Who Is Harjot Kaur Bamhrah? New BPSC Chairperson’s Education and IAS Career Explained
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new BPSC Chairperson. She will assume charge on November 29, 2026. Check her educational qualifications, IAS career and key administrative positions.
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). She will officially take charge of the post on November 29, 2026.
A 1992-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Bamhrah has held several important administrative positions in the Bihar government during her career. Her appointment comes after the state government approved her request for voluntary retirement (VRS), effective November 28, 2026.
The appointment has been made by the Governor of Bihar under Article 316 of the Constitution. According to the appointment notification, she will serve as BPSC Chairperson for six years or until she reaches the age of 62, whichever comes first.
Who Is Harjot Kaur Bamhrah?
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah is a 1992-batch IAS officer who has served in different departments of the Bihar government. Before her appointment as the permanent BPSC Chairperson, she was serving as the Chairperson-cum-Member of the Bihar Board of Revenue. She had also been given the additional responsibility of BPSC Chairperson.
During her administrative career, she has worked in departments related to social welfare, mines and geology, tourism, science and technology, and women and child development.
She has also served as the District Magistrate of Katihar and Begusarai in Bihar.
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah Educational Qualification
Bamhrah has an extensive academic background. According to reports, she holds an MPhil in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. She has also completed a postgraduate diploma in International Law.
Her other educational qualifications include postgraduate degrees in Political Science and Industrial Development, along with a Master’s degree in International Business from Duke University, United States.
Key Positions Held by Harjot Kaur Bamhrah
Throughout her career, Bamhrah has handled responsibilities at both district and state levels. Some of her important assignments include:
- District Magistrate of Katihar and Begusarai.
- Managing Director of the Women Development Corporation, Bihar.
- Additional Chief Secretary of the Social Welfare Department.
- Additional Chief Secretary of the Mines and Geology Department.
- Senior administrative positions in the Tourism and Science and Technology departments.
- Chairperson-cum-Member of the Bihar Board of Revenue.
What Is the Role of the BPSC Chairperson?
The Bihar Public Service Commission conducts recruitment examinations and selection processes for various government posts in the state. The Chairperson heads the Commission and oversees its functioning.
Bamhrah will take charge at a time when the Commission is handling several important recruitment processes. Ensuring transparent examinations, timely recruitment and smooth selection procedures will remain important responsibilities under her leadership. Her appointment is expected to bring her administrative experience to the state’s recruitment body.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.