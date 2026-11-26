The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has activated the link for candidates to make changes to the IIT JAM 2027 application form. The application data correction link is available on the Joint Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal. Candidates who have completed their JAM 2027 application forms can now access the correction facility and make the required changes as per the schedule. A correction fee must be submitted as prescribed for the data correction process.

According to the details provided, defects in the application form shall be marked and intimated to the candidate for rectification within a stipulated time. The status of the application and defects marked in the application will be intimated to the candidates through e-mail and/or SMS. The latest status of an application will be updated after the receipt and scrutiny of the application. The status of an application can be checked at any point in time by logging in to the JOAPS portal. Candidates are advised to rectify the marked defects in the application before the stipulated time.