UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Result 2026 Released: Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Institutional Service Board (UPCISB) has declared the UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Main result 2026 on November 24, 2026. The UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 2026 result has been released online on the official website: upcisb.upsdc.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their UPCISB Junior Manager results using their roll number.

As per the result PDF, UPCISB shortlisted 1524 candidates for the interview round against 486 vacancies. The result has been released for the mains exam conducted on September 18, 2026.

UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 Result 2026 Download PDF

As per the latest update, BMC released the UPCISB Junior Manager Grade 2 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the mains exam held on September 18, can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of BMC- upcisb.upsdc.gov.in