A Brain Teaser is a type of puzzle or problem which is designed to stimulate the brain in a different direction. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. Are you ready for this brain teaser test? Try to solve this Brain Teaser and do share with your friends after taking this challenge. Must Try: Think you are a genius? Then, tell which glass will fill first with orange juice Can you spot the Odd Cat among the multiple Cats within 5 Seconds to prove your Genius IQ Level? So, before starting the challenge, let’s first understand more about Brain Teasers.

So, here is the image given below. This type of riddle can be solved by using your problem-solving skills and also using your smart IQ. In today's brain teaser, multiple cats. At first glance, they all look very similar. But, wait wait… All the cats are not so similar. Yes, among these multiple cats, can you spot the Odd Cat within 5 Seconds to prove your Genius IQ Level? So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you spot the Odd Cat among the multiple cats to prove your Genius IQ Level in 5 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 5 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the odd cat among the multiple cats in 5 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the odd cat among the multiple cats in 5 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.