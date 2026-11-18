RPMC Result 2026: Rajasthan Para-Medical Council (RPMC) has released the annual results for various diploma courses for main/remanded exam. The council recently announced the Part 2 Main and Remanded Diploma in Radiation Technology, Diploma in Orthopedic Technology, Diploma in Operation Theater Technology, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology, Diploma in Dialysis Technology, Diploma in Cath Lab Technology, Diploma in Blood Bank Technology. Previously, the RPMC released the results of other courses like Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology Part 1 and 2 and other exams. Rajasthan Para-Medical Council Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: rpcraj.net or result.rpcraj.net. Students can check and download their RPMC result for the exams held in February 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the RPMC result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Rajasthan Para-Medical Council Results 2026

Rajasthan Para-Medical Council released annual results for various diploma programs. The students can check their RPMC results on the official website of the council: rpcraj.net.

Rajasthan Para-Medical Council Result 2026 Click here

How to Download RPMC Results 2026

Rajasthan Para-Medical Council has released the annual results online at the official website of the council. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the RPMC results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RPMC - rpcraj.net

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the left menu bar.

Step 3: Check your course in the list, and click on it.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details like roll number and click on ‘View Result’.