ISB Launches PGP Class of 2015 Startup Fellowship to Fund Student Entrepreneurs

A 2015 graduating batch has handed ISB an endowment that will pay one student founder’s early costs every year routed through the school’s own pre-incubation track. The grant amount has not been disclosed.The Indian School of Business has set up a new alumni-funded award, the PGP Class of 2015 Startup Fellowship, which will provide early-stage financial backing to a student founder, or a team led by one, from the batch currently enrolled in ISB’s flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management. The money will be released within ISPROUTE, the school’s structured pre-incubation programme. The fellowship is capitalised by the PGP Class of 2015 (Hyderabad cohort) Startup Endowment Fund, and ISB has said it will add its own contribution to the corpus so that a grant can be issued every year rather than as a one-off gesture. The memorandum of understanding for the award was exchanged between ISB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla and representatives of the 2015 Hyderabad cohort, with DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director for Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations, and Saumya Kumar, Director of ISB I-Venture, present at the exchange

What the Fellowship Does In simple words the award is a recurring grant aimed at the stage where student ventures usually stall: the months between an idea and a working prototype. It is not a prize for an existing company, and it is not open to founders outside ISB. One annual grant, going to a student or a student-led team from the ongoing PGP batch.

Delivered via ISPROUTE, so the recipient joins a structured programme rather than simply receiving funds.

Backed by both alumni and the school, since ISB is topping up the endowment. Where the Money Will Actually be Spent Understanding the fellowship requires understanding ISPROUTE, because the two are closely connected. ISPROUTE is a 10-week pre-incubation programme designed for the “0 to 1” journey, the phase before a company has a product. Participants work through hands-on workshops, one-to-one mentorship, structured experimentation and networking, with the stated goal of turning an early-stage idea into a proof of concept. The programme is sector-agnostic, covering both technology and non-technology ventures, and it notes that the top five startups in a cohort receive financial support .