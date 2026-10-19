IIM Jammu Signs MoU With US University For Joint Research In Healthcare AI, Machine Learning
IIM Jammu has partnered with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to promote research in healthcare AI, machine learning and big data analytics. The agreement also covers student and faculty exchanges, healthcare innovation and technology-based learning.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), United States, to strengthen cooperation in healthcare research, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation.
The agreement was signed during the Global CEO Conclave at the IIM Jammu campus on October 17, 2026. The partnership aims to bring the two institutions together for research, academic activities and knowledge sharing in healthcare management and emerging technologies.
What Does The IIM Jammu-UAB Partnership Include?
Under the agreement, both institutions will work on joint research in healthcare AI, machine learning, big data analytics and supply-chain management. These areas can help healthcare organisations study information, improve planning and explore technology-based solutions to operational challenges.
The MoU also provides for student and faculty exchange programmes. This will create opportunities for academic collaboration and allow participants to learn from each institution’s experience and expertise.
The partnership further covers healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship. Both institutions plan to support joint academic programmes, conferences and knowledge exchange to encourage interdisciplinary research and the development of new ideas in healthcare.
Another area of cooperation is immersive learning through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). These technologies can create interactive learning experiences and help students understand complex concepts through simulated environments.
Who Signed The Agreement?
The MoU was signed by IIM Jammu Director Professor B S Sahay and Professor Rubin Pillay of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Pillay serves as a Professor of Medicine and Business, Assistant Dean for Global Health Innovation at UAB’s School of Medicine, and Chief Innovation Officer of the UAB Health System.
The partnership was announced during the Global CEO Conclave, organised by IIM Jammu in collaboration with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO).
Global CEO Conclave Focuses On Healthcare Management
The two-day conclave brought together healthcare leaders, hospital administrators, medical professionals and industry experts to discuss challenges in healthcare leadership and hospital management.
The event included seven dedicated CEO discussion sessions, known as war rooms. These sessions covered the use of AI in healthcare, hospital operations, financial sustainability, patient experience, digital marketing, workforce retention and women’s leadership.
The discussions also examined how healthcare organisations can use AI responsibly in clinical and administrative work, improve operational efficiency and provide better patient services.
Through the new partnership, IIM Jammu and UAB aim to strengthen international academic cooperation and encourage research-led solutions for the changing needs of the healthcare sector.
ALSO READ| From IIT Madras And Stanford To A $9 Million AI Startup: Meet The Researcher Tackling Chip Overheating
ALSO READ| BSE Odisha Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check HSC Time Table Expected Release Date, Past Year Trends
ALSO READ| Rajasthan University VC Appointed Nodal Officer To Connect Higher Education With Jobs and Entrepreneurship
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.