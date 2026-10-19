CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the exam date sheets for the March 2027 board exams soon. The CBSE Board 10th examination 2027 will likely be conducted between February and April 2027. The subject-wise schedule and time for the annual board exam will be released online.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027 is conducted for Class 10 students. The subject-wise timetable will help students prepare for their board examination. With the help of the timetable, students can map out the remaining days to the exam and assess their preparedness to appear.

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2027: Expected Date and Time

CBSE will begin the theory examinations for both classes 10 and 12 on the same date. Previously, the exam was conducted on February 17, 2026. Considering this, it is highly likely that the CBSE 10th exam 2027 will be conducted anytime between February 15 and 17, 2027. The exact date and time for the CBSE board exam will be available soon.