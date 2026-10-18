IGNOU Students Report Pending Assignment Marks, Grade Card Delays Amid PhD Admission Concerns

Students of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have reported delays in the updating of assignment marks, project results and grade cards, raising concerns over academic progression and higher education applications. Several students claim that although they submitted their assignments and projects within the prescribed timelines, their marks are still not reflected in their online academic records. The issue has become particularly concerning for students planning to pursue higher studies, including PhD programmes, where completed academic records may be required to establish eligibility. Students have reportedly contacted study centres, regional centres and university departments seeking updates on their pending marks. IGNOU Assignment Marks Pending: Students Raise Concerns One MA English student associated with IGNOU’s Mata Sundri College for Women study centre in Delhi reportedly said that assignment marks for four courses- MEG-10, MEG-4, MEG-7 and MEG-14, remain pending despite the assignments being submitted on May 11, 2026.

According to the student’s complaint, examination marks for these courses have already appeared on the grade card, while the corresponding assignment marks remain unavailable. The student also reportedly had email confirmations for the assignment submissions. Other students have raised similar concerns regarding pending project and assignment marks. Some have claimed that repeated emails and follow-ups with concerned departments have not resulted in timely updates. These individual complaints have not been independently verified. IGNOU's official assignment system states that assignment and project marks are reflected after marks or grades are transmitted by the concerned study or regional centres following the evaluation process. IGNOU Grade Card Delay and PhD Admission Concerns The pending marks have created additional anxiety among students seeking admission to higher programmes. An incomplete grade card could make it difficult for some candidates to demonstrate that they have fulfilled the academic requirements of an admission process, depending on the requirements of the institution.