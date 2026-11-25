UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Main Exam Result 2026 Released, 1524 Candidates Shortlisted
UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Main Exam Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board has released the main exam result. A total of 1,524 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round against 486 vacancies. Candidates can check their results on the official website.
UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Result 2026 Released: Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) has declared the UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Main result 2026 on November 24, 2026. The UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 2026 result has been released online on the official website: upcisb.upsdc.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their UPCISB Junior Manager results using their roll number.
As per the result PDF, UPCISB shortlisted 1524 candidates for the interview round against 486 vacancies. The result has been released for the mains exam conducted on September 18, 2026.
UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Result 2026 Download PDF
As per the latest update, BMC released the UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the mains exam held on September 18, can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of BMC- upcisb.upsdc.gov.in
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UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Result 2026 PDF
How to Check UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Results?
The UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 2026 result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website upcisb.upsdc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Result” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link for UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Results.
Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 2026: Overview
UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Result 2026 is out for 498 vacancies for Junior Manager in the various central government ministries and departments. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB)
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Post Name
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Junior Manager
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Exam Name
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UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Exam 2025
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Mode
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Details in the Result PDF
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Roll Numbers of Qualified Candidates
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Total Vacancies
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498
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Official Website
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www.upcisb.upsdc.gov.in
Manager - Editorial
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