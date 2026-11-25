ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027: Check Paper Structure, Marking Scheme & Syllabus
Study the official ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027, as provided by CISCE for the academic year 2026-27. It contains complete information about the 100 marks paper format that consists of 80 marks of Theory Paper (Paper I) and 20 marks Project Work (Paper II).
ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the ISC Class 11 Political Science exam to help students build a clear understanding of Political Theory and Contemporary International Politics.
The knowledge of the ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027 early enough in the 2026-2027 academic session will make it easier for the students to schedule their studies, know important definitions, formulate good responses, and be knowledgeable about important global events before their annual examinations.
The ISC Class 11 Political Science examination in its totality comprises of 100 marks and it is made up of two major papers. Paper I consists of 80 marks written examination in theory and it takes 3 hours (in addition to 15 minutes to go through the paper). The theory paper entails short objective questions, analytical short-answer questions, and detailed long-answer questions that include issues related to State, Sovereignty, Law, Liberty, Equality, Justice, etc. Paper II is Project Work that takes 20 marks and it involves conducting of a research-based project on a political issue.
Also read: ICSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27
ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027:
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Particular
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Class & Subject
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ISC Class 11 – Political Science (Subject Code: 852)
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Academic Session
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2026–2027 (For Annual Examination 2027)
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Total Marks
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100 Marks (Paper I: 80 Marks Theory + Paper II: 20 Marks Project Work)
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Theory Exam Duration
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3 Hours (plus 15 minutes reading time)
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Syllabus Divisions
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Section A: Political Theory (8 Units)
Section B: Contemporary International Politics (4 Units)
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Project Work Breakup
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Process (5 Marks) + Understanding, Application & Analysis (5 Marks) + Presentation (5 Marks) + Viva Voce (5 Marks)
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Minimum Passing Marks
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35% overall in ISC Class 11
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ISC Class 11 Political Science Paper I Structure & Marking Scheme (80 Marks)
According to the new CISCE competency-based evaluation system, the 3-hour Paper I (Theory), carrying 80 marks, consists of three compulsory sections (A, B, and C) of Political Theory and Contemporary International Politics:
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Section
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Question Type
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Question Format & Internal Choice
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Marks
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Section A (Compulsory)
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Objective & Very Short Answer Questions
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Question 1 comprises 16 sub-parts (1 mark each) including MCQs, fill-in-the-blanks, assertion-reasoning, true/false, and one-line definitions covering the entire syllabus.
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16 Marks
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Section B (Short Answer)
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Analytical & Conceptual Short Answers
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Consists of 8 questions carrying 4 marks each (word limit: ~80–100 words), with internal choices provided in two questions across Political Theory and International Politics.
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32 Marks
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Section C (Long Answer)
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Structured Essay / Case-Based Questions
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Consists of 4 questions carrying 8 marks each (either single analytical essays or split sub-parts), with internal choices provided in two questions.
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32 Marks
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Total
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Paper I: Written Theory
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All Sections Compulsory
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80 Marks
ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027: Paper II Project Work Marking Scheme (20 Marks)
Candidates must complete at least one research project within a prescribed limit of ~2,000 words like a case study, questionnaire survey, analysis of current national/local/international political issues, or media documentary review:
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Evaluation Criteria
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Assessment Focus
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Marks
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1. Process
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Identifying the topic, planning research, and selecting appropriate research methods.
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5 Marks
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2. Understanding, Application & Analysis
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Explaining political issues clearly in context, interpreting evidence, and presenting reasoned arguments.
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5 Marks
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3. Presentation
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Overall format, clear headings, title page, and proper referencing (footnotes and bibliography) within ~2,000 words.
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5 Marks
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4. Viva Voce
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Oral examination conducted on the submitted project report.
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5 Marks
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Total
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Paper II: Internal Assessment / Project Work
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20 Marks
How to Prepare for ISC Class 11 Political Science Exam 2027?
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Master Key Thinkers and Definitions: Learn all the definitions and differences precisely (State and Nation, Negative and Positive Liberty, Austin and Pluralist Sovereignty, Rawls and Sen) to get complete marks in Section A.
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Include Headings for Subjective Questions of 4 Marks and 8 Marks: Write subjective answers using point-wise headings (Introduction, Important Features / Arguments, Criticism, Conclusion).
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Make Comparison Charts on IR Issues: Note down wars, bilateral treaties (Tashkent, Shimla, Lahore, Panchsheel) and regional groupings (ASEAN, EU, SAARC, BRICS, QUAD) in revision charts.
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Adhere to 2000 Word Limit in Project Work: Write answers using good footnotes, references and analysis instead of too much decoration to fetch complete marks in Paper II.
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