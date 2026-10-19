BSE Odisha Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check HSC Time Table Expected Release Date, Past Year Trends

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is expected to release the Class 10 High School Certificate (HSC) examination date sheet 2027 soon. The timetable will include subject-wise exam dates for students appearing in the Odisha Matric examinations. Students will be able to check and download the BSE 10th 2027 date sheet on the the official website, bseodisha.ac.in, once released. BSE Odisha HSC Time Table: Past Year Trends The board has generally released its Class 10 examination timetable a few months before the annual examinations. For the 2026 examinations, the timetable was released on December 6, 2025, while the exams were held from February 19 to March 2, 2026. In 2025, the examinations were conducted from February 20 to March 4. These schedules indicate that the Odisha Matric examinations have taken place between February and early March in recent years.

Based on this pattern, the 2027 examinations may also be held around February–March. BSE Odisha Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date Based on previous years’ schedules, the BSE Odisha Class 10 date sheet 2027 is expected to be released in December 2026. However, this is only an estimate based on past trends and is not an official announcement by the board. Once released, the timetable will provide the dates for individual subjects, helping students plan their revision and exam preparation. Students should refer to the official PDF for the confirmed schedule rather than relying on tentative dates published elsewhere. Students can visit the official BSE Odisha website bseodisha.ac.in to download the 2027 Class 10 date sheet PDF. BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2026: Pass Percentage and Student Statistics