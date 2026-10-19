CDS Result 2026: Direct Link to Download UPSC CDS 2 Written Exam PDF with Roll Number

Key Points UPSC released CDS 2 Result 2026 on Oct 4, 2026, on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam was held on Sep 13, 2026, to fill 451 vacancies across four academies.

Qualified candidates' roll numbers are listed in the PDF for the SSB interview stage.

CDS 2 Result 2026 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the CDS 2 Result 2026 today, October 19, 2026, on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Combined Defence Services Examination held on 13 September 2026 can now check their roll number in the result PDF. The result shows who has qualified for the next stage, which is the SSB interview. Those who clear it can join the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, or Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Check this article to know how to check the result, what details are given in it, and what candidates should do next. CDS Result 2026 Declared – How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Written Exam PDF The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the written exam result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check whether their roll number is in the list shortlisted for the SSB interview. The exam was held on 13 September 2026 to fill 451 vacancies across IMA, INA, AFA and OTA, and the result came out on 19 October 2026.

Direct Link to Check CDS 2 Result 2026 UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 is now available on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination held on September 13, 2026 can now check and download the merit list PDF from the direct link given below: CDS 2 Result 2026 Click Here Steps to Download CDS Result PDF with Roll Number Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the "Written Results" section.

Open the link named "Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 - Written Result".

The result PDF will open on your screen.

Press Ctrl + F (or use "Find in page" on mobile) and enter your roll number or name.

If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for the SSB interview.

Download the PDF and save a copy for future use.

Note: The result PDF only lists roll numbers of qualified candidates. Individual marks are usually released on the UPSC website after the final result. Details Mentioned on the CDS 2 Result 2026 Candidates should read the result PDF carefully after downloading it. It contains only basic information, and some details are shared at a later stage. Here is what you will find in it, and what you will not. The PDF lists the following: Name of the examination (Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026)

Roll numbers of candidates who qualified for the SSB interview

Names of the qualified candidates, where UPSC gives them

Course-wise or academy-wise lists (IMA, INA, AFA and OTA)

Important instructions for the next stage What is not in the result PDF: Individual marks and rank. UPSC usually releases the marksheet after the final result.

SSB centre and date. These are shared separately by the recruiting directorates.

CDS 2 Result 2026 Cut-Off Marks UPSC does not publish a separate cut-off list with the written result. It releases only the roll numbers of qualified candidates, and the official cut-off is generally published after the final result. As per the exam rules, candidates need to secure at least 20% marks in each paper. The written exam has three papers of 100 marks each (English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics) for IMA, INA and AFA. OTA aspirants appear for two papers, English and General Knowledge, carrying 200 marks in total. There is negative marking of one-third of the marks for every wrong answer. The SSB interview carries 300 marks for IMA, INA and AFA and 200 marks for OTA. The final merit list combines written and SSB marks, subject to medical fitness and vacancies. What After the CDS 2 Result 2026

Clearing the written exam is only the first step. The final selection depends on the SSB interview and the medical test. Here is what qualified candidates should do next. Register for SSB: Check the SSB call-up details on the official portal of your chosen service. Army candidates should register at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Appear for the SSB interview: It usually lasts five days. Day 1 is a screening round with an intelligence test and a picture perception test. The remaining days include psychology tests, group tasks and a personal interview.

Medical examination: Candidates recommended by the SSB must pass a medical test to confirm they are physically fit for service.

Final merit list: UPSC prepares it by combining written exam marks and SSB marks. Candidates are then allotted to IMA, INA, AFA or OTA based on rank, preference and vacancies.