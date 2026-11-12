ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: The ISC Class 12 Political Science exam for the 2026-27 academic year (Exam Year 2027) will be held during the February-April 2027 examination period. It is important for the candidates to have knowledge about the new examination pattern, as it would help them plan their preparation in a better way to secure maximum marks in their board exams. The question paper contains an amalgamation of objective type questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and competency-based case study questions; thus, it becomes imperative for the students to cover all the units thoroughly. Below is the complete ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27. Also Read: ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic Wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights Exam Pattern of ICSE Class 12 Political Science 2026–27 gives the students knowledge about the marking scheme, pattern of the paper, and the type of questions being asked in the exam. Refer to the table given below. Aspect Details Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Total Marks 100 Marks (80 Theory + 20 Project) Exam Duration 3 Hours (Theory Paper) Paper Structure Paper 1: Theory (80 Marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 Marks) Question Types Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer, Case Study Mode of Examination Offline, Pen-and-Paper Official Website cisce.org ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 Students can refer to the table below to get familiar with the full ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27. This will help them have an idea about the marking scheme, type of questions, etc.

Aspect Details Total Marks 100 (80 marks for theory + 20 marks for project/internal assessment) Duration 3 hours (theory paper) Paper Structure Paper 1: Theory (80 marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 marks) Theory Paper Sections Section A: Short-answer questions (20 marks, compulsory) Section B: Long-answer questions (60 marks, choose 3 out of 5) Section C: Case study/thematic questions (20 marks, choose 1 out of 2) Question Types Objective, short answer, long answer, case study analysis ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Question Paper Pattern The students may refer to the table given below for ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 Question Paper Pattern: Section Description Marks Details A Short-answer questions (Compulsory) 20 Objective/Short-answer type questions covering the entire syllabus B Long-answer questions (Choose 3 out of 5) 60 Detailed descriptive questions (20 marks each) C Case study/thematic questions (Choose 1 out of 2) 20 Analytical or application-based questions Total (Theory Paper) 80 Project Work 20 Internal assessment and project work Grand Total 100