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are currently operational in India, while 17 Letters of Intent (LoIs) have been issued under the UGC regulations to universities from the UK, USA, Australia, and Italy to set up new branch campuses in India.
Chaired the First meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on Education for 2026, with the theme “Internationalisation of Indian Education” and positioning India as a global knowledge hub. Deliberations covered expanding Indian universities globally, facilitating foreign university campuses in India, strengthening international research partnerships, student and faculty exchange programmes, and attracting international students. Members were sensitised about steps taken to internationalise school education through CBSE Global and NIOS expansion, multilingual learning, global teacher mobility, curriculum reforms and cross-cultural exposure. Guided by #NEP2020 and Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of #ViksitBharat2047, our resolve is to build a globally connected, future-ready education ecosystem rooted in Indian values. @jayantrld @SudhanshuTrived आज वर्ष 2026 के लिए शिक्षा संबंधी संसद की Consultative Committee की पहली बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। बैठक का विषय ‘भारतीय शिक्षा का अंतरराष्ट्रीयकरण’ रहा, जिसमें भारत को वैश्विक शिक्षा एवं ज्ञान के प्रमुख केंद्र के रूप में स्थापित करने के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। चर्चा के दौरान भारतीय विश्वविद्यालयों के अंतरराष्ट्रीय विस्तार, भारत में विदेशी विश्वविद्यालयों के परिसरों की स्थापना, वैश्विक शोध सहयोग को बढ़ावा देने, विद्यार्थियों एवं शिक्षकों के आदान-प्रदान तथा विदेशी विद्यार्थियों को भारतीय शिक्षा संस्थानों की ओर आकर्षित करने जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। सदस्यों को CBSE Global और NIOS के अंतरराष्ट्रीय विस्तार, बहुभाषी शिक्षा, शिक्षकों की वैश्विक भागीदारी, पाठ्यक्रम में सुधार तथा विभिन्न संस्कृतियों से परिचित कराने के माध्यम से स्कूली शिक्षा को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सशक्त बनाने के लिए उठाए जा रहे कदमों की भी जानकारी दी गई। #NEP2020 और माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के #ViksitBharat2047 के संकल्प से प्रेरित होकर हमारा लक्ष्य भारतीय मूल्यों में निहित, वैश्विक स्तर पर जुड़ी और भविष्य की आवश्यकताओं के अनुरूप एक सशक्त शिक्षा व्यवस्था का निर्माण करना है। @EduMinOfIndia— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 25, 2026
Four-Pillar Strategy For Higher Education Internationalisation
The Department of Higher Education has also briefed the committee on four core strategies which are driving the global outreach, supported by flagship schemes such as the Study in India (SII), SPARC, GIAN, DASA, and Bharat Innovates:-
- Expanding the joint degree programs and institutional partnerships with leading global universities.
- Strengthening the revamped Study in India portal to increase foreign student enrolments across Indian campuses.
- Facilitating reputed global institutions to establish branch campuses domestically and under the UGC guidelines.
- Supporting premier Indian Higher Education Institutions in opening offshore campuses worldwide.
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More Than 200 CBSE Schools Operating Across 26 Countries
On the school education front, officials also noted that the curriculum reforms aligned with NEP 2020, multilingual learning, PARAKH assessment equivalence, and global teacher-student exchange programmes are also increasing international adoption. Currently, there are 268 CBSE-Affiliated schools which operate across 26 countries, supported by an overseas regional office in Dubai.
Also check, CBSE 3-Language Rule Update: Supreme Court Says Schools Cannot Force Students to Switch Language Options
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