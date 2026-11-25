Delhi is set to witness scheduled power cuts across several neighbourhoods on Thursday, November 26, as electricity distribution companies conduct maintenance and upgrade work. The planned disruptions will affect parts of south, southwest, west, north and outer Delhi, with outages scheduled at different times between morning and late afternoon. The cuts are not being linked to a citywide breakdown. According to schedules posted by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), electricity supply will be temporarily suspended so crews can maintain transformers and feeders, improve the distribution network and complete infrastructure projects. Delhi Power Cut on November 26: Areas to Be Affected In south and southwest Delhi, affected locations include parts of Chhatarpur, Satbari, Maidan Garhi, Aya Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Palam, Mahavir Enclave, Dwarka, Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar and Najafgarh.

Delhi Power Cut on November 26: Area-Wise List and Timings Affected area Expected power cut timing Chhatarpur, Sat Bari, Maidan Garhi 11 AM–3:30 PM Vasant Kunj, Rangpuri, Ghitorni 11 AM–3 PM Palam, Mahavir Enclave 11 AM–2 PM Janakpuri 11 AM–1 PM Nangloi, Jwalapuri, Paschim Vihar 11 AM–3 PM Uttam Nagar, Bindapur 11 AM–2 PM Nawada, Mohan Garden 11 AM–2 PM Azadpur 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Bhalaswa Village 8:30 AM–10:30 AM Shastri Nagar 10:30 AM–12:30 PM Pitampura Village 2 PM–4 PM Agar Nagar 11 AM–1 PM Majri 10 AM–4 PM Badli, Sector 26 9:15 AM–1:15 PM Tikri Village 11 AM–3 PM Pooth 10:30 AM–4 PM Begumpur 10 AM–2 PM Vijay Vihar, Rohini 10 AM–2 PM Naraina Vihar 9 AM–11 AM Source: BSES BRPL and Tata Power-DDL shutdown schedules, as reported by Times Now Navbharat.

Several areas in Nangloi, Paschim Vihar, Jwalapuri, Mohan Garden, Nawada and Mundka are also listed. Many BRPL jobs are scheduled around 10 am or 11 am and may continue until 2 pm, 3 pm or, in some locations, later. Chhatarpur and Tughlakabad areas also have feeder-related work. North and Outer Delhi Areas Facing Power Cuts In north and outer Delhi, TPDDL has listed parts of Azadpur, Bhalaswa village, Shastri Nagar, Pitampura village, Sunil Colony, Agar Nagar, Majri, Badli Sector 26, Tikri village and Pooth. The prescribed timings include 8.30 am to 10.30 am in parts of Bhalaswa, 9.30 am to 11.30 am in Azadpur and Sunil Colony, and 2 pm to 4 pm in parts of Pitampura. Majri and Pooth may face longer interruptions, from 10 am to 4 pm and 10.30 am to 4 pm, respectively. Why Will Electricity Supply Be Disrupted in Delhi?

The power cuts are primarily due to planned maintenance and infrastructure improvement work. BRPL's initiatives include preventive transformer maintenance, 11 kV feeder servicing, tree trimming near power lines, high-voltage distribution system (HVDS) maintenance and network upgrades. Some locations also require cable-route digging, installation of underground low-tension cables and repairs to electrical equipment. TPDDL has listed planned maintenance, metering work, transformer charging, conductor installation and other project-related tasks. These activities are intended to improve network reliability, address equipment issues and ensure safe electricity distribution. What Should Delhi-NCR Residents Do? Residents should charge phones, laptops and power banks in advance, keep essential devices ready and check their local distributor's latest updates. Electricity supply is expected to return after the scheduled work, although restoration times may change if repairs take longer.