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New Zealand vs India Football 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Live Streaming, Where -To-Watch and Full Squads

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 12:09 IST

New Zealand vs India Football 2026: Check New Zealand vs India Football 2026 schedule, match timings, FIFA+ live streaming, head-to-head record, Chris Wood's squad and India's 23-member team.

New Zealand vs India Football 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Live Streaming, Where -To-Watch and Full Squads
New Zealand vs India Football 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Live Streaming, Where -To-Watch and Full Squads

New Zealand vs India Football 2026: The Indian men's football team is all set for its first-ever tour of New Zealand. The Blue Tigers will play two international friendly matches against the hosts on November 12 and 15, 2026, during the FIFA international window.

The tour will be an important test for India as New Zealand recently participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The All Whites are currently ranked 88th in the FIFA rankings, while India hold the 138th position.

The first match between New Zealand and India will be played at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Thursday. Both teams will meet again at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday.

India head coach Khalid Jamil has announced a 23-member squad for the tour. Players such as Ryan Williams, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Anirudh Thapa will be part of the Indian team. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by experienced striker Chris Wood, who is the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

Here is the complete schedule, head-to-head record, live-streaming information and squad details for the New Zealand vs India football matches.

New Zealand vs India Football 2026: Schedule and Match Timings

India will play two matches against New Zealand in November 2026. Both matches will take place in New Zealand.

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

November 12, 2026

New Zealand vs India, 1st Friendly

Go Media Stadium, Auckland

11:40 AM

November 15, 2026

New Zealand vs India, 2nd Friendly

One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch

8:40 AM

The first match will take place in Auckland, while the teams will travel to Christchurch for the second friendly.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs India Football Live in India?

Football fans in India can watch both New Zealand vs India international friendly matches through online streaming.

The live streaming will be available on FIFA+ via DAZN. However, there will be no live television broadcast of these matches in India.

Details

Information

Live Streaming

FIFA+ via DAZN

Live Telecast in India

Not available, but Indian fans can watch this match at  FIFA+ via DAZN 

Match 1

November 12, 11:40 AM IST

Match 2

November 15, 8:40 AM IST

New Zealand vs India Football Head-to-Head Record

India and New Zealand have faced each other only twice in senior men's international football.

Their first meeting took place at the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia, where both teams played out a goalless draw. The second match was played during the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, where New Zealand defeated India 2-1.

India are yet to register a victory against New Zealand in senior international football.

Year

Tournament

Result

1981

Merdeka Tournament

India 0-0 New Zealand

2018

Intercontinental Cup

India 1-2 New Zealand

Overall Record:

Team

Wins

India

0

New Zealand

1

Draw

1

The November 2026 matches will give India another opportunity to record its first victory against the All Whites.

Why Is India's Tour of New Zealand Important?

The November tour is special for Indian football as the national team will visit New Zealand for the first time.

India last travelled to an Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) member nation in 2005, when the team played two friendly matches against Fiji.

The tour is also part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting relations between India and New Zealand under the theme '100 Years of Unity Through Sport'.

For the Indian team, these matches will provide valuable experience against a higher-ranked opponent. New Zealand's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup also makes the series an important opportunity for Khalid Jamil's players to test their performance at the international level.

India Football Team Squad for New Zealand Friendlies 2026

Head coach Khalid Jamil has selected 23 players for the two matches against New Zealand.

The squad includes experienced names such as Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and Liston Colaco. Ryan Williams and Muhammad Suhail are also part of the attacking options.

India Squad:

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, Vishal Kaith

Defenders

Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem

Midfielders

Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Tomba Singh Haobam

Forwards

David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Ryan Williams

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil

Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco were initially part of India's SAFF Championship 2026 squad in Dhaka. They left the tournament to join the senior national team for the New Zealand tour.

New Zealand Football Team Squad for India Matches 2026

New Zealand have announced a 22-member squad for their home matches against India.

The squad is led by experienced striker Chris Wood, who plays for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League. Wood has scored 45 goals in 95 senior international appearances and holds the record for the most goals and appearances for New Zealand.

The team also includes Matt Garbett, who has returned after missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

New Zealand Squad:

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Henry Gray, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud

Defenders

Tyler Bindon, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, James McGarry, Nando Pijnaker, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma

Midfielders

Lachlan Bayliss, Matt Garbett, Callum McCowatt, Owen Parker-Price, Corban Piper, Alex Rufer, Matthew Sheridan, Nathan Walker

Forwards

Liam Gillion, Jesse Randall, Logan Rogerson, Chris Wood

Head Coach: Darren Bazeley

Three Wellington Phoenix players, Corban Piper, Matthew Sheridan and Nathan Walker, have received their maiden call-ups to the New Zealand senior team.

Indian-origin midfielder Sarpreet Singh will not feature in the two matches. He has remained with his Portuguese club Farense, where he has established himself in the starting line-up.

Conclusion

India's first-ever football tour of New Zealand will be a significant occasion for the Blue Tigers. Facing a team that participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will give Indian players an opportunity to gain international experience and improve their performance against stronger opponents.

India have not defeated New Zealand in their previous two meetings. Khalid Jamil and his players will now look to change that record in the November friendlies.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 12:09 IST
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