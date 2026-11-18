RPMC Result 2026 OUT at rpcraj.net, Direct Link to Download Diploma Marksheet PDF
Rajasthan Para-Medical Council Result 2026 OUT: Rajasthan Para-Medical Council (RPMC) released the annual results for various diploma courses on its official website- rpcraj.net. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the RPMC result.
Key Points
- Rajasthan Para-Medical Council (RPMC) released annual results for various diploma courses.
- Results for exams held in February 2026 were declared on October 01, 2026.
- Students can download their results using their roll number on the official website rpcraj.net.
RPMC Result 2026: Rajasthan Para-Medical Council (RPMC) has released the annual results for various diploma courses for main/remanded exam. The council recently announced the Part 2 Main and Remanded Diploma in Radiation Technology, Diploma in Orthopedic Technology, Diploma in Operation Theater Technology, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology, Diploma in Dialysis Technology, Diploma in Cath Lab Technology, Diploma in Blood Bank Technology. Previously, the RPMC released the results of other courses like Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology Part 1 and 2 and other exams. Rajasthan Para-Medical Council Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: rpcraj.net or result.rpcraj.net. Students can check and download their RPMC result for the exams held in February 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the RPMC result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
Rajasthan Para-Medical Council Results 2026
Rajasthan Para-Medical Council released annual results for various diploma programs. The students can check their RPMC results on the official website of the council: rpcraj.net.
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Rajasthan Para-Medical Council Result 2026
How to Download RPMC Results 2026
Rajasthan Para-Medical Council has released the annual results online at the official website of the council. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the RPMC results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the RPMC - rpcraj.net
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the left menu bar.
Step 3: Check your course in the list, and click on it.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details like roll number and click on ‘View Result’.
Step 5: The RPMC result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download RPMC Result PDF
The students can check the list of recently released results below. Also, we are providing the course-wise direct link to download the result PDF.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
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Diploma in Radiation Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026 (UFM Result)
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November 18, 2026
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Diploma in Orthopedic Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026 (UFM Result)
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November 18, 2026
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Diploma in Operation Theater Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026 (UFM Result)
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November 18, 2026
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Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026 (UFM Result)
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November 18, 2026
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Diploma in Dialysis Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026 (UFM Result)
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November 18, 2026
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Diploma in Cath Lab Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026 (UFM Result)
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November 18, 2026
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Diploma in Blood Bank Technology Part-II Exam.(Main/Remanded) February-2026 (UFM Result)
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November 18, 2026
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Diploma in Radiation Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Orthopedic Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Ophthalmic Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Operation Theatre Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Endoscopy Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Emergency and Trauma Care Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in EEG Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in ECG Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Dialysis Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Cath Lab Technology Part-II Exam. (Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
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Diploma in Blood Bank Technology Part-II Exam.(Main/Remanded) February-2026
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October 01, 2026
Details Mentioned on RPMC Marksheet 2026
RPMC has released the RPMC result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If they find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The RPMC Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course Code
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Subject Name
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Subject Code
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
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