UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply for 501 Vacancies Today, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
The UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 application process for 501 vacancies is closing today November 26. 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check this article for post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, application fees, selection process and direct application link before submitting the form.
Key Points
- The UPPSC RO ARO application window closes today, November 26, 2026.
- A total of 501 vacancies will be filled across various UP Government departments.
- Fee reconciliation/correction can be done until December 3, 2026.
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC is all set to close the online application process for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Recruitment 2026 today November 26, 2026. The online application process was already started from October 26, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their applications till now can complete the registration process through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 501 vacancies would be filled across various departments of the UP Government. Candidates must check the eligibility requirements, application fees and other important details before submitting their forms.
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: Overview
The commission has earlier invited applications for the Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Examination 2026. The recruitment notification was released under the Advertisement No A-4/E-1/2026. Candidates can check the important details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Exam Name
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UPPSC RO ARO Examination 2026
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Advertisement Number
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A-4/E-1/2026
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Post Name
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Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer
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Total Vacancies
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501
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 26, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 26, 2026
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Fee Reconciliation/Correction Date
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December 3, 2026
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Selection Process
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Preliminary and Main Examination
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Official Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The UPPSC RO & ARO application window will close today November 26, 2026. Candidates must complete the online application and fee payment through the official website. One Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory to apply for these posts. Candidates who have not generated their OTR number must complete the registration process at least 72 hours before submitting the application. Check the direct link to apply online for UPPSC RO ARO recruitment and official notification pdf below.
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UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 Link
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UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the UPPSC RO ARO candidates must ensure that they are required to fulfill certain eligibility conditions such as qualification and age criteria etc. Check the details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
Check the post specific qualification in the table below.
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Post Name
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Educational Qualification
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Review Officer (RO)
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Candidates must possess a Bachelor degree from a recognised university in India or an equivalent qualification.
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Assistant Review Officer (ARO) – UP Secretariat/Board of Revenue
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Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree, DOEACC 'O' Level certificate or equivalent qualification and Hindi typing speed of at least 25 words per minute.
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Assistant Review Officer (ARO) – UPPSC/Advocate General Office
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Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree, Diploma in Computer Science from a recognised institute/university or DOEACC 'O' Level certificate, and Hindi typing speed of at least 25 words per minute.
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RO/ARO (Account)
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Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree in Commerce with Accountancy, 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from a government-recognised institute and knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.
2. Age Limit- (As of July 1, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 21 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 40 years.
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Age relaxations are applicable to the reserved categories as per the applicable government rules and regulation.
How to Apply Online UPPSC RO ARO Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to complete the UPPSC RO ARO application process-
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Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
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On the homepage look for the All Notifications/Advertisements section.
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Now you have to select RO ARO Recruitment 2026 notification and click on Apply.
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Log in using your OTR number and complete the verification process.
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Fill the required educational and other application details.
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Upload the required details and proceed with the application fee payment.
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Check all the details and then submit the application form.
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Download and save the application form for future reference.
UPPSC RO ARO Application Fees 2026
Candidates must pay the examination fees and online processing charges as applicable. The category wise application fee is mentioned below.
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Category
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Total Application Fee
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General/EWS/OBC
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Rs 125
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SC/ST
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Rs 65
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Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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Rs 25
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Ex-Servicemen
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Rs 65
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Women/Dependents of Freedom Fighters/Skilled Players
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As per original category
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.