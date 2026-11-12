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ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 14:26 IST

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: The ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27 divides 100 marks into an 80-mark external theory paper and a 20-mark internal project evaluation. Conducted over three hours in offline mode, the exam features objective, short-answer, long-answer, and case-study questions covering Constitution, Government, and Indian Democracy to guide structured student preparation.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27
ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27

ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026–27: The ISC Class 12 Political Science exam for the 2026-27 academic year (Exam Year 2027) will be held during the February-April 2027 examination period. It is important for the candidates to have knowledge about the new examination pattern, as it would help them plan their preparation in a better way to secure maximum marks in their board exams.

The question paper contains an amalgamation of objective type questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and competency-based case study questions; thus, it becomes imperative for the students to cover all the units thoroughly. Below is the complete ISC Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme and Topic Wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights

Exam Pattern of ICSE Class 12 Political Science 2026–27 gives the students knowledge about the marking scheme, pattern of the paper, and the type of questions being asked in the exam. Refer to the table given below.

Aspect

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Total Marks

100 Marks (80 Theory + 20 Project)

Exam Duration

3 Hours (Theory Paper)

Paper Structure

Paper 1: Theory (80 Marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 Marks)

Question Types

Objective, Short Answer, Long Answer, Case Study

Mode of Examination

Offline, Pen-and-Paper

Official Website

cisce.org

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27

Students can refer to the table below to get familiar with the full ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27. This will help them have an idea about the marking scheme, type of questions, etc.

Aspect

Details

Total Marks

100 (80 marks for theory + 20 marks for project/internal assessment)

Duration

3 hours (theory paper)

Paper Structure

Paper 1: Theory (80 marks), Paper 2: Project Work (20 marks)

Theory Paper Sections

Section A: Short-answer questions (20 marks, compulsory)

Section B: Long-answer questions (60 marks, choose 3 out of 5)

Section C: Case study/thematic questions (20 marks, choose 1 out of 2)

Question Types

Objective, short answer, long answer, case study analysis

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Question Paper Pattern

The students may refer to the table given below for ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 Question Paper Pattern:

Section

Description

Marks

Details

A

Short-answer questions (Compulsory)

20

Objective/Short-answer type questions covering the entire syllabus

B

Long-answer questions (Choose 3 out of 5)

60

Detailed descriptive questions (20 marks each)

C

Case study/thematic questions (Choose 1 out of 2)

20

Analytical or application-based questions

Total (Theory Paper)

80

 

Project Work

20

Internal assessment and project work

Grand Total

100

 

ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Topic-Wise Weightage

Find below the full ICSE Class 12 Political Science Examination Pattern for 2026-27. It provides the importance of topics and will definitely assist you in preparing accordingly.

Section

Unit No.

Topics Covered

Estimated Weightage

Constitution and Government

1

Forms of Government; Unitary/Federal; Parliamentary/Presidential

10–12

2

Constitution: Types, Merits, Amending Procedures

8–10

3

Franchise & Representation: Political Parties, Systems

10–12

4

Legislature: Indian/US, Powers, Comparison

8–10

5

Executive: Indian/US, Powers, Comparison

8–10

6

Judiciary: Indian/US, Independence, Review

8–10

Indian Democracy

7

Indian Constitution: Preamble, Features

8–10

8

Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles

8–10

(Others/Intermediary topics including local government, challenges to democracy, etc.)

4–6

The pattern for ICSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2026–27 plays an important role in making preparations in a systematic way. With the correct information regarding the marking system, nature of questions, and weightage of topics, students can make their preparations more effective.

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ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 14:26 IST
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