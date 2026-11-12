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Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Selection List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Reporting Until Tomorrow

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 13:30 IST

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round selection link PDF is now available on the official website. Candidates can also download the selection list PDF through the link available here.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Selection List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Reporting Until Tomorrow
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Selection List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Reporting Until Tomorrow
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Maharashtra NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the special stray vacancy round 2 selection link for Maharashtra NEET UG 2026. Candidates who have participated in the second round of the special stray vacancy allotment for admissions to UG programmes can visit the official website to check the allotment result. 

According to the details provided, the last date of joining the respective college is November 13, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round can report to the allotted colleges with all required documents within the deadline provided. It is mandatory for candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round to report to the allotted colleges for the final admission process. 

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round 2 selection list PDF is available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to download the selection list PDF.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Allotment Round 2 - Click Here

Steps to Download Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Allotment

The special stray vacancy round 2 allotment result is now available online. Students can follow the steps to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET

Step 2: Click on NEET UG admission

Step 3: Click on the allotment result link

Step 4: Download the allotment PDF for reference

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Instructions for Special Stray Vacancy Admissions

  1. Last Date of joining the respective college: November 13, 2026, up to 5:30 pm. 

  2. Last Date to fill the Status Retention Form at College: November 13, 2026 upto 5.30 pm.

  3. Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2026 brochure. 

  4. This list is a provisional selection list, and the admission will be confirmed after verification and submission of Original documents as per the candidate’s claim. 

  5. The candidate should submit all the original documents as per his/her claim and pay the requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which, this selection stands cancelled. 

  6. This seat allotment is conducted for the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI/NMC/DCI. 

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Reporting: Documents Required

Candidates allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round must have the following documents ready with them for admissions.

  • NEET UG Admit Card
  • NEET UG Scorecard / Rank Card
  • Online Application Form / Confirmation Page of Maharashtra State CET Cell
  • Class 10 (SSC) Marksheet and Passing / Birth Certificate (used for Date of Birth verification)
  • Class 12 (HSC) Marksheet and Passing Certificate
  • School Leaving Certificate / Transfer Certificate (TC)

Also Read: 

Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Extended Special Stray Vacancy Round for 47 MBBS Seats, Allotment Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Kerala Set to Establish Nursing University, Seats to be Increased by 50 Percent
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Result Date and Time Announced, Download Scorecard On Nov 15 at icsi.edu
JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Complete Session 1 Registration; Applications Close on Nov 22


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 13:30 IST
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