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SBI Clerk Cut off 2026: Check Previous Years State Wise and Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:57 IST

The SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 will be released state-wise and category-wise for Prelims and Mains after the results. In 2025, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest Mains cut-off at 97.75. Candidates must check this article to know about the SBI Clerk State-wise Previous Year Cutoff, and compare the trends to estimate their qualifying chances for 2026.

SBI Clerk Cut off 2026: Check Previous Years State Wise and Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here
SBI Clerk Cut off 2026: Check Previous Years State Wise and Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here

Key Points

  • SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 details are presented for Prelims and Mains exams.
  • The SBI Clerk Mains 2025 cut-off was released on March 10, 2026, with Tamil Nadu highest.
  • Cut-offs are determined by vacancies, exam difficulty, candidate numbers, and normalization.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026: The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Cut Off along with the Prelims and Mains results on its official website. This cut-off is the minimum score candidates must secure to move to the next stage of selection. SBI announces the cut-off separately for each state and category, since competition levels differ across regions. The marks depend on factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and the number of candidates who appeared. In this article, we cover the SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 along with previous years' state-wise and category-wise cut off marks for both Prelims and Mains exams.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2026 Highlights 

Candidates must check the complete details about SBI Clerk Cut Off in the table below:

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Body 

State Bank of India (SBI)

Recruitment Name

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026

Post Name 

Junior Associate Clerk 

Cutoff Type 

Previous year State-wise & Category-wise 

Selection Stage 

Prelims, Mains & Language Proficiency Test

Official Website 

sbi.bank.in 

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 (State-Wise & Category-Wise)

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam was conducted for 100 marks. There is no sectional cut-off; candidates only need to clear the overall state and category cut-off to qualify for Mains. Check the state-wise Prelims cut-off marks below.

State / UT

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

60.75

60.75

60.75

60.75

60.75

Andaman & Nicobar 

67.5

67.5

67.5

41.25

63

Arunachal Pradesh 

66.5

66.5

66.5

57.75

50

Assam

76.00

73.75

73.75

52.00

69.75

Bihar

74.00

74.00

66.00

59.25

74.00

Chhattisgarh

72.25

72.25

68.00

62.25

72.25

Delhi

78.25

76.00

72.00

56.25

78.25

Goa 

55.75

55.75

55.75

31.25

47

Gujarat

72.50

72.50

72.50

61.00

72.50

Haryana

76.50

75.75

66.50

76.50

76.50

Himachal Pradesh

81.25

76.25

74.75

78.50

81.25

Jammu & Kashmir

81.75

75.00

77.25

69.00

73.00

Jharkhand

75.25

75.25

65.00

65.25

75.25

Karnataka

61.00

61.00

61.00

61.00

61.00

Kerala

74.00

74.00

63.50

47.50

36.50

Ladakh 

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Madhya Pradesh

81.00

81.00

73.00

54.00

81.00

Maharashtra

65.50

65.50

65.50

55.00

65.50

Manipur 

61.75

61.75

61.75

61.75

27

Meghalaya 

67

57

44.25

67

54.75

Nagaland 

64.25

64.25

64.25

64.25

64.25

Odisha

75.50

75.50

66.50

54.25

75.00

Punjab

80.75

76.25

70.25

80.75

80.75

Rajasthan

77.00

77.00

69.75

65.00

77.00

Sikkim

77.5

75.25

69.25

62.75

71.5

Tamil Nadu

52.00

52.00

52.00

52.00

42.75

Telangana

52.50

52.50

52.50

52.50

52.50

Uttar Pradesh

79.50

79.25

72.00

61.75

79.50

Uttarakhand

79.50

74.25

66.75

66.50

77.00

West Bengal

81.50

74.75

74.00

67.75

65.75

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 (State-Wise & Category-Wise)

The SBI Clerk Mains exam is the final stage that decides selection; there is no interview. The Mains 2025 exam was held on 21 November 2025, and the cut-off was released along with the scorecard on 10 March 2026.

State / UT

UR (General)

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Andaman & Nicobar

79.50

Andhra Pradesh

94.50

91.25

80.25

75.75

85.50

Arunachal Pradesh

82.75

73.50

Assam

79.00

Bihar

87.00

81.75

63.25

Chhattisgarh

82.00

80.25

66.25

61.00

76.25

Delhi

90.00

Goa

81.00

Gujarat

83.50

81.75

74.25

78.25

Haryana

89.25

Himachal Pradesh

88.50

81.75

74.25

78.50

Jammu & Kashmir

90.00

Jharkhand

83.00

Karnataka

78.50

Kerala

84.75

Ladakh

77.50

65.50

Madhya Pradesh

90.00

83.50

69.50

60.00

82.75

Maharashtra

82.00

Manipur

89.75

Meghalaya

76.75

Mizoram

78.50

Nagaland

80.25

Odisha

88.75

84.50

72.00

68.75

81.75

Punjab

86.50

80.00

69.50

78.00

Rajasthan

88.25

82.50

70.75

65.50

81.00

Sikkim

79.75

Tamil Nadu

97.75

94.00

84.25

91.50

Telangana

83.25

79.75

70.50

66.00

77.50

Uttar Pradesh

88.75

83.75

71.25

82.00

Uttarakhand

87.50

82.00

70.25

81.25

West Bengal

86.75

80.50

72.25

67.50

79.00

Tamil Nadu (UR category) recorded the highest Mains cut-off at 97.75 marks among all states in 2025.

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut Off (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020)

Over the years, SBI Clerk cut-off marks have shown a rising trend, especially in Mains. In 2020, Delhi recorded the highest Mains cut-off at 98.75, while in 2021 it touched 99.5 in Himachal Pradesh. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh remained consistently high scorers. Prelims cut-offs stayed comparatively lower, ranging between 40-80 marks depending on the state and category each year.

Prelims Cut Off 2024 (General category, out of 100)

Check complete state-wise Prelims Cutoff 2024 below:

State / UT

General

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

68.75

68.75

56.50

68.75

68.75

Assam

60.75

58.25

40.25

58.00

30.75

Bihar

47.25

44.75

39.25

47.25

47.25

Chhattisgarh

29.50

29.50

29.50

29.50

0.00

Delhi

67.00

62.00

49.50

60.75

56.75

Gujarat

47.00

47.00

25.75

47.00

47.00

Haryana

64.00

53.50

64.00

64.00

64.00

Karnataka

72.50

70.50

62.25

72.50

72.50

Kerala

64.00

53.75

39.75

64.00

2.50

Madhya Pradesh

49.25

49.25

49.25

49.25

49.25

Maharashtra

44.75

44.75

40.00

44.75

44.75

Punjab

60.25

49.75

60.25

57.00

55.00

Rajasthan

59.50

57.00

47.00

59.50

59.50

Tamil Nadu

55.50

55.50

55.50

55.50

36.75

Telangana

60.00

60.00

60.00

60.00

60.00

Uttar Pradesh

61.75

56.00

45.75

61.75

61.75

West Bengal

61.25

51.75

42.75

45.75

0.00

Mains Cut Off 2024 

Check the complete state-wise mains cut off 2024 below:

State / UT

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Andhra Pradesh

88.00

Bihar

80.50

76.50

74.75

60.00

60.00

Delhi

87.50

76.50

60.00

60.00

Gujarat

77.00

70.00

60.00

67.50

60.00

Haryana

87.25

80.00

77.50

64.75

Karnataka

83.00

75.75

67.00

63.25

Kerala

84.25

70.00

79.75

60.75

60.00

Maharashtra

82.00

76.00

73.50

Madhya Pradesh

80.50

73.50

75.50

60.00

Odisha

85.25

74.75

79.75

61.75

60.00

Rajasthan

85.00

76.00

80.25

65.00

60.00

Tamil Nadu

89.00

86.25

70.00

74.00

84.25

Telangana

84.50

81.25

74.00

66.50

Uttar Pradesh

82.75

75.75

74.00

63.00

63.00

West Bengal

82.00

70.00

69.00

65.00

60.00

Prelims Cut Off 2023 (General Category)

Check the complete prelims cut off 2023 for General category below:

State / UT

General

State / UT

General

Andhra Pradesh

56.50

Maharashtra

71.75

Arunachal Pradesh

41.00

Meghalaya

34.25

Assam

65.00

Odisha

77.00

Bihar

51.00

Punjab

68.50

Chhattisgarh

62.50

Rajasthan

57.25

Delhi

57.25

Sikkim

58.50

Gujarat

51.50

Tamil Nadu

65.50

Haryana

58.00

Telangana

42.50

Himachal Pradesh

64.00

Uttar Pradesh

60.50

Jharkhand

56.50

Uttarakhand

63.50

Karnataka

56.00

West Bengal

80.00 (Highest)

Kerala

76.25

    

Mains Cut Off 2023

Check the complete mains cutoff 2023 below:

State / UT

General

ST

SC

OBC

EWS

Assam

76.75

60.00

68.75

67.25

70.00

Bihar

78.00

60.00

60.00

73.00

73.75

Delhi

81.75

60.00

67.25

71.25

73.25

Haryana

80.75

61.25

70.75

72.75

Maharashtra

86.50

62.75

76.75

83.25

81.75

Odisha

85.25

Tamil Nadu

84.25

72.25

68.50

82.50

70.00

Uttar Pradesh

80.75

60.00

63.25

71.25

73.75

West Bengal

86.50

66.75

70.50

75.75

74.75

Prelims & Mains 2022 (General Category)

Check the complete prelims & mains 2022 cut off for General category below:

State / UT

Prelims

Mains

Assam

69.25

72.00

Chhattisgarh

72.75

77.25

Gujarat

72.25

74.50

Haryana

85.50

Himachal Pradesh

85.75

Karnataka

64.50

70.75

Kerala

68.00

Madhya Pradesh

74.75

78.25

Maharashtra

65.50

76.00

Odisha

77.00

78.75

Punjab

80.75

84.25

Rajasthan

75.00

80.50

Tamil Nadu

62.25

78.00

Uttar Pradesh

77.50

82.75

Uttarakhand

78.75

83.00

West Bengal

78.50

80.50

Prelims & Mains 2021 (General Category)

Check the complete prelims & mains cutoff 2021 for the general category below:

State / UT

Prelims

Mains

Delhi

83.00

99.00

Chhattisgarh

76.50

94.75

Haryana

79.75

97.00

Himachal Pradesh

80.25

99.50

Madhya Pradesh

81.75

97.75

Maharashtra

66.25

88.25

Odisha

82.00

95.50

Punjab

75.50

94.50

Rajasthan

77.75

94.25

Tamil Nadu

61.75

90.50

Uttar Pradesh

81.25

95.75

Uttarakhand

81.25

96.25

West Bengal

79.75

95.25

Prelims & Mains 2020 (General Category)

Check the complete prelims & mains cutoff 2020 for the general category below:

State / UT

Prelims

Mains

Delhi

76.25

98.75

Chandigarh

76.00

96.75

Punjab

77.50

96.25

Uttar Pradesh

71.00

90.25

Uttarakhand

69.75

91.00

Tamil Nadu

62.00

92.75

Rajasthan

68.75

90.25

West Bengal

67.50

86.75

Maharashtra

59.75

84.00

Telangana

66.00

86.75

Factors Affecting SBI Clerk Cut Off

SBI Clerk Cut Off will be affected by various factors, 

  • Number of vacancies: More vacancies in a state usually mean a lower cut-off, while fewer vacancies push it higher.
  • Number of candidates: States with more applicants see tougher competition, which can raise the cut-off.
  • Exam difficulty level: A tougher paper generally leads to a lower cut-off, while an easier paper leads to a higher one.
  • Normalization process: Since the exam is held in multiple shifts, scores are normalized to ensure fairness, which affects the final cut-off.
  • Reservation category: Cut-off marks differ for General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories due to reservation quotas.
  • Previous year trends: SBI often considers past cut-off patterns while assessing the current year's competition level.
  • State-wise vacancy distribution: Since SBI Clerk recruitment is state-specific, cut-offs vary widely between states based on local vacancy numbers.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:57 IST

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