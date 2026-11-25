MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC), Jabalpur, has released the MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 on November 25, 2026, for the Online Preliminary Examination in District Court Establishments. The exam was held on 23 and 25 November 2026 across 6 shifts, against Advt. No. 614/परीक्षा/2026 for 1,174 vacancies. The answer key was released through Notification No. 748/Exam/2026, along with the question papers of all shifts. Candidates who find any answer incorrect can raise an objection offline by 2 December 2026. Check this article for the direct answer key download link, steps, and more.

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link

The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the proposed model answers for all 6 shifts along with the question papers. Candidates who appeared for the MPHC Grade 3 examination can now download the PDF from the official website, mphc.gov.in as well as from the direct link given below, with any login credentials.