HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Haryana Board Exam Timetable Expected by This Date

HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: Students appearing for the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027 are waiting for the release of the subject-wise exam timetable. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the HBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 in the coming months.

According to the latest information available, the Haryana Board is likely to release the HBSE date sheet 2027 in late December 2026 or January 2027. The exact release date has not been announced by the board yet. Students will be able to download the official timetable from the BSEH website, bseh.org.in, once it is released.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: When Will It Be Released?

The HBSE Class 10 and 12 datesheet 2027 is expected to be released in January 2027, although the timetable could be announced earlier, possibly in late December 2026. The board has not yet published the final subject-wise schedule.