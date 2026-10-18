IGNOU Students Report Pending Assignment Marks, Grade Card Delays Amid PhD Admission Concerns
IGNOU students report pending assignment marks, project results and grade card delays, raising concerns over higher studies and PhD admission deadlines. Check details and grievance options.
Students of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have reported delays in the updating of assignment marks, project results and grade cards, raising concerns over academic progression and higher education applications. Several students claim that although they submitted their assignments and projects within the prescribed timelines, their marks are still not reflected in their online academic records.
The issue has become particularly concerning for students planning to pursue higher studies, including PhD programmes, where completed academic records may be required to establish eligibility. Students have reportedly contacted study centres, regional centres and university departments seeking updates on their pending marks.
IGNOU Assignment Marks Pending: Students Raise Concerns
One MA English student associated with IGNOU’s Mata Sundri College for Women study centre in Delhi reportedly said that assignment marks for four courses- MEG-10, MEG-4, MEG-7 and MEG-14, remain pending despite the assignments being submitted on May 11, 2026.
According to the student’s complaint, examination marks for these courses have already appeared on the grade card, while the corresponding assignment marks remain unavailable. The student also reportedly had email confirmations for the assignment submissions.
Other students have raised similar concerns regarding pending project and assignment marks. Some have claimed that repeated emails and follow-ups with concerned departments have not resulted in timely updates. These individual complaints have not been independently verified.
IGNOU's official assignment system states that assignment and project marks are reflected after marks or grades are transmitted by the concerned study or regional centres following the evaluation process.
IGNOU Grade Card Delay and PhD Admission Concerns
The pending marks have created additional anxiety among students seeking admission to higher programmes. An incomplete grade card could make it difficult for some candidates to demonstrate that they have fulfilled the academic requirements of an admission process, depending on the requirements of the institution.
IGNOU had opened applications for PhD admissions for the July 2026 session across 36 disciplines. The admission process included eligibility requirements and selection through applicable UGC-NET, entrance test and interview routes.
The concerns over assignment marks are also being discussed alongside the one-year validity of UGC-NET scores for PhD admission under Categories II and III. However, the UGC-NET validity rule and the reported IGNOU assignment-mark delays are separate issues.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.