MBA Placements 2026 Report: Top IIMs are still in the top offering highest salary packages across industries. A detailed batch-wise (2023-2026) report analysis based on the placement reports is provided here to help candidates make decision on how much return on investment each institute is offering. The list includes names like IIM Ahemdabad, XLRI Jamshedpur etc. The pay packages offered by the best management institutions in India where average CTC in the top IIMs and premium B-schools crosses ₹30 LPA while highest pay packages exceed ₹80 LPA or even up to ₹1 crore annually. Check for the latest data showing the highest, median, and average CTC along with NIRF rankings and recruiters for B-schools. Check| Best NIRF Management Colleges in 2026: Ranking, Admission, Fees & Placement Top MBA Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings 2025

The table highlights NIRF Ranking of top IIMs and B-Schools such as IIM Ahemdabad, IIM Lucknow, XLRI Jamshedpur etc. The National Institutional Ranking Framework has finished its submission for the 2026 rank assessment. While there are no 2026 rankings, MBA aspirants can rely on NIRF Rankings 2025 to base their admission decision. The list is prepared by evaluating institutions as per five parameters. This includes Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). The institutions then secure scores based on their performance across these five parameters. With 83.29 score IIM Ahmedabad stays at the top in offering MBA programs. While XLRI Jamshedpur secured 10th spot with 70.63 (NIRF overall) scores.

Whereas IIM Kozhikode (average 28.18 LPA, 2023–25), IIM Indore (average 27.27 LPA), and IIT Delhi DMS (average 22.53 LPA, 2023–25) are behind in terms of average and median packages. Institute Batch Reported Highest CTC Median CTC Average (Mean) CTC IIM Ahmedabad 2024–26 (PGP) 81.60 LPA 37.00 LPA 36.98 LPA IIM Bangalore 2024–26 (PGP + PGPBA) - 34.75 LPA 35.35 LPA IIM Kozhikode 2023–25 (PGP, Fin, LSM) 81.00 LPA 27.50 LPA 28.18 LPA IIT Delhi — DMS 2023–25 (MBA + Telecom) 43.55 LPA 22.51 LPA 22.53 LPA IIM Lucknow 2024–26 (PGP + ABM) 1.00 Cr PA 32.90 LPA 33.20 LPA IIM Mumbai 2024–26 (MBA, OSCM, SM) 71.40 LPA 33.00 LPA 31.40 LPA IIM Calcutta 2024–26 (MBA 61st Batch) 1.45 Cr PA 35.00 LPA 36.00 LPA IIM Indore 2024–26 (PGP + IPM) 82.54 LPA 25.00 LPA 27.27 LPA MDI Gurgaon 2024–26 (PGDM Flagship) 97.50 LPA 29.00 LPA 29.50 LPA XLRI Jamshedpur 2024–26 (BM + HRM) 59.00 LPA 29.00 LPA 31.40 LPA