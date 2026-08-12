SBI Clerk Cut off 2026: Check Previous Years State Wise and Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026: The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Cut Off along with the Prelims and Mains results on its official website. This cut-off is the minimum score candidates must secure to move to the next stage of selection. SBI announces the cut-off separately for each state and category, since competition levels differ across regions. The marks depend on factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and the number of candidates who appeared. In this article, we cover the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 along with previous years' state-wise and category-wise cut off marks for both Prelims and Mains exams.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 Highlights

Candidates must check the complete details about SBI Clerk Cut Off in the table below: