This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 9 December

Every day has a history, a story waiting to be remembered. What happened on December 9, you ask? On this day across years and decades, some moments changed the world forever. On December 9, 1917, British forces led by Edmund Allenby captured Jerusalem from the Ottomans. In 1979, the World Health Organisation officially declared that Smallpox had been eradicated, ending a disease that had plagued humanity for centuries. Other landmark events include the independence of Tanganyika in 1961, a key step in the formation of Tanzania, and the debut of the classic animated special A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965. In this article, we'll walk you through the many remarkable events from politics and war to science and culture that make December 9 a date worth remembering.
What Happened On This Day—December 9?
Here's what happened in history on December 9:
1835 – Texan Army Captures San Antonio
- On December 9, 1835, the Texan Army captured the city of San Antonio
- Benjamin Rush Milam inspired the troops to continue the assault.
- This victory became a vital step in Texas's fight for independence from Mexico.
- Milam played a key role but was killed during the battle.
1854 – "The Charge of the Light Brigade" Published
- On December 9, 1854, The Examiner published Alfred Lord Tennyson's poem "The Charge of the Light Brigade".
- The poem honoured the bravery of 600 British soldiers at the Battle of Balaklava.
- Tennyson wrote it only weeks after the event.
- It quickly became one of his most famous works.
1869 – Knights of Labour founded
- On December 9, 1869, the Knights of Labour was founded in the United States.
- It became America's first major national labour union.
- The group used secret rituals inspired by the Freemasons.
- It worked to improve conditions for workers across the country.
1917 – Jerusalem Surrenders to British Troops
- On December 9, 1917, officials in Jerusalem offered the city's keys to British forces.
- Ottoman troops had already withdrawn after one day of fighting.
- General Edmund Allenby soon entered the Holy City.
- This marked a significant shift in World War I's Middle Eastern campaign.
1934 – New York Giants Win the "Sneakers Game"
- On December 9, 1934, the New York Giants defeated the Chicago Bears 30–13.
- The game was played on an icy field with temperatures at 9°F.
- At halftime, Giants players switched to basketball sneakers for a better grip.
- The change helped them score 27 points in the final quarter.
1958 – John Birch Society Founded
- On December 9, 1958, Robert H. W. Welch Jr founded the John Birch Society.
- The group focused on fighting what it saw as communist influence in America.
- It was named after John Birch, a figure supporters consider the first casualty of the Cold War.
1965 – A Charlie Brown Christmas Airs for the First Time
- On December 9, 1965, A Charlie Brown Christmas aired on CBS.
- Executives disliked the pace, music, and Bible reading.
- Despite doubts, it became a beloved classic.
- The special later became a holiday tradition for millions.
1971 – Paris Peace Talks Break Down
- On December 9, 1971, both sides in the Vietnam peace talks refused to set a new meeting date.
- This was the first time negotiations reached such a halt.
- U.S. delegate William Porter requested a delay, angering the communist side.
- It marked a difficult moment in efforts to end the war.
1979 – Smallpox Officially Declared Eradicated
- On December 9, 1979, scientists declared smallpox eradicated worldwide.
- It became the first human disease ever eliminated.
- The success followed years of global vaccination campaigns.
- Smallpox had killed millions across history.
1983 – Scarface Opens in Theatres
- On December 9, 1983, Scarface, starring Al Pacino, premiered in U.S. theatres.
- Pacino played Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee turned crime boss.
- The film received mixed reviews at its release.
- It later became a major pop-culture icon.
1987 – First Intifada Begins in Gaza
- On December 9, 1987, riots began in the Gaza Strip after a deadly traffic incident.
- Palestinians believed the crash was intentional.
- The protests grew into the First Intifada.
- It marked a significant turning point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
1990 – Lech Wałęsa Elected President of Poland
- On December 9, 1990, Lech Wałęsa won Poland's presidential election.
- He became the country's first directly elected leader.
- Wałęsa rose to fame through the Solidarity trade union.
- His victory marked Poland's shift away from communist rule.
1992 – U.S. Marines Storm Mogadishu, Somalia
- On December 9, 1992, U.S. Marines landed in Mogadishu.
- They arrived as part of Operation Restore Hope.
- The mission aimed to secure food supplies during Somalia's civil war.
- About 1,800 Marines took part in the landing.
1992 – Separation of Charles and Diana Announced
- On December 9, 1992, British Prime Minister John Major announced the separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
- He said the decision was "amicable".
- Rumours about their troubled marriage had circulated for years.
- The couple later divorced in 1996.
2016 – Russia Accused of Large-Scale Olympic Doping
- On December 9, 2016, the World Anti-Doping Agency released a report detailing widespread doping in Russia.
- More than 1,000 athletes were involved.
- The conspiracy included sports officials and intelligence services.
- It became one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 9?
December 9 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 09
Kirk Douglas (1916–2020)
- Famous Hollywood actor known for Spartacus, Paths of Glory, and The Bad and the Beautiful.
- Became one of the most iconic stars of the Golden Age of cinema.
John Cassavetes (1929–1989)
- Actor and director known for groundbreaking independent films.
- Worked closely with his wife, Gena Rowlands, in Faces and A Woman Under the Influence.
Margaret Hamilton (1902–1985)
- Actress best known as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.
- Her performance became one of cinema's most memorable villain roles.
Notable Deaths on December 09
- Fulton J. Sheen (1895–1979) — American archbishop and influential religious leader.
- Archie Moore (1916/1913–1998) — Legendary American boxer, once the longest-reigning light-heavyweight champion.
- Eleanor Parker (1922–2013) — Acclaimed American actress known for many classic films.
- Sigismund, Holy Roman Emperor (1368–1437) — Medieval ruler of the Holy Roman Empire; his death is a key historical marker on this date.
