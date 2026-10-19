IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Application Window Closing Soon, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates
The IISER Pune has opened applications for PhD admissions for the January 2027 session. Check the eligibility criteria, application deadline, written examination date, interview schedule and steps to apply.
The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune has opened applications for its PhD programmes for the January 2027 session. Interested candidates must submit their applications by October 25, 2026. The institute will conduct an online written examination on November 2, followed by the release of the shortlisted candidates’ list on November 13.
The admission process offers candidates an opportunity to pursue doctoral research in eligible disciplines at IISER Pune. Applicants are advised to review the programme-specific eligibility requirements and selection criteria before completing the application process.
IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Important Dates
Candidates should keep track of the following dates for the January 2027 admission cycle:
|
Admission Event
|
Date
|
Application deadline
|
October 25, 2026
|
Online written examination
|
November 2, 2026
|
Shortlisted candidates list
|
November 13, 2026
|
In-person interviews
|
December 3–4, 2026
Candidates must complete the application process before the deadline. Applicants should also check the official admission notice for any updates to the schedule.
IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with a Master’s degree in Science or Mathematics can apply for the PhD programmes, subject to the requirements of the respective department. Applicants holding a four-year bachelor’s degree may also be eligible under the specified admission criteria.
The institute’s Department of Science Education has additional eligibility provisions for candidates with qualifications such as a four-year BSc-BEd, an MA in Education, or a BEd following a three-year BSc in Science or Mathematics.
Since eligibility conditions may differ by programme, candidates should refer to the official admission notification to confirm whether their academic qualifications meet the requirements.
IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Selection Process
The selection process includes an online written examination and an interview. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be considered for shortlisting. The list of shortlisted applicants is scheduled to be released on November 13, 2026.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for in-person interviews on December 3 and 4. Applicants should check the relevant department’s instructions for details about the examination, interview and final selection criteria.
How To Apply for IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027?
- Visit the official IISER Pune website at iiserpune.ac.in.
- Open the PhD admissions section for the January 2027 session.
- Select the relevant department or programme and access its application portal.
- Enter the required personal and academic details.
- Prepare the documents specified in the admission notice, which may include a CV and statement of purpose.
- Review the information and submit the application before October 25, 2026.
Students should refer to the official notification for the complete application procedure, document requirements and programme-specific instructions.
Direct Link To Official Website
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.