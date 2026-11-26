UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC is all set to close the online application process for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Recruitment 2026 today November 26, 2026. The online application process was already started from October 26, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their applications till now can complete the registration process through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 501 vacancies would be filled across various departments of the UP Government. Candidates must check the eligibility requirements, application fees and other important details before submitting their forms.

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: Overview

The commission has earlier invited applications for the Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Examination 2026. The recruitment notification was released under the Advertisement No A-4/E-1/2026. Candidates can check the important details below.