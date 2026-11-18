GTA VI Launch Live: Mythpat has been named as one of the gaming youtubers who will be live streaming GTA VI launch in India. In a digital entertainment and gaming, there is no other individual who has been talked about in the Indian gaming community other than Mithilesh Patankar, also known as MythPat. He has been a popular youtube streamer remembered for his humor and impersonation to make his video games more entertaining. With the announcement of GTA VI live launch, the excitement among the audience is immense, and has been trending topic. The youtube will be participating in major international events like YouTube’s 24-hour live stream for the launch of the Grand Theft Auto VI. Let us take a look at the biographical details, educational qualifications, and family background of one of India’s most popular content creators.

Check| What is GTA 6 Release Time and Global Rollout Schedule Today? Who is Mythpat? Biography & Early Life Mithilesh Patankar was born on January 16, 1998, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India and has grown up to be known as a person who had a very reserved personality along with an extraordinary ability to mimic famous Bollywood actors and personalities. Mithilesh Patnakar: Education and Career Before beginning his career as a digital artist, Mythpat had completed his education in engineering background. He received his formal education at Balmohan Vidyamandir, Mumbai and moved on to enroll at the Vidyalankar Institute of Technology where he graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science. Because of his love for the technical side of things, he took up web development training and had an internship at the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) based in Mumbai.

Parameter Details Full Name Mithilesh Patankar Popular As Mythpat Age / Date of Birth 28 years old (Born on January 16, 1998) Educational Background • School: Balmohan Vidyamandir, Mumbai • Degree: Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Computer Science from Vidyalankar Institute of Technology Mythpat’s Career Mythpat created his YouTube channel in July 2018 and started with making parody videos based on web series and video games. He later became popular by creating exclusive gameplay videos based on PUBG and Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) that included funny voiceovers, parody sketches, and character interactions. Unlike other gaming videos that are not family friendly, Mythpat's videos offers a fresh breathe to everyone interetsed in gaming. His videos are a mix of gaming and comedy. He became highly successful with millions of subscribers and billions of views.