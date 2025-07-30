RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download August 7th Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to release the NTPC Undergraduate admit soon on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 admit card which is the crucial document to appear in the exam venue assigned to them. The link to download the RRB NTPC UG admit card will be activated region-wise on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card after using their login credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link on the official website.

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.

Candiates should note that the RRB has already released the RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation slip 2025 on the official website. Now the board will release the admit cards on all its regional websites. Candidates are required to download their hall tickets after using the login credentials and carry their admit cards to the exam hall with the valid photo identity card as mentioned.