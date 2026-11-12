Best Jawaharlal Nehru Quotes: India celebrates Children’s Day every year on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. In 2026, Children’s Day will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14.

Popularly known as Chacha Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru was known for his love and affection for children. He believed that children were the foundation of a country's future and that they should receive proper education, care and opportunities to grow.

Nehru was not only a freedom fighter and political leader but also a visionary who encouraged scientific thinking, education, equality and national development.

On the occasion of Children’s Day 2026, here is a collection of some of the best Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, including inspirational thoughts, motivational messages, famous sayings about education, and meaningful quotes about children. These quotes can be shared in school speeches, essays, WhatsApp messages and social media posts.