CBSE 2026:- Bringing the much-needed clarity to schools, parents, and students across the country, the Supreme Court of India has clarified the transition rules under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Three-Language Policy. Hearing the matter on November 25, 2026, a bench which was led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ruled that students who have already opted for the three languages in the current academic session will continue with the three-language structure and cannot be pushed back into a two-language system by schools. At the same time, the Supreme Court protected students who were permitted to continue with two languages during the transition phase, making sure that no student is forced into an abrupt mid-session language change.

Emphasising that language transition is a human problem affecting young learners, the bench noted that choices already made by students must be respected rather than altered through arbitrary institutional directions.

Students who are currently studying two languages under transition relaxations, such as the Class 6 and Class 7 cohorts granted exemptions up to Class 10, will be allowed to continue smoothly without facing any sudden academic pressure.

The CJI has explicitly clarified that the students who have already chosen three languages this year must continue with them, and educational institutions should not misinterpret the court’s earlier relaxation to force three-language students back into two-language format.

Also check, CBSE Board Exams: New Assessment System Planned for Classes 10, 12, Rote Learning to Get Less Importance

CBSE Three-Language Formula Background

The CBSE Three-Language Formula was introduced on May 15, 2026, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020; the three-language framework required students to study three languages (R1, R2, and R3), at least two of which must be native to Indian languages. Following the petitions which were flagged teacher shortages and mid-session textbook gaps, the Supreme Court stepped in to make sure a gradual, stress-free rollout for students.

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