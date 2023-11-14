Best Jawaharlal Nehru Quotes: India celebrates the birth of Jawaharlal Nehru as Children’s Day annually on November 14. He was the first Prime Minister of free India, an Indian anti-colonial nationalist, statesman, secular humanist, social democrat, and author who was a central figure in India during the middle of the 20th century. The principle leader was a visionary person who longed for the betterment of the country. This article will help you with the best quotes from the greatest leaders to flourish in life.
About Jawaharlal Nehru
Jawaharlal Nehru, born on November 14, 1889. He served as India's first prime minister and was a well-known leader of the Indian National Congress. He had also a pivotal role in the nation's independence movement. Nehru's support of social justice, democracy, and secularism are among his greatest gifts to India. He established organisations like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) as a result of his progressive policies that supported industrialization, scientific research, and education. Nehru supported newly independent countries' neutrality in the Cold War by supporting the Non-Aligned Movement.
His Five-Year Plans, which focused on land reforms and economic growth to uplift the rural poor, underscored the significance of social welfare and economic self-reliance in India. India's dedication to democracy, secularism, and social progress was made possible by Nehru's leadership, which had a long-lasting effect on the nation's growth.
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru
- “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”
- “The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”
- “Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”
- “Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.”
- “The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”
- “Politics and religion are obsolete. The time has come for science and spirituality.”
- “Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognised, ultimately bears fruit.”
- “Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”
- “A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”
- “Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.”
- “There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.”
- "Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up."
- "A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth."
- "The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."
- "Socialism is… not only a way of life but a certain scientific approach to social and economic problems."
- "Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us."
- "It is the habit of every aggressor nation to claim that it is acting on the defensive."
- "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."
- "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."




- “A language is something infinitely greater than grammar and philology. It is the poetic testament of the genius of a race and culture and the living embodiment of the thoughts and fancies that have moulded them.”
- “Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”
- “It is science alone that can solve the problems of hunger and poverty, of insanitation and illiteracy, of superstition and deadening custom and tradition, of vast resources running to waste, or a rich country inhabited by starving people... Who indeed could afford to ignore science today? At every turn, we have to seek its aid... The future belongs to science and those who make friends with science.”

- “India has known the innocence and insouciance of childhood, the passion and abandon of youth, and the ripe wisdom of maturity that comes from long experience of pain and pleasure; and over and over a gain she has renewed her childhood and youth and age.”


- “What the mysterious is I do not know. I do not call it God because God has come to mean much that I do not believe in. I find myself incapable of thinking of a deity or of any unknown supreme power in anthropomorphic terms, and the fact that many people think so is continually a source of surprise to me. Any idea of a personal God seems very odd to me.”
- “Without that passion and urge, there is a gradual oozing out of hope and vitality, a settling down on lower levels of existence, a slow merging into non-existence. We become prisoners of the past and some part of its immobility sticks to us.”
- "Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality."
- “The spectacle of what is called religion, or at any rate organised religion, in India and elsewhere, has filled me with horror and I have frequently condemned it and wished to make a clean sweep of it. Almost always it seemed to stand for blind belief and reaction, dogma and bigotry, superstition, exploitation and the preservation of vested interests.”
- “If any person raises his hand to strike down another on the ground of religion, I shall fight him till the last breath of my life, both as the head of the government and from the outside.”




- “Nationalism is essentially a group memory of past achievements, traditions, and experiences.”
Conclusion
Jawaharlal Nehru was bestowed with many accolades for his outstanding services to the country, including the highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna. From 1947 until his passing on May 27, 1964, he held the position of prime minister, creating a lasting impact on Indian politics and society. The country was tremendously devastated by Nehru's passing, and there was widespread mourning. His reputation as a statesman, visionary leader, and supporter of social progress and democracy is still honoured in India and around the world, influencing the nation's policies and ideals for future generations.