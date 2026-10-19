IIM Jammu Signs MoU With US University For Joint Research In Healthcare AI, Machine Learning

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), United States, to strengthen cooperation in healthcare research, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation. The agreement was signed during the Global CEO Conclave at the IIM Jammu campus on October 17, 2026. The partnership aims to bring the two institutions together for research, academic activities and knowledge sharing in healthcare management and emerging technologies. What Does The IIM Jammu-UAB Partnership Include? Under the agreement, both institutions will work on joint research in healthcare AI, machine learning, big data analytics and supply-chain management. These areas can help healthcare organisations study information, improve planning and explore technology-based solutions to operational challenges.

The MoU also provides for student and faculty exchange programmes. This will create opportunities for academic collaboration and allow participants to learn from each institution’s experience and expertise. The partnership further covers healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship. Both institutions plan to support joint academic programmes, conferences and knowledge exchange to encourage interdisciplinary research and the development of new ideas in healthcare. Another area of cooperation is immersive learning through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). These technologies can create interactive learning experiences and help students understand complex concepts through simulated environments. Who Signed The Agreement? The MoU was signed by IIM Jammu Director Professor B S Sahay and Professor Rubin Pillay of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Pillay serves as a Professor of Medicine and Business, Assistant Dean for Global Health Innovation at UAB’s School of Medicine, and Chief Innovation Officer of the UAB Health System.