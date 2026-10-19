NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS
News

CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 12:00 IST

CBSE Class 10 Timetable 2027 will be released online. CBSE board will be conducting the board examinations between February and April 2027. The timetable PDF will be available at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the exam date sheets for the March 2027 board exams soon. The CBSE Board 10th examination 2027 will likely be conducted between February and April 2027. The subject-wise schedule and time for the annual board exam will be released online. 

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027 is conducted for Class 10 students. The subject-wise timetable will help students prepare for their board examination. With the help of the timetable, students can map out the remaining days to the exam and assess their preparedness to appear. 

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2027: Expected Date and Time

CBSE will begin the theory examinations for both classes 10 and 12 on the same date. Previously, the exam was conducted on February 17, 2026. Considering this, it is highly likely that the CBSE 10th exam 2027 will be conducted anytime between February 15 and 17, 2027. The exact date and time for the CBSE board exam will be available soon.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Timetable

Karnataka SSLC, II PUC Exam Timetable 2027: Check Exam 1 & 2 Tentative Dates; PDF Link Here

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2027: Previous Year Exam Date Trends

CBSE board 10th and 12th examination 2027 will be conducted in February- April 2027, and the results are likely to be released by May 2027. Check the previous year trends below. 

Class

Exam Date

Result Date

Class 10

February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026

April 15, 2026

Class 12

February 17 to April 9, 2026

May 13, 2026

Class 10

February 15 to March 18, 2025

May 13, 2025

Class 12

February 15 to April 4, 2025

May 13, 2025

Class 10

February 15 to March 13, 2024

May 13, 2024

Class 12

February 15 to April 2, 2024

May 13, 2024

Class 10

February 15 to March 21, 2023

May 12, 2023

Class 12

February 15 to April 5, 2023

May 12, 2023

When were CBSE Datesheets Released in Previous Years?

CBSE has been constantly releasing the exam timetable a minimum of three to four months before the commencement of the exam. The dates from the previous few years is given below.

Year

Timetable Release Date

2026 Session 

October 30, 2025

2025 Session

November 20, 2024

2024 Session

December 12, 2023

2023 Session

December 29, 2022

Steps to Download CBSE Class 10 Timetable PDF 

CBSE Board Class 10 timetable 2027 will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to download PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10 timetable PDF

Step 3: The complete schedule will be released online

Step 4: Download PDF for further reference

Also Read: HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Haryana Board Exam Timetable Expected by This Date

HP Board Date Sheet 2027 Releasing Soon at hpbose.org: Check Class 10 & Class 12 Timetable Updates

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

... Read More
First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:00 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News