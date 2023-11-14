Best Jawaharlal Nehru Quotes: India celebrates the birth of Jawaharlal Nehru as Children’s Day annually on November 14. He was the first Prime Minister of free India, an Indian anti-colonial nationalist, statesman, secular humanist, social democrat, and author who was a central figure in India during the middle of the 20th century. The principle leader was a visionary person who longed for the betterment of the country. This article will help you with the best quotes from the greatest leaders to flourish in life.

About Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru, born on November 14, 1889. He served as India's first prime minister and was a well-known leader of the Indian National Congress. He had also a pivotal role in the nation's independence movement. Nehru's support of social justice, democracy, and secularism are among his greatest gifts to India. He established organisations like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) as a result of his progressive policies that supported industrialization, scientific research, and education. Nehru supported newly independent countries' neutrality in the Cold War by supporting the Non-Aligned Movement.



His Five-Year Plans, which focused on land reforms and economic growth to uplift the rural poor, underscored the significance of social welfare and economic self-reliance in India. India's dedication to democracy, secularism, and social progress was made possible by Nehru's leadership, which had a long-lasting effect on the nation's growth.