IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Application Window Closing Soon, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune has opened applications for its PhD programmes for the January 2027 session. Interested candidates must submit their applications by October 25, 2026. The institute will conduct an online written examination on November 2, followed by the release of the shortlisted candidates’ list on November 13. The admission process offers candidates an opportunity to pursue doctoral research in eligible disciplines at IISER Pune. Applicants are advised to review the programme-specific eligibility requirements and selection criteria before completing the application process. IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Important Dates Candidates should keep track of the following dates for the January 2027 admission cycle: Admission Event Date Application deadline October 25, 2026 Online written examination November 2, 2026 Shortlisted candidates list November 13, 2026 In-person interviews December 3–4, 2026

Candidates must complete the application process before the deadline. Applicants should also check the official admission notice for any updates to the schedule. IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Eligibility Criteria Candidates with a Master’s degree in Science or Mathematics can apply for the PhD programmes, subject to the requirements of the respective department. Applicants holding a four-year bachelor’s degree may also be eligible under the specified admission criteria. The institute’s Department of Science Education has additional eligibility provisions for candidates with qualifications such as a four-year BSc-BEd, an MA in Education, or a BEd following a three-year BSc in Science or Mathematics. Since eligibility conditions may differ by programme, candidates should refer to the official admission notification to confirm whether their academic qualifications meet the requirements.