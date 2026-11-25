Key Points The SSC CPO Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 was released on November 25, 2026.

The Paper 2 exam for Sub-Inspector posts is scheduled for November 28, 2026.

Qualified candidates can download their admit card from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC SI CPO Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CPO Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 on November 25, 2026, for Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Paper 2 exam will be held on 28 November 2026 in CBT mode. Candidates who have cleared Paper 1 and the PET/PST stage can download their admit card from the official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card shows all the key details like exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. In this article, we have also shared the direct link, steps to download, documents to carry and exam day instructions. SSC SI CPO Admit Card 2026 Highlights The SSC CPO Tier 2 admit card is an important document for every candidate who has qualified for Paper 2. Here are the key details of the exam and the admit card in one place.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name SSC CPO Examination 2026 (Paper 2 / Tier 2) Posts Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam Date 28 November 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Subject English Language and Comprehension Admit Card Status Out (Novemebr 25, 2026) Admit Card Mode Online Official Website ssc.gov.in Login Details Needed Registration number and password / date of birth Selection Process Paper 1, PET/PST, Paper 2, Medical Examination, Final Merit List SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 Download PDF Candidates who qualified for Paper 2 can download their SSC SI CPO Tier 2 admit card online from the SSC website, ssc.gov.in. Below are the official link and the details you need to log in. Keep a printout of the admit card ready for exam day.

SSC CPO Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here SSC CPO SI 2026 Exam Date The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CPO SI 2026 exam date for Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs. According to the official notice released on 2 November 2026, the Paper 2 exam will be held on 28 November 2026 in CBT mode. Only candidates who have cleared Paper 1 and the PET/PST stage are eligible to appear. Paper 2 tests English Language and Comprehension. The admit card is expected to be released two to three days before the exam on ssc.gov.in. Candidates should keep checking the official website for updates. Medical test follows after Paper 2. Steps to Download SSC CPO Exam Admit Card 2026 Downloading the SSC CPO Tier 2 exam admit card is simple and takes only a few minutes. Candidates should follow the steps below and keep their registration number and password ready. Take a clear printout, as the admit card is mandatory for entry to the exam centre.

1. Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, or the website of your SSC region. 2. Click on the "Admit Card" section on the homepage. 3. Select the link for "SSC CPO Paper 2 / Tier 2 Admit Card 2026". 4. Enter your registration number or roll number and your password or date of birth. 5. Click on the "Login" or "Submit" button. 6. Your admit card will appear on the screen. 7. Check all the details carefully, including your name, roll number, exam date, shift timing and centre address. 8. Download the admit card and take a clear printout on A4 paper. Details Required to Log In to the SSC CPO Portal To download the SSC CPO Tier 2 admit card 2026, candidates must enter their login details correctly on the official website. A wrong entry can stop the admit card from opening, so keep these details ready before you start. Use the same details given in your application form. If you have forgotten your password, use the "Forgot Password" option on the SSC portal to reset it. Never share your login details with anyone.