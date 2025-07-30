RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download August 7th Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to release the NTPC Undergraduate admit soon on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 admit card which is the crucial document to appear in the exam venue assigned to them. The link to download the RRB NTPC UG admit card will be activated region-wise on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card after using their login credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link on the official website.
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.
Candiates should note that the RRB has already released the RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation slip 2025 on the official website. Now the board will release the admit cards on all its regional websites. Candidates are required to download their hall tickets after using the login credentials and carry their admit cards to the exam hall with the valid photo identity card as mentioned.
NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download
To download the admit card candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. We will also provide a direct link to the NTPC UG Admit Card in this article, too, after its release. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below after using your login credentials-
|NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025: Overview
The RRB NTPC UG Exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025 across the country. The admit card will be released within 4 days of the commencement of the exam. Check the key highlights of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 recruitment drive-
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Dates
|
August 7 to September 8, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
4 days before the exam (Expected from August 3, 2025)
|
Official Website
|
Regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in)
|
Login Credentials
|
Registration Number & Date of Birth
|
Exam Duration
|
90 minutes (100 questions)
|
Selection Stages
|
CBT-1/CBT-2/Typing Test/Document Verification/Medical Exam
How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?
The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit are given below.
- Official Website-Visit the official website of RRBs
- Track the Concerned Link-Click the ‘RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card’ link
- Give Login Credentials-Enter the required credentials
- Check Admit Card-RRB NTPC admit card appears on the screen
- Download-Download and save city slip for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation