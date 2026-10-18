JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026: Round 4 Choice Filling Begins, Check Last Date and Steps

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the Round 4 choice filling process for Pharmacy admissions 2026. Candidates participating in the second phase of the counselling process can now submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official JEECUP counselling portal.

The Round 4 choice filling window opened on October 17 and will remain active till October 20, 2026. Candidates should complete and lock their choices within the stipulated deadline. The official JEECUP portal has listed the Round 4 choice filling update under its latest news section.

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 4 Important Dates

The Round 4 counselling is part of the second phase of JEECUP Pharmacy counselling for Group-E candidates. The schedule is as follows: