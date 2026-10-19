CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 Timetable 2027 will be released online. CBSE board will be conducting the board examinations between February and April 2027. The timetable PDF will be available at cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the exam date sheets for the March 2027 board exams soon. The CBSE Board 10th examination 2027 will likely be conducted between February and April 2027. The subject-wise schedule and time for the annual board exam will be released online.
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027 is conducted for Class 10 students. The subject-wise timetable will help students prepare for their board examination. With the help of the timetable, students can map out the remaining days to the exam and assess their preparedness to appear.
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2027: Expected Date and Time
CBSE will begin the theory examinations for both classes 10 and 12 on the same date. Previously, the exam was conducted on February 17, 2026. Considering this, it is highly likely that the CBSE 10th exam 2027 will be conducted anytime between February 15 and 17, 2027. The exact date and time for the CBSE board exam will be available soon.
Also Read: ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Timetable
Karnataka SSLC, II PUC Exam Timetable 2027: Check Exam 1 & 2 Tentative Dates; PDF Link Here
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2027: Previous Year Exam Date Trends
CBSE board 10th and 12th examination 2027 will be conducted in February- April 2027, and the results are likely to be released by May 2027. Check the previous year trends below.
|
Class
|
Exam Date
|
Result Date
|
Class 10
|
February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026
|
April 15, 2026
|
Class 12
|
February 17 to April 9, 2026
|
May 13, 2026
|
Class 10
|
February 15 to March 18, 2025
|
May 13, 2025
|
Class 12
|
February 15 to April 4, 2025
|
May 13, 2025
|
Class 10
|
February 15 to March 13, 2024
|
May 13, 2024
|
Class 12
|
February 15 to April 2, 2024
|
May 13, 2024
|
Class 10
|
February 15 to March 21, 2023
|
May 12, 2023
|
Class 12
|
February 15 to April 5, 2023
|
May 12, 2023
When were CBSE Datesheets Released in Previous Years?
CBSE has been constantly releasing the exam timetable a minimum of three to four months before the commencement of the exam. The dates from the previous few years is given below.
|
Year
|
Timetable Release Date
|
2026 Session
|
October 30, 2025
|
2025 Session
|
November 20, 2024
|
2024 Session
|
December 12, 2023
|
2023 Session
|
December 29, 2022
Steps to Download CBSE Class 10 Timetable PDF
CBSE Board Class 10 timetable 2027 will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to download PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10 timetable PDF
Step 3: The complete schedule will be released online
Step 4: Download PDF for further reference
Also Read: HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Haryana Board Exam Timetable Expected by This Date
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.