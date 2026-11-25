CBSE Class 12 Political Science MCQs 2027: As the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams are approaching, students are studying through NCERT Textbooks, Sample Papers, and CBSE Official Study Material. Practice of important questions at the last minute is beneficial for students as it helps in recalling the events chronologically, understanding concepts properly, and appearing for the exams with complete confidence. By solving board-level practice tests, students get to know about the latest format of the question paper and the marking scheme which will help them evaluate their preparation level much before the final exams. Given below are the Top 100 CBSE Class 12 Political Science MCQs with Answers from all chapters of Part A: Contemporary World Politics (40 Marks) and Part B: Politics in India Since Independence (40 Marks) according to the official CBSE Class 12 Political Science (Code 028) 2026-27 Syllabus. As Section A of the 80 marks theory paper contains MCQs, Assertion and Reason, and Competency Based questions, regular practice of MCQs is one of the best methods to enhance speed and avoid errors while remembering important dates, treaties, leaders, and political events.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027 Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2027 Below are the Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2027: Part A: Contemporary World Politics (Q1 to Q50) Chapter 1: The End of Bipolarity (Q1 to Q8) The Berlin Wall, which symbolised the division between the capitalist and communist worlds, was built in 1961 and toppled by the people on: (a) 9 November 1989 (b) 25 December 1991 (c) 15 August 1990 (d) 3 October 1990 Who became the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985 and introduced the reforms of Perestroika (restructuring) and Glasnost (openness)? (a) Boris Yeltsin (b) Mikhail Gorbachev (c) Leonid Brezhnev (d) Nikita Khrushchev Which three major republics of the USSR declared in December 1991 that the Soviet Union was disbanded, leading to the formation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)?

(a) Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus (b) Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania (c) Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan (d) Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan What was "Shock Therapy" in the post-communist transition of Russia, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe? (a) A rapid military alliance formed by NATO (b) A painful transition from an authoritarian socialist system to a democratic capitalist system influenced by the World Bank and the IMF (c) A nuclear disarmament treaty between the US and USSR (d) State-controlled collectivisation of farms As a result of Shock Therapy, around 90 percent of Russia's state-controlled industries were put up for sale to private individuals and companies at throwaway prices, an event often called: (a) The Great Leap Forward (b) The largest garage sale in history (c) Operation Infinite Reach

(d) Velvet Revolution Which Central Asian republic witnessed a ten-year civil war that lasted until 2001? (a) Turkmenistan (b) Tajikistan (c) Kyrgyzstan (d) Uzbekistan Which country was accepted as the successor state of the Soviet Union in the United Nations Security Council, inheriting its permanent seat and nuclear arsenal? (a) Ukraine (b) Belarus (c) Russia (d) Kazakhstan Assertion (A): The Soviet economy stagnated in the late 1970s and became unable to match Western technology and consumer goods.Reason (R): The USSR spent a disproportionate share of its resources on maintaining its nuclear and military arsenal and developing its satellite states in Eastern Europe. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false.

(d) A is false, but R is true. Chapter 2: Contemporary Centres of Power (Q9 to Q16) Under which plan did the United States extend massive financial aid to revive Europe's economy after World War II, leading to the establishment of the OEEC in 1948? (a) Truman Doctrine (b) Marshall Plan (c) Warsaw Pact (d) Schengen Agreement The European Union (EU) was formally established in 1992 through the signing of which treaty? (a) Treaty of Rome (b) Treaty of Maastricht (c) Treaty of Lisbon (d) Treaty of Paris Which two European Union member states hold permanent seats on the UN Security Council? (a) Germany and Italy (b) France and Germany (Note: Historically Britain and France; after Brexit, only France remains in the EU) (c) France (sole remaining EU permanent member post-Brexit) (d) Spain and Poland When was the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) established by five founding countries—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand?

(a) 1965 (b) 1967 (Bangkok Declaration) (c) 1975 (d) 1985 What are the three pillars of the ASEAN Community established in 2003? (a) ASEAN Security Community, ASEAN Economic Community, and ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (b) ASEAN Military Community, ASEAN Currency Union, and ASEAN Parliament (c) ASEAN Trade Forum, ASEAN Maritime Council, and ASEAN Bank (d) ASEAN Political Union, ASEAN Space Agency, and ASEAN Court Who announced the "Open Door" policy and economic reforms in China in December 1978? (a) Mao Zedong (b) Deng Xiaoping (c) Zhou Enlai (d) Xi Jinping Which Indian Prime Minister visited China in December 1988, marking a major thaw and improvement in India–China relations after the 1962 conflict? (a) Indira Gandhi (b) Rajiv Gandhi (c) P.V. Narasimha Rao (d) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Which Article of the Japanese Constitution formally renounces war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes?

(a) Article 9 (b) Article 51 (c) Article 370 (d) Article 14 Chapter 3: Contemporary South Asia (Q17 to Q23) In which year did East Pakistan break away to emerge as the independent nation of Bangladesh following the Liberation War? (a) 1965 (b) 1971 (c) 1975 (d) 1988 Who led the popular struggle in East Pakistan (under the Awami League) demanding autonomy and the framing of a constitution after winning the 1970 elections? (a) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (b) Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (c) General Yahya Khan (d) Ziaur Rahman When was Nepal declared a secular, democratic republic after abolishing its 240-year-old monarchy? (a) 1990 (b) 2001 (c) 2008 (d) 2015 The ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka since independence primarily involved politics dominated by the majority Sinhala community and the militant struggle for a separate state (Tamil Eelam) led by:

(a) JVP (b) LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) (c) BNP (d) Maoists The Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan, which has survived various military conflicts, was signed in 1960 with the mediation of: (a) United Nations (b) World Bank (c) Soviet Union (d) United States Where was the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) formally established in December 1985? (a) New Delhi (b) Kathmandu (c) Dhaka (d) Colombo Which river water-sharing treaty was signed between India and Bangladesh in December 1996? (a) Indus Waters Treaty (b) Farakka (Ganga Waters) Treaty (c) Mahakali Treaty (d) Teesta Agreement Chapter 4: International Organizations (Q24 to Q31) On which date was the United Nations Charter signed by 51 founding member states, and when did the UN officially come into existence? (a) Signed 26 June 1945; came into existence 24 October 1945

(b) Signed 15 August 1945; came into existence 10 December 1948 (c) Signed 1 January 1942; came into existence 24 October 1945 (d) Signed 9 May 1945; came into existence 1 January 1946 Which principal organ of the United Nations has 15 members—5 permanent members with veto power and 10 non-permanent members elected for a two-year term? (a) General Assembly (b) Security Council (c) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) (d) Trusteeship Council Which principal organ of the United Nations suspended its operations on 1 November 1994 after Palau, the last UN trust territory, gained independence? (a) International Court of Justice (b) Trusteeship Council (c) Secretariat (d) ECOSOC Where is the headquarters of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) located? (a) New York, USA (b) Geneva, Switzerland (c) The Hague, Netherlands

(d) Vienna, Austria Which international organization succeeded the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) in 1995 to set the rules for global trade? (a) International Monetary Fund (IMF) (b) World Trade Organization (WTO) (c) World Bank (d) UNCTAD Which UN agency is concerned with the safety and peaceful use of nuclear technology and prevents the military proliferation of nuclear weapons? (a) UNESCO (b) IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) (c) ILO (d) UNDP Which non-governmental organization (NGO) campaigns globally for the protection of human rights and publishes reports exposing human rights abuses by governments? (a) Greenpeace (b) Amnesty International (c) Oxfam (d) Red Cross Assertion (A): India strongly advocates for the restructuring and expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.Reason (R): The current composition of the UNSC reflects the geopolitical realities of 1945 rather than contemporary global power dynamics and developing nations.

(a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Chapter 5: Security in the Contemporary World (Q32 to Q38) In the Traditional Notion of External Security, what is the primary threat to a country's core values of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity? (a) Global warming and pandemics (b) Military attack from another country (c) Cybercrime (d) Poverty and unemployment What is meant by "Deterrence" in traditional security policy? (a) Surrendering to an aggressor to avoid war (b) Preventing war by raising the cost of war to an unacceptable level for the aggressor (c) Limiting war once it has started (d) Forming regional trade blocs Which 1972 treaty prohibited the development, production, and stockpiling of biological and toxin weapons?

(a) Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) (b) Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) (c) Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty (d) Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) The Non-Traditional Notion of Security expands the referent of security beyond the state to include individuals and communities, emphasizing: (a) Balance of power and alliance building (b) Human security and global security (protection from hunger, disease, natural disasters, terrorism, and environmental degradation) (c) Nuclear proliferation (d) Naval blockades What is the difference between Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)? (a) Refugees flee across international borders due to war or persecution, whereas IDPs flee their homes but remain within their own national borders. (b) IDPs cross international borders, whereas refugees stay inside their country.

(c) Refugees are economic migrants, whereas IDPs are tourists. (d) There is no legal difference between the two. Why did India refuse to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) of 1968? (a) India wanted to export nuclear weapons to neighbouring countries. (b) India considered the NPT discriminatory because it legitimized the nuclear monopoly of the five nuclear-weapon states while prohibiting others from acquiring nuclear capability. (c) India had no nuclear scientists in 1968. (d) The NPT banned nuclear power plants for electricity. Which component of India's security strategy focuses on strengthening international norms and institutions such as UN peacekeeping, Asian solidarity, and disarmament? (a) Strengthening military capabilities (b) Strengthening international norms and international institutions

(c) Meeting internal security challenges through democracy (d) Developing the domestic economy to lift citizens out of poverty Chapter 6: Environment and Natural Resources (Q39 to Q44) The United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), famously known as the Earth Summit, was held in June 1992 in: (a) Kyoto, Japan (b) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (c) Stockholm, Sweden (d) Paris, France Which of the following regions are classified as "Global Commons" (res communis humanitatis) lying outside the sovereign jurisdiction of any single state? (a) Tropical rainforests of Brazil and India (b) Earth's atmosphere, Antarctica, the ocean floor, and outer space (c) National parks and biosphere reserves (d) Inland rivers and lakes What does the principle of "Common but Differentiated Responsibilities" (CBDR) agreed upon at the 1992 Rio Declaration mean?

(a) All countries must cut greenhouse gas emissions by the exact same percentage immediately. (b) All states share a duty to protect the global environment, but developed countries bear greater historical responsibility and financial/technological obligations than developing countries. (c) Only developing countries are responsible for stopping deforestation. (d) Environmental laws apply only to island nations. The Kyoto Protocol (1997) is an international agreement setting binding targets for industrialized countries to cut their emissions of: (a) Ozone-depleting CFCs only (b) Greenhouse gases (such as carbon dioxide, methane, and hydrofluorocarbons) (c) Marine plastic waste (d) Radioactive isotopes In which year did India sign and ratify the Kyoto Protocol, arguing that per capita emissions of developing countries were a tiny fraction of those of the industrialized world?

(a) 1997 (b) 2002 (c) 2008 (d) 2015 What is "Resource Geopolitics"? (a) Sharing renewable solar technology freely among all nations (b) Who gets what, when, where, and how—specifically the global competition and conflict over strategic natural resources like oil, water, and timber (c) Mapping forest cover using satellites (d) Calculating carbon footprints of households Chapter 7: Globalisation (Q45 to Q50) Globalisation is best understood as a multi-dimensional concept involving the worldwide interconnectedness and flow of: (a) Only military troops across borders (b) Ideas, capital, commodities, and people across different parts of the world (c) Only agricultural goods (d) Only diplomatic ambassadors Which single factor has acted as the most critical catalyst accelerating the pace and scale of contemporary globalisation?

(a) Strict visa restrictions (b) Rapid advancements in communication and information technology (telegraph, telephone, microchip, internet) (c) Increase in import tariffs (d) Abolition of multinational corporations What does "Cultural Homogenisation" as a cultural consequence of globalisation refer to? (a) Every culture becoming completely isolated from foreign influences (b) The rise of a uniform global culture—often reflecting Western/American consumer values—that threatens to shrink local cultural diversity (c) Mixing of global and local traditions to create hybrid styles (d) Revival of ancient languages In contrast to cultural homogenisation, "Cultural Heterogenisation" suggests that globalisation: (a) Destroys all traditional clothing and food (b) Leads to each culture becoming more different and distinctive by absorbing external influences into local traditions (e.g., masala dosa burgers or khadi-denim fusion)

(c) Bans foreign television channels (d) Eliminates regional languages Where was the first meeting of the World Social Forum (WSF)—a global platform bringing together human rights activists, environmentalists, labour, youth, and women activists opposed to neo-liberal globalisation—held in 2001? (a) Davos, Switzerland (b) Porto Alegre, Brazil (c) Mumbai, India (d) Nairobi, Kenya Statement 1: Economic globalisation involves greater economic flows among countries through trade, capital investment, and deregulation.Statement 2: While advocates argue that globalisation generates greater economic growth and well-being, critics warn that it reduces the capacity of the welfare state to protect vulnerable sections. (a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false.

(d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Part B: Politics in India Since Independence (Q51 to Q100) Chapter 1: Challenges of Nation Building (Q51 to Q57) Who delivered the famous "Tryst with Destiny" speech at the special session of the Constituent Assembly at midnight on 14–15 August 1947? (a) Mahatma Gandhi (b) Jawaharlal Nehru (c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (d) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Which leader of the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP), known as "Frontier Gandhi", staunchly opposed the Two-Nation Theory and the Partition of India? (a) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (b) Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (c) Muhammad Ali Jinnah (d) Sheikh Abdullah Who played the decisive historical role as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister in negotiating and integrating 565 Princely States into the Indian Union? (a) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

(b) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (c) C. Rajagopalachari (d) V.K. Krishna Menon Which Princely State was the first part of India to hold an election based on Universal Adult Franchise in June 1948, and later signed a Merger Agreement with India in September 1949? (a) Junagadh (b) Hyderabad (c) Manipur (d) Travancore In September 1948, the Indian Army moved into Hyderabad to control the atrocities of the paramilitary force known as the Razakars and integrate the state through an operation code-named: (a) Operation Vijay (b) Operation Polo (c) Operation Blue Star (d) Operation Meghdoot Whose 56-day fast unto death in December 1952 demanding a separate Telugu-speaking state led to the creation of Andhra State and the appointment of the States Reorganisation Commission? (a) K. Kamaraj (b) Potti Sriramulu (c) C.N. Annadurai

(d) E.M.S. Namboodiripad Based on the recommendations of the States Reorganisation Commission (appointed in 1953), the States Reorganisation Act was passed in 1956, creating: (a) 14 States and 6 Union Territories (b) 22 States and 8 Union Territories (c) 16 States and 3 Union Territories (d) 28 States and 9 Union Territories Chapter 2: Era of One-Party Dominance (Q58 to Q63) Who was appointed as the first Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India in January 1950 to conduct India's first general elections? (a) T.N. Seshan (b) Sukumar Sen (c) K.V.K. Sundaram (d) S.P. Sen Verma In the first three general elections (1952, 1957, and 1962), which party emerged as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha behind the Indian National Congress? (a) Bharatiya Jana Sangh (b) Communist Party of India (CPI) (c) Swatantra Party

(d) Socialist Party In which state did the Communist Party of India (CPI) form the world's first democratically elected communist government in 1957 under Chief Minister E.M.S. Namboodiripad? (a) West Bengal (b) Kerala (c) Tripura (d) Andhra Pradesh Who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, advocating the idea of "one country, one culture, and one nation"? (a) Deendayal Upadhyaya (b) Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (c) Atal Bihari Vajpayee (d) L.K. Advani Who founded the Swatantra Party in August 1959, advocating free private enterprise and minimal state intervention in the economy? (a) C. Rajagopalachari (b) Ram Manohar Lohia (c) Jayaprakash Narayan (d) Acharya Narendra Deva Political scientist Rajni Kothari described the nature of Indian party politics during the first two decades after independence as: (a) Two-Party System

(b) The "Congress System" (a dominant party acting as a broad social and ideological coalition) (c) Single-Party Authoritarianism (d) Hung Parliament Era Chapter 3: Politics of Planned Development (Q64 to Q69) In 1944, a section of big industrialists drafted a joint proposal for setting up a planned economy in India, popularly known as the: (a) Gandhian Plan (b) Bombay Plan (c) People's Plan (d) Sarvodaya Plan Who was the economist who drafted the First Five-Year Plan (1951–1956), emphasizing agrarian sector development, dams, and irrigation, and advising India to "hasten slowly"? (a) P.C. Mahalanobis (b) K.N. Raj (c) J.C. Kumarappa (d) Verghese Kurien Which Five-Year Plan (1956–1961) stressed rapid industrialization and heavy industries, based on the model designed by P.C. Mahalanobis? (a) First Five-Year Plan

(b) Second Five-Year Plan (c) Third Five-Year Plan (d) Fourth Five-Year Plan Who proposed an alternative blueprint for Indian planning that put greater emphasis on rural industrialization and Gandhian economics? (a) J.C. Kumarappa (b) Chaudhary Charan Singh (c) M.S. Swaminathan (d) Homi J. Bhabha When was the Planning Commission replaced by the NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) to serve as a policy think tank for cooperative federalism? (a) 15 August 2014 (b) 1 January 2015 (c) 26 January 2015 (d) 1 April 2016 Assertion (A): India adopted a "Mixed Economy" model after independence rather than pure capitalism or state socialism.Reason (R): Much of agriculture, trade, and industry were left in private hands, while the state controlled key heavy industries, provided infrastructure, and regulated trade.

(a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Chapter 4: India's External Relations (Q70 to Q75) Which Article of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Indian Constitution directs the state to promote international peace and security? (a) Article 32 (b) Article 44 (c) Article 51 (d) Article 356 The Panchsheel Agreement (Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence) was jointly enunciated on 29 April 1954 by Jawaharlal Nehru and Chinese Premier: (a) Mao Zedong (b) Zhou Enlai (c) Deng Xiaoping (d) Liu Shaoqi Where was the historic Afro-Asian Conference held in April 1955, which marked the zenith of India's engagement with newly independent Asian and African nations and paved the way for NAM?

(a) Belgrade, Yugoslavia (b) Bandung, Indonesia (c) Cairo, Egypt (d) New Delhi, India The Tashkent Agreement in January 1966, following the 1965 India–Pakistan War, was signed by Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Pakistani President: (a) Yahya Khan (b) Ayub Khan (c) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (d) Zia-ul-Haq In August 1971, to counter the US–Pakistan–China axis during the Bangladesh crisis, India signed a 20-year Treaty of Peace and Friendship with: (a) United Kingdom (b) Soviet Union (USSR) (c) France (d) Japan When did India conduct its first peaceful nuclear explosion at Pokhran, followed by five nuclear tests (Operation Shakti) in May 1998? (a) May 1974 and May 1998 (b) June 1975 and May 1998 (c) May 1971 and August 1999 (d) October 1962 and May 1998 Chapter 5: Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System (Q76 to Q81)

Who coined the famous slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" during the 1965 war and acute food shortage in India? (a) Jawaharlal Nehru (b) Lal Bahadur Shastri (c) Indira Gandhi (d) Morarji Desai Who coined the strategy of "Non-Congressism" ahead of the 1967 general elections, arguing that Congress rule was undemocratic and opposed to the interests of ordinary poor people? (a) Jayaprakash Narayan (b) Ram Manohar Lohia (c) C.N. Annadurai (d) Charan Singh The popular expression "Aya Ram, Gaya Ram" entered Indian political vocabulary after 1967 to describe the frequent practice of: (a) Boycotting parliamentary sessions (b) Floor-crossing and political defections by elected legislators (c) Calling mid-term elections (d) Imposing President's Rule In the 1969 Presidential Election, which led to the formal split of the Congress into Congress (O) and Congress (R), Indira Gandhi supported which independent candidate against official Congress nominee N. Sanjiva Reddy?

(a) Dr. Zakir Husain (b) V.V. Giri (c) Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed (d) Giani Zail Singh Which famous slogan given by Indira Gandhi in the 1971 Lok Sabha election campaign helped her secure a massive mandate and restore Congress dominance? (a) "Indira Hatao" (b) "Garibi Hatao" (Remove Poverty) (c) "Sampoorna Kranti" (d) "India Shining" What were "Privy Purses", which Indira Gandhi abolished through a constitutional amendment after the 1971 election? (a) Tax exemptions for foreign diplomats (b) Hereditary allowances and special privileges granted to the rulers of former Princely States at the time of integration (c) Discretionary funds of State Governors (d) Pensions of freedom fighters Chapter 6: The Crisis of Democratic Order (Q82 to Q87) In 1974, students in Gujarat and Bihar launched major agitations against rising prices, food scarcity, and corruption. Who led the Bihar Movement and gave the call for "Total Revolution" (Sampoorna Kranti)?

(a) Morarji Desai (b) Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) (c) George Fernandes (d) Jagjivan Ram On 12 June 1975, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of which High Court passed a judgment declaring Indira Gandhi's 1971 Lok Sabha election invalid on grounds of electoral malpractice? (a) Delhi High Court (b) Allahabad High Court (c) Patna High Court (d) Bombay High Court Under which Article of the Indian Constitution did President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed proclaim a state of Internal Emergency on the night of 25 June 1975? (a) Article 352 (b) Article 356 (c) Article 360 (d) Article 368 Which Commission of Inquiry was appointed by the Janata Party government in May 1977 to investigate excesses, abuse of authority, and malpractices committed during the 1975–77 Emergency? (a) Sarkaria Commission (b) Shah Commission (headed by Justice J.C. Shah)

(c) Mandal Commission (d) Liberhan Commission Who became the first non-Congress Prime Minister of India when the Janata Party came to power after the March 1977 Lok Sabha elections? (a) Charan Singh (b) Morarji Desai (c) Jagjivan Ram (d) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Which Constitutional Amendment passed during the Emergency in 1976 introduced sweeping changes—including curtailing judicial review and extending Lok Sabha's term from 5 to 6 years—and was later largely undone by the 43rd and 44th Amendments? (a) 24th Amendment (b) 42nd Amendment (c) 52nd Amendment (d) 73rd Amendment Chapter 7: Regional Aspirations (Q88 to Q93) In 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession with India following an invasion of Kashmir by tribal infiltrators backed by Pakistan. Who became the Prime Minister of Jammu & Kashmir in March 1948?

(a) Farooq Abdullah (b) Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah (c) Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad (d) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed The Anandpur Sahib Resolution of 1973, passed by the Akali Dal, asserted regional autonomy and sought to redefine Centre–State relations in: (a) Assam (b) Punjab (c) Mizoram (d) Nagaland The Punjab Accord (Rajiv Gandhi–Longowal Accord) aimed at bringing normalcy to Punjab was signed in July 1985 between Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Akali Dal President: (a) Parkash Singh Badal (b) Harchand Singh Longowal (c) Gurcharan Singh Tohra (d) Surjit Singh Barnala Who led the Mizo National Front (MNF) in an armed campaign for independence in 1966, and later became the Chief Minister of Mizoram following the 1986 Peace Accord with Rajiv Gandhi? (a) Angami Zapu Phizo (b) Laldenga (c) P.A. Sangma (d) Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

The Assam Movement (1979–1985), led by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), protested primarily against: (a) Construction of big dams on the Brahmaputra (b) Large-scale illegal migration from Bangladesh and faulty electoral rolls (c) Introduction of Hindi in schools (d) Partition of Assam Which state became the 22nd state of the Indian Union in May 1975 after its Legislative Assembly passed a resolution abolishing the institution of the Chogyal and a referendum endorsed integration with India? (a) Goa (b) Sikkim (c) Arunachal Pradesh (d) Tripura Chapter 8: Recent Developments in Indian Politics (Q94 to Q100) Which major political shift began with the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, marking the end of the Congress system and the start of multi-party coalition governments at the Centre? (a) Single-party majority era

(b) Era of Coalition Politics (c) Presidential form of government (d) One-party rule The Mandal Commission (Second Backward Classes Commission), chaired by Bindheshwari Prasad Mandal, recommended reserving what percentage of jobs in central government institutions for Other Backward Classes (OBCs)? (a) 15% (b) 27% (c) 33% (d) 50% In which landmark November 1992 judgment did the Supreme Court of India uphold the constitutional validity of the 27% OBC reservation while excluding the "creamy layer"? (a) Kesavananda Bharati Case (b) Indira Sawhney Case (c) Minerva Mills Case (d) Shah Bano Case Who founded the Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) in 1978 and later established the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 1984? (a) Mayawati (b) Kanshi Ram (c) Ram Vilas Paswan (d) Karpoori Thakur In which year did the demolition of the disputed Babri Masjid structure at Ayodhya take place, leading to the dismissal of the BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh?

(a) 1990 (b) 1992 (6 December) (c) 1996 (d) 2002 Which coalition led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee governed India from 1998 to 2004, followed by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from 2004 to 2014? (a) United Front (b) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) (c) Janata Dal (d) Third Front Statement 1: Despite fierce political competition after 1989, a broad consensus emerged among most major political parties on new economic policies (liberalisation), acceptance of OBC political/social claims, and the role of state-level parties in national governance.Statement 2: In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clear single-party majority on its own while continuing to lead the NDA coalition. (a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false.