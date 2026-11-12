At 4:30 am on Monday November 16 lakhs of fasting devotees across NorthWest Delhi won't have to pack into buses, head to the crowded Yamuna River banks, reserve a Ghat for themselves for Chhat Puja. BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today on November 12 2026 inaugurate the longest Chhath Ghat in New Delhi. This Chhath Ghat is an 11 kilometre stretch carved out along the Munak Canal between Outer Ring Road and Inderlok. For 20 years parts of this Dlehi corridor sat choked with debris. Now with Chhath Puja beginning tomorrow November 13 the city is testing whether a newly cleared canal can handle huge festive crowds. Where does Delhi's 11-km Munak Canal Chhat Ghat Start and End? If you're planning to offer arghya here on November 15 or 16 you don't need to travel to central Delhi. The ghat runs continuously from Outer Ring Road down to Inderlok. It is basically cutting across five Assembly constituencies:

Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar, and Badli. Today's formal inauguration of Delhi’s longest Chhat Puja Ghat takes place near Singalpur village in Shalimar Bagh. Yamuna ranks among the most polluted rivers in India and stepping into polluted water or navigating through dark uneven banks at dawn is the biggest anxiety for Delhi families every November. To fix it, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department cleared roughly 1400 truckloads of waste and laid permanent steps, paved walkways, changing rooms, toilets, streetlights, and CCTV cameras along the corridor. Delhi Jal Board officials also confirmed that clean water will be flushed from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant to maintain steady flow during the rituals. Still, expect some rough edges. The entire 11 km stretch opens for tomorrow's festival. And the Chief Minister's Office noted that remaining civil works including three connecting bridges and green spaces will take another two to three months to finish.

"Chhath is a festival that reflects our culture's gratitude towards nature, the well-being and prosperity of families, and the spirit of public welfare," CM Rekha Gupta said in an official statement ahead of the launch. She further added that the government is preparing 1482 Chhath ghats across 996 locations citywide. The number is up from 1326 last year. The Delhi government has also declared Monday, November 16, a public holiday for government offices and PSUs. The divine spirit of Chhath Puja is set to illuminate Delhi like never before!



For the first time, an 11-km-long Chhath Ghat is ready to welcome thousands of devotees at Munak Canal, creating a special space for families to come together, offer their prayers and celebrate this… pic.twitter.com/Nv4lF5orNW — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 12, 2026

Is Delhi’s Munak Canal Really the Longest Chhath Ghat in India? Official releases call the Munak Canal stretch a first of its kind canal ghat in the country. It is undeniably the longest single Chhath ghat in Delhi. But across India, longer continuous riverfront promenades and traditional canal stretches host even bigger Chhath gatherings every year. Calling an unfinished canal corridor a national record feels more like a potential milestone rather than an engineering achievemnt. But turning a 20 year garbage dump into a usable neighbourhood ghat is a genuine win for Purvanchali families. Munak Canal ghat during day and night. (Image Credit: PTI/Delhi CMO) What are Top 7 Largest Chhath Ghats in India in 2026? If you're comparing scale then here is how major Chhath ghat stretches across India stack up:

1. Patna Ganga Riverfront in Bihar Roughly 15 to 20 km of interconnected Patna ghats stretching from Digha to Didarganj. It includes NIT Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, and Collectorate Ghat and is widely considered India's largest continuous Chhath congregation zone. 2. Munak Canal Ghat in Delhi This 11 km Ghat from Outer Ring Road to Inderlok is the India capital city's longest continuous ghat. 3. Sone Canal Network in Aurangabad and Rohtas, Bihar Sone Canal is over 10 km of rural and semi urban canal embankments used annually around Deo and Barun where historic Chhath traditions draw lakhs of devotees. 4. Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Gujarat It is roughly 11 km of paved riverfront promenade on each bank where designated stretches host Gujarat's largest Chhath Puja congregations. 5. ITO to Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Stretch in Delhi