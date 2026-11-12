Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Selection List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Reporting Until Tomorrow

Maharashtra NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the special stray vacancy round 2 selection link for Maharashtra NEET UG 2026. Candidates who have participated in the second round of the special stray vacancy allotment for admissions to UG programmes can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

According to the details provided, the last date of joining the respective college is November 13, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round can report to the allotted colleges with all required documents within the deadline provided. It is mandatory for candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round to report to the allotted colleges for the final admission process.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 special stray vacancy round 2 selection list PDF is available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to download the selection list PDF.