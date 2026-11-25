MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Response Sheet & Question Papers PDF at mphc.gov.in
MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026: MP High Court has released the Assistant Grade 3 answer key on November 25, 2026, for all 6 shifts of the preliminary exam held on 23 and 25 November 2026. Candidates can download the PDF from mphc.gov.in and raise objections offline by 2 December.
Key Points
- MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 released on Nov 25, 2026.
- Exam for 1,174 vacancies held Nov 23 & 25, 2026, across 6 shifts.
- Objections to the answer key can be raised offline by December 2, 2026.
MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC), Jabalpur, has released the MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 on November 25, 2026, for the Online Preliminary Examination in District Court Establishments. The exam was held on 23 and 25 November 2026 across 6 shifts, against Advt. No. 614/परीक्षा/2026 for 1,174 vacancies. The answer key was released through Notification No. 748/Exam/2026, along with the question papers of all shifts. Candidates who find any answer incorrect can raise an objection offline by 2 December 2026. Check this article for the direct answer key download link, steps, and more.
MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link
The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the proposed model answers for all 6 shifts along with the question papers. Candidates who appeared for the MPHC Grade 3 examination can now download the PDF from the official website, mphc.gov.in as well as from the direct link given below, with any login credentials.
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MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 Link
MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the proposed model answers for the Assistant Grade 3 Online Preliminary Exam. Here are the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC), Jabalpur
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Exam Name
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Online Preliminary Examination
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Post Name
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Assistant Grade-III (District Court Establishments of M.P.)
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Advertisement No.
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614/परीक्षा/2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,174
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Exam Dates
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23 and 25 November 2026
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Total Shifts
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6
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Answer Key Release Date
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25 November 2026
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Notification No.
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748/Exam/2026
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Objection Mode
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Offline
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Last Date to Raise Objection
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2 December 2026
Steps to Download MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026
Candidates who appeared in the MP HC Assistant Grade 3 exam 2026 can check the proposed model answers online in a few minutes. Follow the steps below to download the MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 PDF.
1. Visit the official website of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, mphc.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, go to the "Recruitment/Result" section.
3. Click on the notification for the Assistant Grade-III Online Preliminary Examination Answer Key (Notification No. 748/Exam/2026).
4. The proposed model answers PDF will open on your screen.
5. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
6. Match your answers with the key and note any answer you think is wrong, so you can raise an objection offline by 2 December 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com