VIT Bhopal, University of Edinburgh Sign MoU for Dual Degree Pathways

The VIT Bhopal University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom to introduce international academic pathways for eligible students. The agreement will allow students to complete the initial two years of their studies at VIT Bhopal before moving to the University of Edinburgh to complete their degree, subject to the university’s admission and academic requirements.

The partnership aims to expand international study opportunities for students and provide them with exposure to a different academic environment. The pathways will cover designated undergraduate and integrated master’s programmes in Electronics and Computer Science.

VIT Bhopal-Edinburgh MoU: Details of 2+2 and 2+3 Pathways

Under the 2+2 pathway, eligible students will study at VIT Bhopal University for two years before completing the next two years at the University of Edinburgh. Students following the 2+3 pathway will spend their first two years at VIT Bhopal and the following three years at the UK university.