ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 11 Political Science exam to help students build a clear understanding of Political Theory and Contemporary International Politics.

The knowledge of the ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027 early enough in the 2026-2027 academic session will make it easier for the students to schedule their studies, know important definitions, formulate good responses, and be knowledgeable about important global events before their annual examinations.

The ISC Class 11 Political Science examination in its totality comprises of 100 marks and it is made up of two major papers. Paper I consists of 80 marks written examination in theory and it takes 3 hours (in addition to 15 minutes to go through the paper). The theory paper entails short objective questions, analytical short-answer questions, and detailed long-answer questions that include issues related to State, Sovereignty, Law, Liberty, Equality, Justice, etc. Paper II is Project Work that takes 20 marks and it involves conducting of a research-based project on a political issue.