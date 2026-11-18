Mythpat Joins GTA VI Launch: Who is YouTuber Mithilesh Patnakar? Check Biography, Age, Career, Education, and Family
Mithilesh Patankar, popularly called Mythpat, is a popular Indian YouTuber who blends humor and video games together. With his amusing combination, he has managed to get into the list of the selected Indian creators who will participate in the international live stream of the launching of Grand Theft Auto VI.
GTA VI Launch Live: Mythpat has been named as one of the gaming youtubers who will be live streaming GTA VI launch in India. In a digital entertainment and gaming, there is no other individual who has been talked about in the Indian gaming community other than Mithilesh Patankar, also known as MythPat.
He has been a popular youtube streamer remembered for his humor and impersonation to make his video games more entertaining. With the announcement of GTA VI live launch, the excitement among the audience is immense, and has been trending topic. The youtube will be participating in major international events like YouTube’s 24-hour live stream for the launch of the Grand Theft Auto VI. Let us take a look at the biographical details, educational qualifications, and family background of one of India’s most popular content creators.
Check| What is GTA 6 Release Time and Global Rollout Schedule Today?
Who is Mythpat? Biography & Early Life
Mithilesh Patankar was born on January 16, 1998, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India and has grown up to be known as a person who had a very reserved personality along with an extraordinary ability to mimic famous Bollywood actors and personalities.
Mithilesh Patnakar: Education and Career
Before beginning his career as a digital artist, Mythpat had completed his education in engineering background. He received his formal education at Balmohan Vidyamandir, Mumbai and moved on to enroll at the Vidyalankar Institute of Technology where he graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science.
Because of his love for the technical side of things, he took up web development training and had an internship at the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) based in Mumbai.
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Details
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Full Name
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Mithilesh Patankar
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Popular As
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Mythpat
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Age / Date of Birth
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28 years old (Born on January 16, 1998)
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Educational Background
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• School: Balmohan Vidyamandir, Mumbai
• Degree: Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Computer Science from Vidyalankar Institute of Technology
Mythpat’s Career
Mythpat created his YouTube channel in July 2018 and started with making parody videos based on web series and video games. He later became popular by creating exclusive gameplay videos based on PUBG and Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) that included funny voiceovers, parody sketches, and character interactions.
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Unlike other gaming videos that are not family friendly, Mythpat's videos offers a fresh breathe to everyone interetsed in gaming. His videos are a mix of gaming and comedy. He became highly successful with millions of subscribers and billions of views.
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He also won the "Best International Creator" award at the Streamy Awards because of his style of gaming, and his impact on culture comes with many achievements, such as meeting well-known people from the gaming industry and representing India in the world of gaming.
Mythpat’s Family and Career Milestone
In December 2022, Mithilesh Patnakar got married to his longtime partner Urmila Lawekar, who is also a famous content creator. The two of them are not only partners but also have an interesting story that dates back to their school days.
Mythpat: GTA VI Youtube Streamer
From being a computer science student, Mithilesh Patnakar was inclined towards gaming and mimicking creatos of India’s digital content landscape, Mythpat’s story offers a journey of persistence and growth in an industry that is striding fast. His career trajectory shows the essence of commitment, innovation, and flexibility. With every major international gaming event attended by him, including live streaming of iconic titles such as GTA VI, Mythpat becomes as one of the highly credible name in gaming world.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.