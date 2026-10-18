HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Haryana Board Exam Timetable Expected by This Date
HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Haryana Board is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 exam timetable soon. Check expected release date, exam schedule, practical dates and how to download the datesheet.
HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Students appearing for the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 are waiting for the release of the subject-wise exam timetable. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the HBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 in the coming months.
According to the latest information available, the Haryana Board is likely to release the HBSE date sheet 2027 in late December 2026 or January 2027. The exact release date has not been announced by the board yet. Students will be able to download the official timetable from the BSEH website, bseh.org.in, once it is released.
HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: When Will It Be Released?
The HBSE Class 10 and 12 datesheet 2027 is expected to be released in January 2027, although the timetable could be announced earlier, possibly in late December 2026. The board has not yet published the final subject-wise schedule.
The available examination trends suggest that Haryana Board theory examinations are likely to be conducted from February to March 2027, with Class 12 examinations potentially continuing into April depending on the final schedule.
Students should not rely on tentative dates circulating on social media. The official BSEH date sheet will be the final authority for the examination schedule.
HBSE Board Exam 2027: Expected Schedule
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Event
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Expected timeline
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HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027
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December 2026/January 2027
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Class 10 Theory Exams
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February-March 2027
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Class 12 Theory Exams
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February-March/April 2027
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Practical Exams
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Before/around the theory examination period
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Official website
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bseh.org.in
Note: The dates mentioned above are tentative and will be updated after BSEH releases the official examination schedule.
Where to Check HBSE Date Sheet 2027?
- Visit the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in
- Open the Date Sheet section on the homepage
- Click on the link for Secondary or Senior Secondary annual examinations
- The HBSE Class 10 or Class 12 timetable PDF will appear
- Download the PDF and check the subject-wise examination dates
HBSE Date Sheet 2027: Students Should Wait for Official Notice
With the board examinations approaching, students should keep checking the official BSEH website for the HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2027. The final timetable will provide the exact examination dates and timings.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.