ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage
ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: The ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27 divides 100 marks into an 80-mark external theory paper and a 20-mark internal project evaluation. Conducted over three hours in offline mode, the exam features objective, short-answer, long-answer, and case-study questions covering Constitution, Government, and Indian Democracy to guide structured student preparation.
ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: The ISC Class 12 Political Science exam for the 2026-27 academic year (Exam Year 2027) will be held during the February-April 2027 examination period. It is important for the candidates to have knowledge about the new examination pattern, as it would help them plan their preparation in a better way to secure maximum marks in their board exams.
The question paper contains an amalgamation of objective type questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and competency-based case study questions; thus, it becomes imperative for the students to cover all the units thoroughly. Below is the complete ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27.
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ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights
Exam Pattern of ICSE Class 12 Political Science 2026–27 gives the students knowledge about the marking scheme, pattern of the paper, and the type of questions being asked in the exam. Refer to the table given below.
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Aspect
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Total Marks
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100 Marks (80 Theory + 20 Project)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours (Theory Paper)
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Paper Structure
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Paper 1: Theory (80 Marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 Marks)
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Question Types
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Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer, Case Study
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Mode of Examination
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Offline, Pen-and-Paper
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27
Students can refer to the table below to get familiar with the full ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27. This will help them have an idea about the marking scheme, type of questions, etc.
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Aspect
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Details
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Total Marks
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100 (80 marks for theory + 20 marks for project/internal assessment)
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Duration
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3 hours (theory paper)
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Paper Structure
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Paper 1: Theory (80 marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 marks)
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Theory Paper Sections
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Section A: Short-answer questions (20 marks, compulsory)
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Section B: Long-answer questions (60 marks, choose 3 out of 5)
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Section C: Case study/thematic questions (20 marks, choose 1 out of 2)
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Question Types
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Objective, short answer, long answer, case study analysis
ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Question Paper Pattern
The students may refer to the table given below for ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 Question Paper Pattern:
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Section
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Description
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Marks
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Details
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A
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Short-answer questions (Compulsory)
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20
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Objective/Short-answer type questions covering the entire syllabus
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B
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Long-answer questions (Choose 3 out of 5)
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60
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Detailed descriptive questions (20 marks each)
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C
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Case study/thematic questions (Choose 1 out of 2)
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20
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Analytical or application-based questions
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Total (Theory Paper)
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80
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Project Work
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20
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Internal assessment and project work
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Grand Total
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100
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ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Topic-Wise Weightage
Find below the full ICSE Class 12 Political Science Examination Pattern for 2026-27. It provides the importance of topics and will definitely assist you in preparing accordingly.
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Section
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Unit No.
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Topics Covered
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Estimated Weightage
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Constitution and Government
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1
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Forms of Government; Unitary/Federal; Parliamentary/Presidential
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10–12
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2
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Constitution: Types, Merits, Amending Procedures
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8–10
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3
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Franchise & Representation: Political Parties, Systems
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10–12
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4
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Legislature: Indian/US, Powers, Comparison
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8–10
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5
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Executive: Indian/US, Powers, Comparison
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8–10
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6
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Judiciary: Indian/US, Independence, Review
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8–10
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Indian Democracy
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7
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Indian Constitution: Preamble, Features
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8–10
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8
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Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles
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8–10
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(Others/Intermediary topics including local government, challenges to democracy, etc.)
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4–6
The pattern for ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026–27 plays an important role in making preparations in a systematic way. With the correct information regarding the marking system, nature of questions, and weightage of topics, students can make their preparations more effective.
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