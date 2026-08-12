SBI Clerk Cut off 2026: Check Previous Years State Wise and Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here
The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 will be released state-wise and category-wise for Prelims and Mains after the results. In 2025, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest Mains cut-off at 97.75. Candidates must check this article to know about the SBI Clerk State-wise Previous Year Cutoff, and compare the trends to estimate their qualifying chances for 2026.
Key Points
- SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 details are presented for Prelims and Mains exams.
- The SBI Clerk Mains 2025 cut-off was released on March 10, 2026, with Tamil Nadu highest.
- Cut-offs are determined by vacancies, exam difficulty, candidate numbers, and normalization.
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026: The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Cut Off along with the Prelims and Mains results on its official website. This cut-off is the minimum score candidates must secure to move to the next stage of selection. SBI announces the cut-off separately for each state and category, since competition levels differ across regions. The marks depend on factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and the number of candidates who appeared. In this article, we cover the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 along with previous years' state-wise and category-wise cut off marks for both Prelims and Mains exams.
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 Highlights
Candidates must check the complete details about SBI Clerk Cut Off in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Recruitment Name
|
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026
|
Post Name
|
Junior Associate Clerk
|
Cutoff Type
|
Previous year State-wise & Category-wise
|
Selection Stage
|
Prelims, Mains & Language Proficiency Test
|
Official Website
|
sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 (State-Wise & Category-Wise)
The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam was conducted for 100 marks. There is no sectional cut-off; candidates only need to clear the overall state and category cut-off to qualify for Mains. Check the state-wise Prelims cut-off marks below.
|
State / UT
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
60.75
|
60.75
|
60.75
|
60.75
|
60.75
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
67.5
|
67.5
|
67.5
|
41.25
|
63
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
66.5
|
66.5
|
66.5
|
57.75
|
50
|
Assam
|
76.00
|
73.75
|
73.75
|
52.00
|
69.75
|
Bihar
|
74.00
|
74.00
|
66.00
|
59.25
|
74.00
|
Chhattisgarh
|
72.25
|
72.25
|
68.00
|
62.25
|
72.25
|
Delhi
|
78.25
|
76.00
|
72.00
|
56.25
|
78.25
|
Goa
|
55.75
|
55.75
|
55.75
|
31.25
|
47
|
Gujarat
|
72.50
|
72.50
|
72.50
|
61.00
|
72.50
|
Haryana
|
76.50
|
75.75
|
66.50
|
76.50
|
76.50
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
81.25
|
76.25
|
74.75
|
78.50
|
81.25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
81.75
|
75.00
|
77.25
|
69.00
|
73.00
|
Jharkhand
|
75.25
|
75.25
|
65.00
|
65.25
|
75.25
|
Karnataka
|
61.00
|
61.00
|
61.00
|
61.00
|
61.00
|
Kerala
|
74.00
|
74.00
|
63.50
|
47.50
|
36.50
|
Ladakh
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
81.00
|
81.00
|
73.00
|
54.00
|
81.00
|
Maharashtra
|
65.50
|
65.50
|
65.50
|
55.00
|
65.50
|
Manipur
|
61.75
|
61.75
|
61.75
|
61.75
|
27
|
Meghalaya
|
67
|
57
|
44.25
|
67
|
54.75
|
Nagaland
|
64.25
|
64.25
|
64.25
|
64.25
|
64.25
|
Odisha
|
75.50
|
75.50
|
66.50
|
54.25
|
75.00
|
Punjab
|
80.75
|
76.25
|
70.25
|
80.75
|
80.75
|
Rajasthan
|
77.00
|
77.00
|
69.75
|
65.00
|
77.00
|
Sikkim
|
77.5
|
75.25
|
69.25
|
62.75
|
71.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
52.00
|
52.00
|
52.00
|
52.00
|
42.75
|
Telangana
|
52.50
|
52.50
|
52.50
|
52.50
|
52.50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
79.50
|
79.25
|
72.00
|
61.75
|
79.50
|
Uttarakhand
|
79.50
|
74.25
|
66.75
|
66.50
|
77.00
|
West Bengal
|
81.50
|
74.75
|
74.00
|
67.75
|
65.75
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 (State-Wise & Category-Wise)
The SBI Clerk Mains exam is the final stage that decides selection; there is no interview. The Mains 2025 exam was held on 21 November 2025, and the cut-off was released along with the scorecard on 10 March 2026.
|
State / UT
|
UR (General)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
79.50
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
94.50
|
91.25
|
80.25
|
75.75
|
85.50
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
82.75
|
—
|
—
|
73.50
|
—
|
Assam
|
79.00
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Bihar
|
87.00
|
81.75
|
63.25
|
—
|
—
|
Chhattisgarh
|
82.00
|
80.25
|
66.25
|
61.00
|
76.25
|
Delhi
|
90.00
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goa
|
81.00
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Gujarat
|
83.50
|
81.75
|
74.25
|
—
|
78.25
|
Haryana
|
89.25
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
88.50
|
81.75
|
74.25
|
—
|
78.50
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
90.00
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Jharkhand
|
83.00
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Karnataka
|
78.50
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Kerala
|
84.75
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Ladakh
|
77.50
|
—
|
—
|
65.50
|
—
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
90.00
|
83.50
|
69.50
|
60.00
|
82.75
|
Maharashtra
|
82.00
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Manipur
|
89.75
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Meghalaya
|
76.75
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mizoram
|
78.50
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Nagaland
|
80.25
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Odisha
|
88.75
|
84.50
|
72.00
|
68.75
|
81.75
|
Punjab
|
86.50
|
80.00
|
69.50
|
—
|
78.00
|
Rajasthan
|
88.25
|
82.50
|
70.75
|
65.50
|
81.00
|
Sikkim
|
79.75
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tamil Nadu
|
97.75
|
94.00
|
84.25
|
—
|
91.50
|
Telangana
|
83.25
|
79.75
|
70.50
|
66.00
|
77.50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
88.75
|
83.75
|
71.25
|
—
|
82.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
87.50
|
82.00
|
70.25
|
—
|
81.25
|
West Bengal
|
86.75
|
80.50
|
72.25
|
67.50
|
79.00
Tamil Nadu (UR category) recorded the highest Mains cut-off at 97.75 marks among all states in 2025.
SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020)
Over the years, SBI Clerk cut-off marks have shown a rising trend, especially in Mains. In 2020, Delhi recorded the highest Mains cut-off at 98.75, while in 2021 it touched 99.5 in Himachal Pradesh. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh remained consistently high scorers. Prelims cut-offs stayed comparatively lower, ranging between 40-80 marks depending on the state and category each year.
Prelims Cut Off 2024 (General category, out of 100)
Check complete state-wise Prelims Cutoff 2024 below:
|
State / UT
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
56.50
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
Assam
|
60.75
|
58.25
|
40.25
|
58.00
|
30.75
|
Bihar
|
47.25
|
44.75
|
39.25
|
47.25
|
47.25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
29.50
|
29.50
|
29.50
|
29.50
|
0.00
|
Delhi
|
67.00
|
62.00
|
49.50
|
60.75
|
56.75
|
Gujarat
|
47.00
|
47.00
|
25.75
|
47.00
|
47.00
|
Haryana
|
64.00
|
53.50
|
64.00
|
64.00
|
64.00
|
Karnataka
|
72.50
|
70.50
|
62.25
|
72.50
|
72.50
|
Kerala
|
64.00
|
53.75
|
39.75
|
64.00
|
2.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
49.25
|
49.25
|
49.25
|
49.25
|
49.25
|
Maharashtra
|
44.75
|
44.75
|
40.00
|
44.75
|
44.75
|
Punjab
|
60.25
|
49.75
|
60.25
|
57.00
|
55.00
|
Rajasthan
|
59.50
|
57.00
|
47.00
|
59.50
|
59.50
|
Tamil Nadu
|
55.50
|
55.50
|
55.50
|
55.50
|
36.75
|
Telangana
|
60.00
|
60.00
|
60.00
|
60.00
|
60.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
61.75
|
56.00
|
45.75
|
61.75
|
61.75
|
West Bengal
|
61.25
|
51.75
|
42.75
|
45.75
|
0.00
Mains Cut Off 2024
Check the complete state-wise mains cut off 2024 below:
|
State / UT
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
88.00
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Bihar
|
80.50
|
76.50
|
74.75
|
60.00
|
60.00
|
Delhi
|
87.50
|
76.50
|
—
|
60.00
|
60.00
|
Gujarat
|
77.00
|
70.00
|
60.00
|
67.50
|
60.00
|
Haryana
|
87.25
|
80.00
|
77.50
|
64.75
|
—
|
Karnataka
|
83.00
|
75.75
|
67.00
|
63.25
|
—
|
Kerala
|
84.25
|
70.00
|
79.75
|
60.75
|
60.00
|
Maharashtra
|
82.00
|
76.00
|
73.50
|
—
|
—
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
80.50
|
73.50
|
75.50
|
—
|
60.00
|
Odisha
|
85.25
|
74.75
|
79.75
|
61.75
|
60.00
|
Rajasthan
|
85.00
|
76.00
|
80.25
|
65.00
|
60.00
|
Tamil Nadu
|
89.00
|
86.25
|
70.00
|
74.00
|
84.25
|
Telangana
|
84.50
|
81.25
|
74.00
|
—
|
66.50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
82.75
|
75.75
|
74.00
|
63.00
|
63.00
|
West Bengal
|
82.00
|
70.00
|
69.00
|
65.00
|
60.00
Prelims Cut Off 2023 (General Category)
Check the complete prelims cut off 2023 for General category below:
|
State / UT
|
General
|
State / UT
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
56.50
|
Maharashtra
|
71.75
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
41.00
|
Meghalaya
|
34.25
|
Assam
|
65.00
|
Odisha
|
77.00
|
Bihar
|
51.00
|
Punjab
|
68.50
|
Chhattisgarh
|
62.50
|
Rajasthan
|
57.25
|
Delhi
|
57.25
|
Sikkim
|
58.50
|
Gujarat
|
51.50
|
Tamil Nadu
|
65.50
|
Haryana
|
58.00
|
Telangana
|
42.50
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
64.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
60.50
|
Jharkhand
|
56.50
|
Uttarakhand
|
63.50
|
Karnataka
|
56.00
|
West Bengal
|
80.00 (Highest)
|
Kerala
|
76.25
Mains Cut Off 2023
Check the complete mains cutoff 2023 below:
|
State / UT
|
General
|
ST
|
SC
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Assam
|
76.75
|
60.00
|
68.75
|
67.25
|
70.00
|
Bihar
|
78.00
|
60.00
|
60.00
|
73.00
|
73.75
|
Delhi
|
81.75
|
60.00
|
67.25
|
71.25
|
73.25
|
Haryana
|
80.75
|
—
|
61.25
|
70.75
|
72.75
|
Maharashtra
|
86.50
|
62.75
|
76.75
|
83.25
|
81.75
|
Odisha
|
85.25
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tamil Nadu
|
84.25
|
72.25
|
68.50
|
82.50
|
70.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
80.75
|
60.00
|
63.25
|
71.25
|
73.75
|
West Bengal
|
86.50
|
66.75
|
70.50
|
75.75
|
74.75
Prelims & Mains 2022 (General Category)
Check the complete prelims & mains 2022 cut off for General category below:
|
State / UT
|
Prelims
|
Mains
|
Assam
|
69.25
|
72.00
|
Chhattisgarh
|
72.75
|
77.25
|
Gujarat
|
72.25
|
74.50
|
Haryana
|
—
|
85.50
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
—
|
85.75
|
Karnataka
|
64.50
|
70.75
|
Kerala
|
68.00
|
—
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
74.75
|
78.25
|
Maharashtra
|
65.50
|
76.00
|
Odisha
|
77.00
|
78.75
|
Punjab
|
80.75
|
84.25
|
Rajasthan
|
75.00
|
80.50
|
Tamil Nadu
|
62.25
|
78.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
77.50
|
82.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
78.75
|
83.00
|
West Bengal
|
78.50
|
80.50
Prelims & Mains 2021 (General Category)
Check the complete prelims & mains cutoff 2021 for the general category below:
|
State / UT
|
Prelims
|
Mains
|
Delhi
|
83.00
|
99.00
|
Chhattisgarh
|
76.50
|
94.75
|
Haryana
|
79.75
|
97.00
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
80.25
|
99.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
81.75
|
97.75
|
Maharashtra
|
66.25
|
88.25
|
Odisha
|
82.00
|
95.50
|
Punjab
|
75.50
|
94.50
|
Rajasthan
|
77.75
|
94.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
61.75
|
90.50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
81.25
|
95.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
81.25
|
96.25
|
West Bengal
|
79.75
|
95.25
Prelims & Mains 2020 (General Category)
Check the complete prelims & mains cutoff 2020 for the general category below:
|
State / UT
|
Prelims
|
Mains
|
Delhi
|
76.25
|
98.75
|
Chandigarh
|
76.00
|
96.75
|
Punjab
|
77.50
|
96.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
71.00
|
90.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
69.75
|
91.00
|
Tamil Nadu
|
62.00
|
92.75
|
Rajasthan
|
68.75
|
90.25
|
West Bengal
|
67.50
|
86.75
|
Maharashtra
|
59.75
|
84.00
|
Telangana
|
66.00
|
86.75
Factors Affecting SBI Clerk Cut Off
SBI Clerk Cut Off will be affected by various factors,
- Number of vacancies: More vacancies in a state usually mean a lower cut-off, while fewer vacancies push it higher.
- Number of candidates: States with more applicants see tougher competition, which can raise the cut-off.
- Exam difficulty level: A tougher paper generally leads to a lower cut-off, while an easier paper leads to a higher one.
- Normalization process: Since the exam is held in multiple shifts, scores are normalized to ensure fairness, which affects the final cut-off.
- Reservation category: Cut-off marks differ for General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories due to reservation quotas.
- Previous year trends: SBI often considers past cut-off patterns while assessing the current year's competition level.
- State-wise vacancy distribution: Since SBI Clerk recruitment is state-specific, cut-offs vary widely between states based on local vacancy numbers.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com