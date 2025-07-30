RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download August 7th Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025, RRB NTPC UG Admit Card Download: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will be releasing the NTPC Undergraduate exam admit card soon on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 admit card, once the link is activated region-wise on the official website.  The direct link to download the admit card will be provided in this article. 

ByManish Kumar
Jul 30, 2025, 17:05 IST
Get all details about RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 here.
Get all details about RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 here.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to release the NTPC Undergraduate admit soon on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 admit card which is the crucial document to appear in the exam venue assigned to them. The link to download the RRB NTPC UG admit card will be activated region-wise on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card after using their login credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link on the official website.

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.

Candiates should note that the RRB has already released the RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation slip 2025 on the official website. Now the board will release the admit cards on all its regional websites. Candidates are required to download their hall tickets after using the login credentials and carry their admit cards to the exam hall with the valid photo identity card as mentioned.

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the admit card candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. We will also provide a direct link to the NTPC UG Admit Card in this article, too, after its release. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below after using your login credentials-

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download Link

 RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC UG Exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025 across the country. The admit card will be released within 4 days of the commencement of the exam. Check the key highlights of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 recruitment drive-

Key Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Dates

August 7 to September 8, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

4 days before the exam (Expected from August 3, 2025)

Official Website

Regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in)

Login Credentials

Registration Number & Date of Birth

Exam Duration

90 minutes (100 questions)

Selection Stages

CBT-1/CBT-2/Typing Test/Document Verification/Medical Exam

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit are given below.

  • Official Website-Visit the official website of RRBs
  • Track the Concerned Link-Click the ‘RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card’ link
  • Give Login Credentials-Enter the required credentials
  • Check Admit Card-RRB NTPC admit card appears on the screen
  • Download-Download and save city slip for future reference.

 

 

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News