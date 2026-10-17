PM CARES for Children Scholarship: Aadhaar Authentication Made Mandatory, Exemptions Explained

The Centre has introduced Aadhaar verification requirements for beneficiaries of the PM CARES for Children scholarship scheme, which supports students from Class 1 to Class 12. However, children will not lose their scholarship benefits solely because they do not have an Aadhaar number or are unable to complete the authentication process.According to the notification dated October 14, issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, eligible beneficiaries must authenticate their Aadhaar details or submit proof of possession of an Aadhaar number. The notification also outlines alternative document-based verification procedures for children and adult beneficiaries who cannot complete the standard process. PM CARES for Children Scholarship: What Are the Aadhaar Rules? Under the prescribed requirements, beneficiaries of the Special Scholarship Scheme under PM CARES for Children must establish their identity through Aadhaar authentication or provide evidence that they possess an Aadhaar number.The rules also address cases where a child has not yet received an Aadhaar number or where authentication fails. In such circumstances, the authorities must follow the prescribed alternative verification procedure rather than deny assistance solely on account of the Aadhaar-related issue.The department is also responsible for helping beneficiaries who have not enrolled for Aadhaar complete the enrolment process and update their details where necessary.

What Happens If a Child Does Not Have an Aadhaar Number? Children who have not been assigned an Aadhaar number must apply for enrolment. For applicants below 18 years of age, the enrolment application requires the consent of a parent or legal guardian.Until the Aadhaar number is issued, the child can establish their identity by submitting the prescribed documents. These requirements vary depending on the beneficiary's age, nationality and family or guardianship circumstances. For children below 18 years, the documents specified in the notification include: An Aadhaar enrolment acknowledgement containing the Enrolment ID.

Proof of age, such as a birth certificate, Indian passport or a Class 10 or Class 12 certificate or marks statement issued by a recognised board.

A photograph-bearing document establishing the relationship with a parent or legal guardian, such as an eligible ration card, passport or specified caste or domicile certificate.

Note: The documents must meet the requirements applicable to the beneficiary's circumstances. Which Documents Can Beneficiaries Aged 18 or Above Submit? Beneficiaries aged 18 years or older who have not yet received an Aadhaar number must submit an enrolment acknowledgement containing the Enrolment ID along with one of the prescribed identity documents bearing their photograph.The documents listed in the supplied notification include: Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

Ration card

Indian passport

Driving licence

Class 10 or Class 12 certificate or marks statement

Specified caste or domicile certificates issued by authorised authorities Note: The applicable document must satisfy the notification's requirements for identity verification. Aadhaar Rules for Foreign National Beneficiaries The notification also specifies alternative documents for foreign nationals below 18 years who have not been assigned an Aadhaar number.The prescribed documents depend on the individual's nationality or immigration status. These include an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card for eligible OCI cardholders, a registration certificate issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for Tibetan refugees, and a Nepalese or Bhutanese passport for nationals of those countries.Where a child is under legal guardianship, an adoption order or another document establishing legal guardianship, issued by a competent authority, may also be submitted.

What If Aadhaar Biometric Authentication Fails? The prescribed process allows alternative authentication methods when biometric verification is unsuccessful because of poor-quality biometric information or other reasons. Where feasible and permitted, beneficiaries must be offered another biometric authentication method or one-time password (OTP)-based authentication.The department will maintain records of cases in which beneficiaries receive assistance through the alternative verification process. These cases will be subject to periodic review and audit. For genuine beneficiaries aged 18 years or older, the department will follow the exception-handling mechanism specified in the Office Memorandum dated December 19, 2017, issued by the Direct Benefit Transfer Mission under the Cabinet Secretariat.