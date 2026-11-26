IIT JAM 2027 Application Correction Portal Open, Make Changes Until December 1 at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT JAM 2027 online application correction window is now open. Students can make the required changes until December 1, 2026 on the official JOAPS portal
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has activated the link for candidates to make changes to the IIT JAM 2027 application form. The application data correction link is available on the Joint Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal. Candidates who have completed their JAM 2027 application forms can now access the correction facility and make the required changes as per the schedule. A correction fee must be submitted as prescribed for the data correction process.
According to the details provided, defects in the application form shall be marked and intimated to the candidate for rectification within a stipulated time. The status of the application and defects marked in the application will be intimated to the candidates through e-mail and/or SMS. The latest status of an application will be updated after the receipt and scrutiny of the application. The status of an application can be checked at any point in time by logging in to the JOAPS portal. Candidates are advised to rectify the marked defects in the application before the stipulated time.
JAM 2027 Data Correction Link - Click Here
IIT JAM 2027 Fields Open for Editing
Candidates who have submitted the IIT JAM 2027 applications can utilise the data correction window to make the required changes in the application. The following categories will be open for editing during the data correction window
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Category
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Gender
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Examination city
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Date of birth
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Test paper selection (or adding paper)
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PwD status
JAM 2026 Application Correction Fee
Candidates making changes in the IIT JAM 2027 application form are required to pay an additional correction fee of Rs. 300 for making applicable changes to their application forms. Depending on the number of changes made by candidates, the final amount will be calculated and must be submitted after saving all the changes. The fee must be submitted using the payment modes available.
Candidates must make sure they complete the data correction process within the deadline provided. Once the data correction window closes, candidates will not be given a second chance to make the changes. The details mentioned in the application form will be permanent and used for further processes such as the admit cards ad issuing the city for the JAM 2027 entrance exam.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.