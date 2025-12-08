SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Download
By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 8, 2025, 23:00 IST

Spot the odd cat among multiple identical cats in this fun brain teaser challenge. Test your observation, boost your IQ skills, and enjoy a quick mental workout. Prove your genius-level intelligence by finding the hidden odd cat in just 5 seconds!

Spot the Odd Cat Among the Multiple Cats Within 5 Seconds to Prove Your Genius IQ Level!

A Brain Teaser is a type of puzzle or problem which is designed to stimulate the brain in a different direction. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. 

Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. 

Are you ready for this brain teaser test? 

Try to solve this Brain Teaser and do share with your friends after taking this challenge.

Can you spot the Odd Cat among the multiple Cats within 5 Seconds to prove your Genius IQ Level?

So, before starting the challenge, let’s first understand more about Brain Teasers. 

A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to stretch your mind and make you smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious.

So, here is the image given below.

spot the odd cat-que

This type of riddle can be solved by using your problem-solving skills and also using your smart IQ. In today’s brain teaser, multiple cats. At first glance, they all look very similar.

But, wait wait…

All the cats are not so similar. Yes, among these multiple cats, can you spot the Odd Cat within 5 Seconds to prove your Genius IQ Level?

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you spot the Odd Cat among the multiple cats to prove your Genius IQ Level in 5 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 5 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the odd cat among the multiple cats in 5 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot the odd cat among the multiple cats in 5 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where is the odd cat hidden among the multiple cats?

So, are you excited to know where the odd cat is hidden among the multiple cats?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now move to the 1st row from the bottom and the 1st number from the right side. There is a cat which does not have a tail; the rest have. So, this was the odd cat among the multiple cats. Still not found, look down in the image, it has been highlighted.

spot the odd cat-sol

So, now you all know where the odd cat is hidden among the multiple cats, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

