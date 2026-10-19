BSE Odisha Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check HSC Time Table Expected Release Date, Past Year Trends
BSE Odisha will release the Class 10 HSC Date Sheet 2027 with subject-wise examination dates for Matric students. Check previous years’ timetable release trends, exam schedule patterns and last year’s result statistics.
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is expected to release the Class 10 High School Certificate (HSC) examination date sheet 2027 soon. The timetable will include subject-wise exam dates for students appearing in the Odisha Matric examinations. Students will be able to check and download the BSE 10th 2027 date sheet on the the official website, bseodisha.ac.in, once released.
BSE Odisha HSC Time Table: Past Year Trends
The board has generally released its Class 10 examination timetable a few months before the annual examinations. For the 2026 examinations, the timetable was released on December 6, 2025, while the exams were held from February 19 to March 2, 2026.
In 2025, the examinations were conducted from February 20 to March 4. These schedules indicate that the Odisha Matric examinations have taken place between February and early March in recent years.
Based on this pattern, the 2027 examinations may also be held around February–March.
BSE Odisha Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date
Based on previous years’ schedules, the BSE Odisha Class 10 date sheet 2027 is expected to be released in December 2026. However, this is only an estimate based on past trends and is not an official announcement by the board.
Once released, the timetable will provide the dates for individual subjects, helping students plan their revision and exam preparation. Students should refer to the official PDF for the confirmed schedule rather than relying on tentative dates published elsewhere.
Students can visit the official BSE Odisha website bseodisha.ac.in to download the 2027 Class 10 date sheet PDF.
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2026: Pass Percentage and Student Statistics
The BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2026 was declared on May 2, 2026. 5,44,670 students registered for the examination, of whom 5,36,306 appeared. A total of 5,19,251 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 95.33 per cent.
A total of 2,456 students secured the A1 grade. Gajapati district recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.31 per cent. For comparison, the overall pass percentage was 94.69 per cent in 2025 and 96.07 per cent in 2024.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.