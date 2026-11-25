MBA Placements 2026 Report: Check Highest and Average Salary Package Across Top B-Schools
This report details MBA placements for 2026 across top B-schools like IIMs and XLRI, highlighting highest and average salary packages. It also includes NIRF 2025 rankings to help candidates assess ROI and make informed admission decisions.
MBA Placements 2026 Report: Top IIMs are still in the top offering highest salary packages across industries. A detailed batch-wise (2023-2026) report analysis based on the placement reports is provided here to help candidates make decision on how much return on investment each institute is offering. The list includes names like IIM Ahemdabad, XLRI Jamshedpur etc. The pay packages offered by the best management institutions in India where average CTC in the top IIMs and premium B-schools crosses ₹30 LPA while highest pay packages exceed ₹80 LPA or even up to ₹1 crore annually. Check for the latest data showing the highest, median, and average CTC along with NIRF rankings and recruiters for B-schools.
Check| Best NIRF Management Colleges in 2026: Ranking, Admission, Fees & Placement
Top MBA Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings 2025
The table highlights NIRF Ranking of top IIMs and B-Schools such as IIM Ahemdabad, IIM Lucknow, XLRI Jamshedpur etc. The National Institutional Ranking Framework has finished its submission for the 2026 rank assessment. While there are no 2026 rankings, MBA aspirants can rely on NIRF Rankings 2025 to base their admission decision. The list is prepared by evaluating institutions as per five parameters. This includes Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). The institutions then secure scores based on their performance across these five parameters.
With 83.29 score IIM Ahmedabad stays at the top in offering MBA programs. While XLRI Jamshedpur secured 10th spot with 70.63 (NIRF overall) scores.
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NIRF 2025 Rank
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Institute
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NIRF (Score)
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1
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83.29
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2
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81.56
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3
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79.85
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4
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78.94
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5
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77.97
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6
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77.58
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7
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77.34
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8
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75.68
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9
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71.96
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10
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70.63
Also Check|
Predict IIMs for 20026-27 admission cycle by using the profilizer link provided below.
IIM Call Predictor 2026-27
MBA Placements Report (2024-2026)
The table details MBA placement report from the year 2024 to 2026. As per the data provided below, IIM Ahmedabad stands ahead in terms of both average (36.98 LPA) and median (37.00 LPA) CTC. This is followed by IIM Calcutta (average 36.00 LPA, median 35.00 LPA) and IIM Bangalore (average 35.35 LPA, median 34.75 LPA), and IIM Calcutta has the highest overall package at 1.45 Cr PA (no highest CTC figure for IIM Bangalore) ahead of IIM Lucknow (highest at 1.00 Cr PA, average 33.20 LPA) and MDI Gurgaon (highest 97.50 LPA, average 29.50 LPA). IIM Mumbai and XLRI Jamshedpur have an average CTC of 31.40 LPA.
Whereas IIM Kozhikode (average 28.18 LPA, 2023–25), IIM Indore (average 27.27 LPA), and IIT Delhi DMS (average 22.53 LPA, 2023–25) are behind in terms of average and median packages.
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Institute
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Batch Reported
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Highest CTC
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Median CTC
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Average (Mean) CTC
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IIM Ahmedabad
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2024–26 (PGP)
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81.60 LPA
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37.00 LPA
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36.98 LPA
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IIM Bangalore
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2024–26 (PGP + PGPBA)
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-
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34.75 LPA
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35.35 LPA
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IIM Kozhikode
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2023–25 (PGP, Fin, LSM)
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81.00 LPA
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27.50 LPA
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28.18 LPA
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IIT Delhi — DMS
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2023–25 (MBA + Telecom)
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43.55 LPA
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22.51 LPA
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22.53 LPA
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IIM Lucknow
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2024–26 (PGP + ABM)
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1.00 Cr PA
|
32.90 LPA
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33.20 LPA
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IIM Mumbai
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2024–26 (MBA, OSCM, SM)
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71.40 LPA
|
33.00 LPA
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31.40 LPA
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IIM Calcutta
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2024–26 (MBA 61st Batch)
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1.45 Cr PA
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35.00 LPA
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36.00 LPA
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IIM Indore
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2024–26 (PGP + IPM)
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82.54 LPA
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25.00 LPA
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27.27 LPA
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MDI Gurgaon
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2024–26 (PGDM Flagship)
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97.50 LPA
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29.00 LPA
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29.50 LPA
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XLRI Jamshedpur
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2024–26 (BM + HRM)
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59.00 LPA
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29.00 LPA
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31.40 LPA
MBA Placement 2026: Top 5 Recruiters
The top recruiters highlighted below include global and Indian companies that actively conduct recruitment drives in top IIMs across different industries. These companies are also known for offering high placement packagess as per the specialization and industry demand. The list provided here is as per the placement reports of each institute.
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SI NO.
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Top Recruiters
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1.
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McKinsey & Company
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2.
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Deloitte
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3.
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Tata Consultancy Services
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4.
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Citibank
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5.
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Axis Capital
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Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.