Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). She will officially take charge of the post on November 29, 2026.

A 1992-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Bamhrah has held several important administrative positions in the Bihar government during her career. Her appointment comes after the state government approved her request for voluntary retirement (VRS), effective November 28, 2026.

The appointment has been made by the Governor of Bihar under Article 316 of the Constitution. According to the appointment notification, she will serve as BPSC Chairperson for six years or until she reaches the age of 62, whichever comes first.

Who Is Harjot Kaur Bamhrah?

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah is a 1992-batch IAS officer who has served in different departments of the Bihar government. Before her appointment as the permanent BPSC Chairperson, she was serving as the Chairperson-cum-Member of the Bihar Board of Revenue. She had also been given the additional responsibility of BPSC Chairperson.