School Assembly News Headlines October 20, 2026: Top National, International, World, Sports, Business & Education News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for October 20, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines October 20, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check|Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede Claims 19 Lives, State Announces Compensation for Victims’ Families.
- Congress Appoints 208 Observers for Nationwide ‘Vote Bachao Desh Bachao’ Campaign.
- Supreme Court Grants Bail to Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh.
- Supreme Court-Appointed Panel Opens Portal for Complaints Related to NEET Paper Leak Protests.
- Protests Demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation Continue in Delhi.
- Indian Railways Launches Direct Train Service Between Sabarmati and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.
- Centre Bars Sugar-Based Ethanol From 2026–27 Petrol-Blending Tender.
- Indian Navy Training Squadron Departs for Seychelles to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
- France Faces Widespread Protests Over Rising Living Costs, Public Services and School Conditions.
- Iran Urges the United States to Accept Its Proposal to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- United States Waives Planned 100% Tariffs on India, Citing National Interest.
- European Union Condemns Violent Settler Attacks, Including Incidents Involving Diplomats in the West Bank.
- France Calls on Israel to Act Against Violence in the West Bank.
- Pope Leo XIV Pledges a Gradual Return to Public Duties Following Cancer Surgery.
- Egypt Offers Support to Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Regional Security Concerns.
- Global Markets Remain Uneven as Investors Assess Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Risks.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- Mona Agarwal Wins Gold and Avani Lekhara Secures Silver at Asian Para Games 2026.
- Nishad Kumar Clinches Gold in Long Jump at Asian Para Games.
- Indian Archer Sheetal Devi Equals World Record With 704 Points at Asian Para Games.
- Indian Judoka Kapil Parmar Wins Bronze at Asian Para Games.
- India Women Defeat Zimbabwe by Nine Wickets to Take an Unassailable 2–0 Lead in T20I Series.
- India A Beat Australia A by 49 Runs in the Third Unofficial ODI.
- BCCI Appoints Ramesh Powar to Men’s Selection Committee.
- Ravi Shastri Advises India to Manage Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
- Prices of 137 Anti-Cancer Medicines Set to Fall by Up to 70% From November 9.
- Government Confirms Sale of 60.72% Stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax for Around ₹53,000 Crore.
- India’s Retail Inflation Rises to 5.5% in September, Near a Two-Year High.
- Indian Stock Markets Fall as Sensex Drops 876 Points and Nifty Settles Below 22,900.
- Investors Await Jio Platforms’ Mega IPO, Scheduled to Open on October 21.
- High Crude Oil Prices Raise Concerns Over Inflation and India’s Import Costs.
- Caller Name Display Facility Set to Roll Out Across India From November 1.
- India’s Space Economy Expected to Reach $40–45 Billion Over the Next Seven to Eight Years.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Jamia Millia Islamia Forms 7-Member Panel Amid Student Hunger Strike Over Union Restoration
- Kerala State School Sports Meet 2026 To Begin On October 25 At NIT Kozhikode
- Delhi University To Convert Vacant Staff Quarters Into Student Housing
- SC Rejects Age-Based Ban on Internet, Access to the Internet Fundamental Right says Apex Court
- SRFTI Kolkata Students Continue Sit-In Protest, Reject 24-Hour Vacate Order; Classes Suspended Till November 13
- 68th Kerala State School Sports Meet to be Held at NIT Kozhikode, CM VD Satheesan to Inaugurate the Event
- MHT CET 2027 Exam Dates Not Announced Yet, Maharashtra CET Cell Warns Students Against Fake Social Media Posts
Thought of the Day:
“The future depends on what you do today.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Meaning: Every small step you take today can help shape your future. Study regularly, develop good habits, respect others and keep working towards your goals.
Related:Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.