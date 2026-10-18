JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026: Round 4 Choice Filling Begins, Check Last Date and Steps
JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 4 choice filling has started. Check last date, important dates, choice filling steps and Round 4 seat allotment result date.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the Round 4 choice filling process for Pharmacy admissions 2026. Candidates participating in the second phase of the counselling process can now submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official JEECUP counselling portal.
The Round 4 choice filling window opened on October 17 and will remain active till October 20, 2026. Candidates should complete and lock their choices within the stipulated deadline. The official JEECUP portal has listed the Round 4 choice filling update under its latest news section.
JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 4 Important Dates
The Round 4 counselling is part of the second phase of JEECUP Pharmacy counselling for Group-E candidates. The schedule is as follows:
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Event
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Date
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Round 4 choice filling
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October 17 to 20, 2026
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Round 4 seat allotment result
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October 21, 2026
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Freeze/Float selection and security fee payment
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October 22 to 24, 2026
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Document verification
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October 22 to 24, 2026
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Round 5 choice filling
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October 25 to 26, 2026
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Round 5 seat allotment
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October 27, 2026
Candidates should note that Round 4 choice filling is available for eligible UP and other-state qualified candidates who have not secured admission in the earlier counselling rounds.
JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 4: Official Schedule
How to Fill JEECUP Pharmacy Round 4 Choices
- Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Click on the Round 4 Pharmacy choice-filling link
- Log in using the required credentials
- Select the preferred pharmacy colleges and courses
- Arrange the choices in the order of preference
- Review all selected choices carefully
- Lock and submit the choices
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
JEECUP Pharmacy Round 4 Choices: Direct LINK
JEECUP Pharmacy Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026
The JEECUP Pharmacy Round 4 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will then have to complete the prescribed freeze/float process and pay the security fee between October 22 and October 24.
Candidates should keep checking the official JEECUP website for the latest counselling notices, seat allotment updates and admission instructions. The council has also published the list of institutes participating in Pharmacy counselling for the 2026 session.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.